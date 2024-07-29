Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Firm Commitments Received for ~$1.5M Placement

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $1.518 million through the issue of 46 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (“New Shares”).

Highlights:

  • Adisyn has received firm commitments to raise ~$1.5m via a share placement of 46 million shares at 3.3c per share.
  • Supported by new and existing sophisticated and strategic investors.
  • Funds raised will be used to accelerate the development of AI1's managed technology and cybersecurity businesses.
  • In addition, funding will support new technology partnerships including the Collaboration Agreement with 2D Generation, a prominent semiconductor IP business, with the aim of generating next generation solutions.
The placement was undertaken at an issue price of $0.033 per share, which represents a 10% discount to the 15-day VWAP of the closing share price on the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Placement. The New Shares will be issued utilising the Company's existing placement capacity, with 27,500,000 shares issued pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 18,500,000 shares issues pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A.

AI1 Managing Director Blake Burton said: "We're delighted with the outcome of the capital raise which will allow AI1 to continue to build its existing underlying business of managed IT and cybersecurity applications for the defence industry supply chain. In addition, this inflow of capital will allow us to commit the required resources and focus on maximising technology partnerships, particularly our collaboration with 2D Generation as we look to identify opportunities that will enhance our current offering to our clients via transformational semiconductor and AI solutions."

Funds raised will be used towards the development and delivery of solutions for AI1's managed technology and cybersecurity businesses, along with general working capital. In addition, funding will support new technology partnerships including the Collaboration Agreement with 2D Generation (ASX: 15 July 2024), a prominent semiconductor IP business, with the aim of generating next generation solutions.

Allotment of the New Shares is expected to occur on or about 2 August and will rank pari passu with existing AI1 shares on issue.

Adisyn’s corporate adviser, Sandton Capital Advisory Pty Ltd (Sandton), acted as the Sole Lead Manager and Book Runner on the placement. A Lead Manager Mandate was signed with the Company which entitles Sandton to receive fees as follows; a Lead Manager fee of 2% of all funds raised under the placement, a capital raise fee of 4% of all funds raised under the placement, and the issue of 5 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Sandton and/or its nominees, the issue of which is subject to shareholder approval.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity stockscybersecurity investing
AI1:AU
Adisyn
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Outcomes of a Strategic Review

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the following outcomes of the Strategic Review process (ASX: 28 February 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement with Zettagrid Pty Ltd (“Zettagrid”) to dispose of it’s VMware cloud platform for a total consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash (“Agreement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 2 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

March 2024 (Q3 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 March 2024, as it continues to build on it’s unique technology offering and sovereign IT capability.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adisyn
