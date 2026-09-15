Fireweed Intersects 43 m True Width Sub-Interval of 10.53% ZnEq in Tom South Step Out

TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF
OTCQX: FWEDF
FSE: M0G
Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ,OTC:FWEDF) (OTCQX: FWEDF) is pleased to report massive sulphides in a 180 m step-out hole at Tom South targeting laminated and stratiform zinc-lead-silver mineralization at its Macpass Project1 ("Macpass"), Yukon, Canada.
Tom South Highlights
- Hole TS26-003, a step-out, extended the known extent of the mineralized zone 180 m down dip and east along strike from TS25-001D1, and intersected:
- 64 m true width* of 8.35% ZnEq.2, including:
- 43 m true width of 10.53% ZnEq.
- including 27 m true width of 12.85% ZnEq.
- 64 m true width* of 8.35% ZnEq.2, including:
- The true width of >60 m is the highest seen at Tom and shows Tom South to be thickening in this direction, where it is still open to the East.
- This intersection along strike is consistent with the vector towards higher grades along the eastern side of Tom South.
CEO Statement
Ian Gibbs, President and CEO, stated, "Drilling at Tom South continues to deliver with another successful high-grade and very wide intersection in our farthest eastern step-out to date from known mineralization. Guided by the early season's results, we have targeted our exploration strategy to better follow emerging grade trends at depth and are meeting with success based on this vectoring. Drilling in this zone continues to delineate the most important discovery of zinc, lead, and silver mineralization at the Macpass district since the discovery of Boundary West."
Summary of Results
The drill holes in this release comprise intervals from Tom South zinc-primary step-out drilling at the Tom zinc-lead-silver deposit on the Macpass Project. The reported intersection is outside of the spatial extents of the current Macpass Mineral Resource1.
TS26-003 constitutes a ~180 m step-out down dip and east along strike of hole TS25-001D1, following the orientation of high grade laminated and massive sulphide mineralization on the fold hinge at Tom South.
Tom South (Cross Section TK–TK')
TS26-003 is a large down-dip and east along strike step out from TS25-001D1 and intersected one primary interval of stratiform sulphide mineralization:
- 64 m true width of 8.35% ZnEq.2 (111.63 m intersected from 982.34 m downhole) grading 5.42% Zn, 3.21% Pb, and 16.8 g/t Ag,
- including 43 m true width of 10.53% ZnEq. (74.77 m intersected) of 6.63% Zn, 4.28% Pb, and 22.39 g/t Ag, including 27 m true width of 12.85% ZnEq. (47.53 m intersected) of 7.78% Zn, 5.52% Pb, and 30.27 g/t Ag
- including 5.1 m true width of 6.81% ZnEq. (8.90 m intersected) of 6.59% Zn, 0.14% Pb, and 4.32 g/t Ag
This interval comprises black, grey, and pink facies material as well as massive sulphides from 982 m to a depth of 1,093 m consisting of laminated sphalerite, galena, and barite, laminated sphalerite-mudstone interbedded with black mudstones, and massive galena and sphalerite. The intersection contains bedding and sedimentary laminae ranging in orientations from sub-parallel to perpendicular to the core axis. The clastic rocks immediately above and below the mineralized zone have a consistent bedding orientation relative to the core axis, showing the true thickness of the zone to be 64 m, the thickest intersection drilled to date at Tom South.
TS26-003 also contains elevated levels of the critical minerals germanium and gallium (see table 1 for full results of this hole).
Drill Program Update
Fireweed Metals currently has three active drill rigs on site as part of the 2026 Macpass exploration program, with 6,505 m drilled to date. Of this, 4,710 m has been drilled at Tom South in step-outs targeting massive sulphide mineralization, and 1,795 m drilled at Tom East in targeting high-grade massive and laminated sulphides and subsequent muon tomography survey. The 2026 Mactung drilling program is now complete, having completed 2,099 m of drilling in support of the Feasibility Study currently under way.
Next Steps
To date, the Company has released all results from TS25-003, TS26-001, and TS26-003. Additional results from Tom South, Tom East, and Mactung will be made available as they are received and interpreted.
Qualified Person Statement
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fireweed Metals Senior Geologist, Ian Carr, P.Geo. (BC), a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Carr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.
About Fireweed
Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.
Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "FWZ", on the OTCQX Best Market under the trading symbol "FWEDF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "M0G".
Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com
ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.
"Ian Gibbs"
CEO & Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Data Verification
The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are HQ size (63.5 mm/ 2.50-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the results tables. After drilling, core was cleaned, logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. Certain cores were selected for core scanning using light detection and ranging (LiDAR), short-wave infrared (SWIR), X-ray fluorescence (XRF), and high resolution RGB image capture. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples two metres or less in length, with one metre samples within mineralized zones. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each assay sample by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, in-house bulk density that span a range of densities have been used and show acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.
