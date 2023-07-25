Successful Delivery of a Premium Quality, (6% Li) Lithium Chloride Concentrate Product from HMW Pilot Plant

First clinical study results of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa published in Nature Medicine

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in Nature Medicine that demonstrates the potential for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa. The investigator-initiated open-label study was conducted by Drs. Walter Kaye and Stephanie Knatz Peck at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and is believed to be the first clinical research study to report the effects of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa.

The study investigated the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support (referred to as "psilocybin therapy" in the paper), in female patients with anorexia nervosa (n=10). The results showed:

  • 40% (n=4) of participants experienced clinically significant reductions in eating disorder psychopathology at the three-month follow-up.
  • Participants demonstrated statistically significant reductions from baseline in shape concerns at the one-month follow-up (p (P = 0.051, d = 0.71).
  • Five participants demonstrated an increase in body mass index (BMI) at three-month follow-up (range, 0.4–1.2 kg/m2). Changes in BMI were not statistically significant.
  • Overall, the psilocybin experience was regarded as meaningful by participants. Ninety percent endorsed feeling more positive about life endeavors; 80% endorsed the experience as one of the top five most meaningful of their life; and 70% reported experiencing a shift in personal identity and overall quality of life.
  • COMP360 psilocybin treatment was well tolerated. All adverse events were mild and transient in nature (the most common being headache, fatigue and nausea). No serious adverse events were reported.

The data were first presented at the Society of Biological Psychiatry Annual Meeting in New Orleans in 2022.

Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer at COMPASS Pathways, said, "People living with anorexia nervosa urgently need new options. This study shows promising preliminary evidence that COMP360 psilocybin treatment could help people living with this difficult-to-treat condition. We are now looking to investigate these findings further in our larger phase 2 study."

Dr. Kaye added, "Anorexia nervosa is one of biggest challenges we face in psychiatry, since there is a high risk of dying from suicide or other causes. We're pleased to have conducted one of the first studies of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa, and for our study to be published in one of the world's leading peer-reviewed publications. We hope our preliminary research proves to be an important step in finding new and better options for patients with this difficult-to-treat condition."

Dr. Knatz Peck concluded, "There are no proven treatments to reverse core symptoms in anorexia and even after or in spite of weight stabilization, people with anorexia often continue to suffer with debilitating psychological symptoms that place them at risk for relapse and life impairment. Our findings suggest that a subset of people experienced significant improvements in eating disorder psychopathology. Our hope is that this study provides a pathway to continue to find better ways to address the psychology of anorexia from the inside out."

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of positive data from treatment-resistant depression phase 2 clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin alongside antidepressants in Nature journal, Neuropsychopharmacology

  • Results of COMPASS Pathways' open-label study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment, alongside SSRI antidepressants, suggest that SSRIs do not interfere with the potential therapeutic effect of COMP360

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that positive data from an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of investigational COMP360 psilocybin in addition to daily selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in treatment-resistant depression has been published online in the peer reviewed Nature journal, Neuropsychopharmacology .

The exploratory phase 2 clinical trial used an open-label, fixed-dose design to investigate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of 25mg of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support, in addition to an SSRI, in 19 participants experiencing treatment-resistant depression. The findings were first announced in December 2021.

Results:

  • Response (a greater than 50% reduction from baseline in MADRS total score 1 ) and remission (MADRS total score of 10 or less) was seen in 42% of participants at week three.
  • The efficacy findings were similar to those from COMPASS's Phase 2b study of 25mg of COMP360 psilocybin in treatment-resistant depression, where patients were withdrawn from their antidepressants prior to receiving COMP360 (42% response and remission rates at week three versus 37% and 29%, respectively).
  • COMP360 psilocybin treatment was generally well tolerated. The most common treatment emergent adverse event was headache. No serious adverse events were reported.

Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer at COMPASS Pathways, said, "It has long been thought that SSRIs could interfere with the potential therapeutic effect of psilocybin. This data is exciting because it provides a preliminary signal that this is not the case, and that patients could remain on their SSRI antidepressant medication and experience the same effect from COMP360 psilocybin treatment as people who are not on SSRIs."

Goodwin continued, "This could have important clinical implications for patient choice, if COMP360 psilocybin treatment receives regulatory approval for treatment-resistant depression. Withdrawing from antidepressants can be unwelcome for some patients, so the possibility of having the choice to remain on their antidepressant could eventually make COMP360 psilocybin treatment more accessible."

