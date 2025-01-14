Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

hrz:auasx:hrz
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage has continued throughout December and into January 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS

- On Tuesday 14 January 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from Boorara under the Ore Sale Agreement with Paddington Mill.

- Horizon entered into an Ore Sale Agreement with Norton Gold Fields' Paddington Mill for 1.24Mt of Boorara ore for processing over 18 months.

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold.

- The first stockpile of approximately 56k wmt of Boorara ore has been hauled to Paddington over December 2024 and January 2025 for processing.

- Open pit mining is progressing safely however is running behind schedule, mainly due to lack of dust suppression via water trucks which were down for repairs and since then have been repaired and are operational.

As of 14 January 2025, the entire stockpile No.1 had been hauled to the Paddington Mill ROM. Prior to this date, and early in January 2025 Horizon achieved 50% of the delivery schedule and agreed the first invoice estimate with Paddington which is now payable on or about 21 January 2025.

At the same time mining continues at Boorara pits 2 and 4 building the next stockpile for haulage. Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to become Australia's newest gold producing company in 2025. We have a Mineral Resource of 1.8Moz across our projects and developing a sustainable gold production pipeline which includes numerous projects that are ready for a Final Investment Decision, such as Penny's Find and the Cannon projects. With the cashflow we expect to generate from Boorara and our other advanced projects, we will seek to use this production pipeline to feed a refurbished Black Swan mill after completion of our proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/056J6Y2B



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on funding initiatives for project development which may potentially include retiring or refinancing debt.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon has negotiated and executed a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Golden Crane Holdings Limited, for a two tranche Private Placement to issue a total of 213,888,888 ordinary shares at $A0.045 for A$9,625,000 in cash

- Funds to be used for existing and further project development and potentially for the retiring or refinancing of debt

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold

- The first ore stockpile of 54,380 tonnes has undergone assaying and metallurgical test work and is being hauled to the Paddington mill for first gold production which is imminent

- Mining at Phillips Find commenced during October 2024 by Joint Venture (JV) with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) and first gold bearing ore is now being mined. Processing of 200kt will commence in February 2025 at FMR Investments Pty Ltd, Greenfields Mill and complete by the end of June 2025.

Placement

The Placement involves the issue of 213,888,888 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.045 per share for total funds to be received of A$6,345,000 (less 2.5% broker fee). The Placement will be completed in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: 141,000,000 New Shares issued Monday to an unrelated party for A$6,345,000 utilising available placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1

- Tranche 2: 72,888,888 New Shares issued in the next few months (with timing dependent on Foreign Investment Review Board approval, if required) to an unrelated party for A$3,280,000 utilising available placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1A in respect of the issue of 1,967,021 New Shares and the balance of 70,921,867 New Shares will be issued pursuant to listing rule 7.1.

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have the support of a new private equity investor who has committed to provide $9.625 million to fund the Company's ongoing project developments at Boorara and Phillips Find Project. With the gold price at all-time highs, we look forward to ongoing gold production from Boorara and Phillips Find, and further production optionality in the future from our advanced suite of development ready assets."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Placement for Project Development

Placement for Project Development

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Placement for Project Development

Download the PDF here.

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Download the PDF here.

First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Related News

uranium investing

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Copper Investing

Lundin Mining and BHP Close Filo Acquisition, Launch Vicuña Joint Venture

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

×