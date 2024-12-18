Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today provided a Corporate Update regarding its plans for 2025 via a message from President & CEO, Ed Bereznicki.

"As we move into 2025, I'm excited to share our plans at this pivotal moment for First Helium. With two high-impact drilling targets identified and funded for near-term execution, our comprehensive technical work through 2024 has set the stage for what promises to be a transformational year ahead.

With our recent financing complete, raising $3.64 million with significant participation from management, we are funded to execute on two near-term, high-impact oil opportunities in Q1 2025, subject to any unforeseen weather conditions and services availability. This focused approach on targets we can develop efficiently and bring into production quickly makes strong business sense in current markets. Having secured licensing approval for our 7-30 PUD location, our proven undeveloped well target with independently evaluated 1 reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 , builds directly on our successful 1-30 and 4-29 oil wells which have generated over $13 million in revenue and over $8 million in cash flow.

Following this, we'll drill our newly identified Leduc anomaly at 7-15, a structure that appears approximately five times the size of our successful 1-30 pool on our proprietary 3D seismic data. Both targets offer multi-zone potential across several proven productive formations. If successful, these wells could begin contributing cash flow within months of completion, providing additional funding for ongoing development.

Beyond these immediate targets, our technical work has identified 10 additional Leduc locations, all with multi-zone potential, for systematic development. The addition of Marc Junghans to our team, with his 40+ years of geological expertise in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, has been instrumental in validating these opportunities through detailed evaluation of our proprietary 3D seismic data. The seismic signatures we're seeing across these locations are directly comparable to those that led to our successful 1-30 and 4-29 wells. Furthermore, the Leduc structures identified on our most recent 3D seismic appear to extend eastward on First Helium's 100% held land base – future proprietary 3D seismic data acquisition over this region has the potential to unlock additional drilling locations similar to existing inventory.

Adding further value to our extensive asset base is our helium-enriched natural gas potential, particularly in the Blue Ridge play. This represents a future opportunity that we believe would be best developed through strategic partnerships or potentially advanced through our own cash flow, depending on drilling success. This flexibility in development approach, combined with our technical understanding of the play, provides multiple paths to value creation.

Our methodical approach to building value, supported by our 100% ownership of over 53,000 acres and comprehensive technical understanding, positions us well for significant growth. We have the technical validation, infrastructure advantage, and systematic development plan to execute effectively over the multi-commodity Worsley project.

Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is clear: execute on our immediate high-impact opportunities while systematically advancing our broader portfolio of targets. We're well positioned to create substantial near-term value while maintaining future upside potential.

I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to sharing our progress as we execute on these opportunities in the coming year."

Notes:
(1)   Prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), independent qualified reserves evaluator, in accordance with COGE Handbook.
(2)   Gross Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves, per Sproule, Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves of First Helium Inc. in the Beaton Area of Alberta (as of March 31, 2023). See First Helium's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well, and 1-30 and 4-29 oil wells at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Helium Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@firsthelium.com
Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: First Helium Inc.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First HeliumHELI:CATSXV:HELICritical Metals Investing
HELI:CA
First Helium
Sign up to get your FREE

First Helium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
First Helium Advances Licensing of Strategic 7-15 and 7-30 Leduc Wells Targeting Light Oil

First Helium Advances Licensing of Strategic 7-15 and 7-30 Leduc Wells Targeting Light Oil

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed surveying its proven undeveloped ("PUD") 7-30 location and is advancing through the licensing process for both the 7-30 and 7-15 locations, respectively. The 7-30 PUD well will be drilled on an existing surface location which will enable the Company to expedite drilling. The PUD well has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") 1 the Company's independent evaluator, and will be drilled in conjunction with the recently identified 7-15 Leduc anomaly.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced plans to drill two complementary vertical Leduc oil targets at its Worsley property. The program will include drilling two strategic targets: the Company's proven undeveloped ("PUD") location at 7-30, which has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") 1 the Company's independent evaluator, and the recently identified 7-15 Leduc anomaly. The Company has initiated licensing for both locations and intends to optimize drilling costs by executing a two-well drilling program in succession.