COMP360 is COMPASS's investigational proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMPASS is currently conducting a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression, the largest of its kind ever conducted. This program follows positive results from COMPASS's phase 2b trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine .

Opinion paper calls for clarity on the definition of "psychedelic-assisted therapy" using psilocybin

  • Leading psychiatrists and researchers examine common assumptions about the term "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" and the role of psychotherapy when evaluating psilocybin treatment.
  • Authors highlight the need for clarity in terminology and definition to accurately assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin treatment.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry that examines the definition of "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" using psilocybin and offers a new way of thinking about and describing this potential new treatment in psychiatry. The article is authored by leading psychiatrists and researchers, including COMPASS's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Guy Goodwin, and Co-founder and COMPASS board member, Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia.

Psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, can produce a powerful experience for patients, and are being studied to understand their potential in several mental health conditions, including treatment-resistant depression. This potential new treatment is often referred to as "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" or "psychedelic-assisted therapy." The authors of the paper examine the definitions as they relate to psilocybin treatment and offer these primary conclusions:

American Medical Association Releases Language of First New Current Procedural Terminology Code for Psychedelic Therapies

  • New code will facilitate reimbursement for psychedelic therapy in the US, if approved
  • COMPASS Pathways to hold webinar on new code on Tuesday, July 11, 8:00 am EDT (1:00 pm BST)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that the American Medical Association has released the language of its new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for Continuous In-Person Monitoring and Intervention During Psychedelic Medication Therapy . The code will go into effect and will be published in the CPT manual on January 1, 2024. The approval of the new category CPT III code, announced in May following an application by COMPASS and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), was supported by the American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association and the National Association of Social Workers. Once effective, the new code will provide a mechanism to track and report the delivery of psychedelic treatments and will cover, subject to FDA approval, COMPASS's COMP360 psilocybin treatment, which is currently in late-stage development for treatment-resistant depression, and MAPS' MDMA-AT for post-traumatic stress disorder. The new code, reported in increments of one hour, will cover multiple psychedelic compounds with psychological support models, if approved, as well as variable staffing structures and numbers and credentials of qualified healthcare professionals (QHPs). It will also offer a sub-code for the involvement of non-QHP clinical staff. The use of this category III tracking code will be key to developing optimal permanent and valued category I codes for psychedelic therapies as close as possible to their potential FDA approval.

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Lobe Sciences Announces Additional Details Regarding the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

  • Move Affirms Lobe's Position as an Orphan/Rare Disease Drug Development Company and expands portfolio to include 4 Orphan Disease Programs
  • The Company expects to Launch Altemia™, a Medical Food, and Generate Commercial Revenue in the Second Half of 2023
  • Acquisition also Includes an International License Agreement With Double Digit Royalty and Milestone Payments and Commercial Inventory and Intellectual Property.

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical Company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused medicines for Orphan and Rare diseases today announced as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure with respect to the acquisition of Altemia & Company, LLC ("Altemia") on April 18, 2023. The Company has also refiled the material change report with respect to the Altemia acquisition to reflect the information presented in this press release.

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "Starting in the second half of 2023 we will launch our first commercial product, a medical food called Altemia™ for the management of SCD. This product has been well studied in human clinical trials. It is a proprietary, patent pending formulation based on decades of research and will add commercial revenue this year and beyond. By targeting the 55 major SCD clinics in the United States we will be able to efficiently provide support and education for clinicians and other health care providers charged with addressing this vulnerable population. As we prepare for launch and commercialization, I will be able to call upon my previous successes launching and selling Orphan Drugs in specialty markets. Altemia™ will be positioned as a cost-effective medical food option for patients and payers seeking alternatives to drug products with significant side effects. We will be announcing further information related to our commercial plans shortly. In addition to Altemia™ we have acquired a clinical stage asset, SAN100, developed as a drug alternative for the treatment of SCD uniquely in children. This indication may qualify for the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher."

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

First-in-Man trial for Lobe's proprietary stabilized psilocin analogue

All subjects dosed with no significant adverse events to date

Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Close of Enrollment of its Registration Directed Study of SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder

- There is currently no FDA approved treatment for ASIB in MDD.

- Top-line data from this study is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