A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates were included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and were reviewed after analyses were received. Standards and blanks in 2025 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project, and precision for reported drill results has been deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the BV laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). Samples that contained greater than or equal to 1,500 ppm Zn were further analyzed for gallium and germanium using hydrofluoric acid (HF) + aqua regia closed vessel digestion and ICP-MS finish (BV Code GC204). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit lead (>25.0%) and zinc (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726, gallium and germanium are reported by GC204. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory.
Assay values may appear rounded to one decimal place but are given in full in Table 1, and Cross Sections where zinc, and lead grades are reported to two decimal places.
Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.
True widths for primary intervals are estimated by measuring perpendicular to strike within the short axis of a stratiform wireframe that has been constructed in 3D around the mineralized intersections at Tom based on assay results, geological logging, stratigraphic correlation, and bedding measurements from oriented core. The massive sulphide mineralization and laminated mineralization at Tom are stratiform (oriented parallel to bedding), therefore the true width, or thickness, of the zone is estimated perpendicular to both the strike and dip direction of bedding. True widths are rounded to the nearest metre for widths over 10 m and to the nearest 0.1 m for widths less than 10 m, as this better reflects the precision of the estimates. True widths should be regarded as approximate as these are derived from an estimation that uses a preliminary interpretation of the geological model. True widths for nested intervals (marked as "Including" in results tables) are estimated using a ratio of included to primary intersected widths to attribute appropriate portions of the true width of the primary interval to the nested intervals.
Cautionary Statements
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to interpretation of drill results, targets for exploration, potential extensions of mineralized zones, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.
Footnotes and References
|
1: For Tom, Jason, End Zone, and Boundary Zone Mineral Resources, see the technical report entitled "Technical Report for NI 43-101, Macpass Project, Yukon, Canada" with effective date September 4th, 2024 filed on Sedar+ here Pierre Landry, P.Geo. is independent of Fireweed Metals Corp., and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Pierre Landry, of SLR, is responsible for the Tom, Jason, End Zone, and Boundary Zone Mineral Resource Estimates.
|
2: Zinc equivalent calculations assume metal prices of US$1.40/lb zinc, US$1.10/lb lead, and US$25/oz silver, zinc concentrate recoveries of 89% Zn, 22% Ag, lead concentrate recoveries of 75% Pb, 59% Ag, 0% payability of Ag in zinc concentrate, 85% payability of Zn in zinc concentrate, 94% payability of Ag in lead concentrate, and 95% payability of Pb in lead concentrate. Germanium and gallium were not included in zinc equivalency calculations. The zinc equivalency formula used is: ZnEq% = ((0.56*Ag g/t)+(16.52*Pb%)+(21.32*Zn%))/21.32. The assumptions used in this zinc equivalency calculation are the same as the assumptions used for zinc equivalency in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate1.
Table 1: Tom Drill Results
|
Drillhole
|
Interval
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval Width (m)
|
Est. True Width (m)
|
Zinc (%)
|
Lead (%)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
Gallium (ppm)
|
Germanium (ppm)
|
Bulk Density (t/m3)
|
TS26-003
|
Primary*
|
982.34
|
1093.97
|
111.63
|
64
|
5.42
|
3.21
|
16.77
|
6.04
|
13.50
|
3.02
|
TS26-003
|
Including*
|
987.53
|
1062.30
|
74.77
|
43
|
6.63
|
4.28
|
22.39
|
5.44
|
16.88
|
3.11
|
TS26-003
|
>Including
|
987.53
|
1035.06
|
47.53
|
27
|
7.78
|
5.52
|
30.27
|
5.70
|
18.92
|
3.21
|
TS26-003
|
Including
|
1084.10
|
1093.00
|
8.90
|
5.1
|
6.59
|
0.14
|
4.32
|
10.87
|
7.09
|
2.83
‡ See "Data Verification" for a description of true width calculations
* Denotes intersects with recovery below 85%
Table 2: Macpass Drill Hole Collar Information
|
Drillhole
|
Zone
|
Length (m)
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation (m.s.l)
|
Azimuth (°)
|
Dip (°)
|
TS25-003
|
Tom South
|
1320.00
|
442396.15
|
7002787.36
|
1758.79
|
316.72
|
-87.30
|
TS26-001
|
Tom South
|
1037.00
|
442290.05
|
7002908.46
|
1744.55
|
340.40
|
-85.46
|
TS26-002
|
Tom South
|
80.00
|
442489.12
|
7002977.03
|
1759.40
|
256.42
|
-89.52
|
TS26-003
|
Tom South
|
1139.00
|
442489.12
|
7002977.03
|
1759.40
|
340.00
|
-88.57
Coordinates listed in NAD83 UTM Zone 9N.
SOURCE Fireweed Metals Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c7177.html