"Given our focus on near-term cash flow opportunities, we are excited to be proceeding with a two-well program targeting proven undeveloped oil reserves at our 7-30 location and exploring the large Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which is approximately five times the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "This strategic approach allows us to efficiently develop both a proven undeveloped oil opportunity and potentially make a significant discovery at a high-impact exploration oil target while maintaining operational efficiency," added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it is reviewing its extensive drilling inventory for follow up operations to its planned Leduc anomaly drill ("7-15") targeting light oil. This program may include drilling its proven undeveloped 1, 3 location ("7-30"), a follow up well on the Leduc anomaly, or another one of 12 primary Leduc prospects identified on its proprietary 3D seismic at Worsley. Other operations include completion and testing of the existing 5-27 horizontal well, along with the re-entry and completion of an existing vertical well bore at east Worsley, both targeting helium-enriched natural gas in the Blue Ridge formation to establish a regional, repeatable play.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced that it has completed its field survey activities and selected the surface location for its Leduc anomaly test well planned for drilling this winter. The survey will be used to prepare necessary regulatory applications for drilling approval. The well location has been selected based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data where the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil. To date, the Company has drilled two successful Leduc oil wells at Worsley, including the 1-30 and 4-29 Leduc oil pool discoveries, respectively, which together have produced more than 113,000 barrels of light oil, generating in excess of $13 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Closes Upsized $3.64 Million Placement

First Helium Closes Upsized $3.64 Million Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced the closing of its upsized non-brokered private placement financing which was previously announced in the Company's press release dated October 16, 2024 and October 21, 2024. First Helium issued 60,666,671 units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,640,000.26 (the "Offering) . All monetary figures in Canadian Dollars.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag and Victoria flag waving on building on a sunny day.

Victoria Improves Permitting to Back Critical Minerals Sector

The Victorian government is looking to make the Australian state a hub for strategic minerals, and is introducing reforms to its permitting processes in a bid to show that it's open for business.

In an announcement, the state outlines four aspects it will focus on: its 10-year Plan for Industrial Land, steps to make it easier to work with the government, faster approvals for projects and the creation of a new critical minerals roadmap.

“These reforms are exactly what business(es) have told us they need and it’s what we’re delivering — so that Victoria remains the economic growth capital of Australia,” Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins said.

Keep reading...Show less
Evergold Corp (TSX-V: EVER, WKN: A2PTHZ)

Evergold’s DEM Prospect in B.C. Returns High Grades of Antimony in Drilling, Within a Broad System Also Hosting Gold, Silver and Additional Critical Elements


Keep reading...Show less
Magnifying glass on a bed of Australian money.

CEFC Invests US$75 Million in Resource Capital Funds to Boost Aussie Critical Minerals

Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has invested US$75 million in global alternative investment manager Resource Capital Funds (RCF) to support Australia’s critical minerals supply chain.

In a Monday (December 9) press release, CEFC, a green bank owned by the Australian government, said the investment will also assist in further building momentum for the clean energy transition.

Jacqueline Lane, CEFC's director for Western Australia and resources, said RCF is a “highly experienced mining investment house." Its flagship private equity fund is aimed at delivering capital to Australian mining projects.

Keep reading...Show less
US bill on map of Africa.

Biden Admin Makes Big Angola Investment to Counter China’s Critical Minerals Dominance

US President Joe Biden directed an additional US$600 million to the Lobito Corridor project during a visit to Angola, reinforcing a commitment to enhancing critical minerals supply chains in the African region.

The funding builds on the US$553 million committed earlier this year to the corridor, which connects the copper-rich Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia to Angola’s Atlantic coast.

The US has now invested more US$1.1 billion in the project, with the latest amount reportedly supporting related sectors as well, including agriculture, clean energy, health and digital access.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels and Madagascar Government Execute Memorandum of Understanding to Further Advance Toliara Critical Mineral Project in Madagascar

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (" Energy Fuels " or the " Company "), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REE "), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the " MOU ") with the Government of Madagascar (the " Government ") setting forth certain key terms applicable to the Company's Toliara titanium, zirconium, and REE project (the " Toliara Project " or " Project "), located in southwestern Madagascar .

