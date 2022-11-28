Precious MetalsInvesting News

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement dated November 25, 2022 to sell a portfolio of its royalty interests ("Royalty Portfolio") to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) ("Metalla") for a total consideration of US$20.0 million (the "Transaction") in common shares of Metalla.

Total consideration consists of 4,168,056 Metalla shares at a deemed price of US$4.7984 per share based on a 25-day volume-weighted average price on the NYSE American Exchange having an aggregate value of approximately US$20.0 million. The consideration will be paid upon Closing of the Transaction.

Royalty Portfolio

AssetOwnerLocationStageRoyalty
La EncantadaFirst MajesticCoahuila, MexicoOperating100% Gold Royalty*
La ParrillaFirst MajesticDurango, MexicoCare & Maintenance 2% NSR
Del ToroFirst MajesticZacatecas, MexicoCare & Maintenance2% NSR
San MartinFirst MajesticJalisco, MexicoCare & Maintenance2% NSR
La GuitarraFirst Majestic - undergoing a binding purchase agreement to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Mexico, MexicoCare & Maintenance2% NSR
PlomasasGR Silver MiningSinaloa, MexicoExploration2% NSR
La LuzFirst MajesticSan Luís Potosí, MexicoExploration2% NSR
La JoyaFirst Majestic - Optioned to Silver Dollar ResourcesDurango, MexicoExploration2% NSR

 
*up to the first 1,000 payable ounces annually

Once closed, First Majestic will hold approximately 8.5% of the outstanding shares in Metalla, which will be subject to a statutory holding period of four months and one day following the date of closing and certain contractual resale restrictions. The accretive transaction realizes significant value for First Majestic shareholders. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements". Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to benefits of the Transaction for shareholders, completion of the Transaction and the timing of closing. These statements are based on the Company's assumptions that all conditions to closing of the Transaction will be satisfied in a timely manner and closing will occur in the first quarter of 2023. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risk that the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange will not be obtained and risks related to the parties' ability to satisfy the conditions of closing of the Transaction. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145842

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Majestic SilverFR:CAAGSilver Investing
FR:CA,AG
silver nuggets and bars

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2022)

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From November 2021 to November 2022 alone, the white metal has seen price levels ranging from below US$18 per ounce to US$26.50.

Many investors are confused by the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe-haven asset that generally fares well in times of turmoil, and the past year has been packed with tense geopolitical events alongside the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian-Ukraine war, increasing oil and gas prices and rising inflation have further heightened global economic uncertainty.

Unfortunately, answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when it will exit its bear market and enter a bull market.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Provides Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Special Meeting to Approve the Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") announces that it has filed the required notice setting the record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders (the " Pan American Meeting ") to consider the previously announced transaction with Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (the " Arrangement "). The record date for determination of shareholders eligible to vote at the Pan American Meeting is set as December 14, 2022 and the Pan American Meeting will be convened on Tuesday, January 31, 2022 . Pan American has been advised that the Yamana shareholder meeting (the " Yamana Meeting " and, together with the Pan American Meeting, the " Meetings ") will be convened on the same date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Construction At 92% Complete – Reaches First Ore Underground

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the construction progress at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached 92% complete as of 31 October 2022. Underground mine has reached the first ore (see ASX announcement 14 November 2022) and plant commissioning continues in several key areas with the project focussed on achieving first concentrate production in Q1 2023.
Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports Q3, 2022 Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars ("US$"), unless otherwise stated. Certain amounts shown in this news release may not add exactly to total amounts due to rounding differences.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2022, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Abra Mine Reaches Ore

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that the underground development at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) has reached the Abra orebody. Commissioning has commenced in several key areas of the processing facility and the Power Station (Pacific Energy) completed full integration of the hybrid gas/solar/battery energy storage system (BESS) power station on 10 November. The project remains on track for first concentrate production in Q1 2023.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×