Energy Fuels Inc. is an industry leader in uranium and rare earth elements production for the energy transition. (CNW Group/Energy Fuels Inc.)

As previously announced , on November 28, 2024 , the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of Madagascar , lifted the suspension on the Toliara Project, which was originally imposed in November 2019 . The lifting of the Suspension allows the Company to continue development of the Project, re-establish community programs, and advance activities necessary to achieve a positive final investment decision (" FID ").

The MOU announced today is the culmination of extensive negotiations over several years with the Malagasy Government on fiscal and other terms applicable to the Toliara Project and a major step forward in advancing the Project. While the Company is progressing towards an FID, which is expected to be made in approximately 14 months, the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms and conditions set out in the MOU through the implementation of a " Stability Mechanism " consisting of one or a combination of the following: (a) submittal of an Investment Agreement to the Madagascar Parliament for approval as law and certification of the Toliara Project (" Project Certification ") under existing law establishing a special regime for large scale investments in the Malagasy mining sector (the " LGIM "); (b) promulgation of amendments and revisions to the existing LGIM (the " LGIM Amendment ") in a form that provides for the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, for large-scale projects and have Project Certification under the amended LGIM, together with an Investment Agreement (if reasonably required) submitted to Parliament for approval as law; and/or (c) another agreed upon mechanism that achieves the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms, and reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements, applying to large-scale mining projects.

Mark S. Chalmers , President and CEO of Energy Fuels commented: "As I've said before, I believe the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical mineral project that has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes. Therefore, it is vital to Energy Fuels, and to our Base Resources subsidiaries, that the Republic of Madagascar and the communities in the vicinity of the Project enjoy significant benefits that go beyond jobs, economic development, and sustainable operations that respect human rights, local culture, and the environment. To achieve this vision, the MOU signed today creates the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar . We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Madagascar to formalize the terms of the MOU and grow our relationship with what we believe will be the largest U.S. investment in the country's history."

Key Terms and Conditions of the MOU

Under the MOU, the Company has agreed to pay a five percent (5%) royalty (and no other) on mining products and deliver US$80 million after Project Certification in development, community, and social project funding, including a total of $30 million within 30 days after Project Certification, another $10 million within 30 days after achieving a positive FID and an additional $40 million by the fourth year of operations. In addition, the Company has agreed to spend at least $1 million prior to FID in the Atsimo Andrefana Region on community and social investments, and $4 million annually thereafter, indexed at 2% per annum, from commencement of construction after a positive FID. The Company has also committed to developing the Toliara Project in an environmentally, socially and fiscally responsible manner, and to observe the specific protections set out in the MOU.

The payments described above are not expected to have a material effect on the economics of this potentially multi-billion project, which (along with the appropriate disclaimers related to technical disclosure) are described in the Company's April 2024 press release . The Company is in the process of updating the September 2021 definitive feasibility study and December 2023 prefeasibility study on the Toliara Project, along with the White Mesa Mill's 2024 prefeasibility study on rare earth oxide production, to reflect current economics.

The Government has agreed in the MOU, among other things, to:

  • assist the Company with obtaining all necessary administrative authorizations for the purpose of adding REE-bearing monazite recovery to existing permits;
  • certify the Project as eligible under the LGIM (or amended LGIM, if applicable) as soon as the LGIM eligibility conditions are met; support the prompt development of the Toliara Project, including (without limitation) by causing all relevant State authorities to timely consider and grant all complete applications for permits, licenses or authorizations necessary or desirable for the development and operation of the Toliara Project in accordance with the laws of Madagascar ;
  • maintain the fiscal, legal and customs stability of the Toliara Project;
  • not, directly or indirectly, receive, take or have an interest (including an economic interest or form of production sharing arrangement, and whether carried or free-carried) in the Company or any of its assets, including the Toliara Project;
  • provide active and public support for the Toliara Project, including by publicly announcing the State's support for the Toliara Project and its development; and
  • undertake any LGIM amendments in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Company, to ensure that such amendments (or similar instruments with legislative force) provide the necessary certainty of financial and legal terms to address the reasonable financial, operational and legal requirements of large-scale mining projects, and otherwise supports the bankability of the Toliara Project and the ability of the Company to achieve a positive FID.

In addition, under the MOU, the Company's agreement to pay a 5% royalty on revenues and its commitments to pay the US$80 million in development, community and social funding are conditional on:

  • the terms of the Stability Mechanism being adopted in a form that is satisfactory to the Company;
  • Project Certification having been obtained; and
  • prior to Project Certification having been obtained, there being no change to the laws of Madagascar (as they apply to the Company and the Toliara Project as at the date of the MOU) that is adverse to the Company or the Toliara Project.

The MOU and its terms are expressly subject to the foregoing conditions set out in the MOU. It should be noted that there can be no assurance that the foregoing conditions will be satisfied or as to the timing of satisfaction of those conditions, or the timing for approval of the addition of monazite to the mining permit. If such conditions are not satisfied, this could delay any FID in relation to the Toliara Project or prevent or otherwise have a significant effect on the development of the Toliara Project or ability to recover Monazite from the Toliara Project.

ABOUT Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, REEs, heavy mineral sands ("HMS"), vanadium and medical isotopes. The Company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy and owns and operates several conventional and in situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States. The Company also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, the Company also produces advanced REE products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The Company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya which is nearing the end of its life and is developing three (3) additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil, and the Donald Project in Australia in which the Company has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The Company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, with its HMS operations managed from Perth, Australia. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." For more information on all we do, please visit http://www.energyfuels.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "Forward Looking Information" and "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: any expectation that the Company will maintain its position as a leading U.S.-based uranium and critical minerals company or as the leading producer of uranium in the U.S.; any expectation that the Company will re-commence development activities on the ground, re-establish the Company's community programs or progress the other activities necessary to achieve a positive FID for the Toliara Project; any expectation that the Toliara Project is a 'generational' critical minerals project or that it has the strong potential to operate well beyond many of our lifetimes or at all; any expectation that the Company will continue working with the Government of Madagascar to formalize fiscal and other terms applicable to the Project through an investment agreement, amendments to existing laws or other mechanisms as appropriate; any expectation that rare-earth element production will be added to the existing mining permit; any expectation that the financial and legal stability of the Toliara Project will be maintained; any expectation that the Toliara Project will attain Project Certification or that the other conditions to the Company's funding obligations will be satisfied; any expectation that a positive FID will be made for the Toliara Project and the timing of any such positive FID; any expectation that the Toliara Project will be developed; any expectation that the MOU will create the framework for a long-term mutually beneficial partnership between a U.S. critical mineral company and the people of Madagascar ; and any expectation that the Company will be successful in recovering certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "budgets," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, herein are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with: commodity prices and price fluctuations; engineering, construction, processing and mining difficulties, upsets and delays; permitting and licensing requirements and delays; changes to regulatory requirements; legal challenges; competition from other producers; public opinion; government and political actions; the failure of the Company to provide or obtain the necessary financing required to develop the Project; market factors, including future demand for REEs; and the other factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available for review on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-and-madagascar-government-execute-memorandum-of-understanding-to-further-advance-toliara-critical-mineral-project-in-madagascar-302323924.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/05/c6155.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag over shipping containers and coins.

China Restricts Key Critical Minerals Exports in Response to US Chip Controls

China has set new US export restrictions on essential minerals, including gallium, germanium and antimony.

The measures, announced on Tuesday (December 3) are seen as a direct response to US export controls aimed at limiting China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Citing national security concerns, the US recently expanded its list of companies subject to export controls to include 140 Chinese entities connected to semiconductor development.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

First Helium
Sign up to get your FREE

First Helium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

CERENERGY Batteries, Silumina Anodes Hike Altech’s Share Valuation 341 percent: Analyst Report

Positive Outcome from FDA Pre-Submission Meeting

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Related News

Graphite Investing

CERENERGY Batteries, Silumina Anodes Hike Altech’s Share Valuation 341 percent: Analyst Report

Tech Investing

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Gold Investing

WGC: Gold to Face Complex Drivers in 2025, Price Likely to Cool After Record-Breaking Year

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2025

Gold Investing

Producing "Green Gold" with Gravity Processing

gold investing

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

×