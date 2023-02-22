Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Precious MetalsInvesting News

FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report that Mr. Alexander Davidson has joined the company, effective immediately, in a consulting capacity as Special Advisor to the board of directors. In this role, Mr. Davidson will provide technical and strategic counsel to FireFox's board and leadership team

Mr. Davidson has more than 40 years of experience in designing, executing, and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs around the world. He is most well-known for his long-time presence at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he rose to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development. At Barrick, Mr. Davidson initiated the company's expansion of exploration out of North America into Latin America and beyond. He was also instrumental in numerous acquisitions, including Lac Minerals, Sutton Resources, Arequipa Resources, Homestake Mining, and Placer Dome, Inc. Most recently, he has served on the board of directors of Yamana Gold Inc., which has recently agreed to the sale of its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and the acquisition of its shares by Pan American Silver Corporation.

FireFox's Co-Founder and Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, commented, "We are honoured to have Alex join FireFox as a Special Advisor. He comes to us with an unparalleled career as a geologist and as a leader in this industry. Having helped grow Barrick through so many corporate acquisitions and so much geographic expansion, he understands how to navigate new discoveries in an emerging gold terrane. Alex also has unique insights into corporate finance and transactions. His counsel and enthusiasm are welcome at FireFox, where we are exploring one of the largest portfolios of gold tenements in northern Finland."

Mr. Davidson remarked about joining the FireFox Gold team, "FireFox is in a unique position in Lapland having such a large portfolio of assets, drilling a high-grade discovery at our Mustajärvi Project, and surrounded by neighbours with much bigger capitalizations. I am a shareholder and it's a pleasure to join the leadership who assembled this team and land package. We will work together with the geologists on the ground to maximize the value of FireFox's projects for our shareholders."

Alex is a native of Montreal, Quebec and received B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Economic Geology from McGill University. In addition to the track record of discoveries by his teams and his extensive management experience, he has significant board level experience on technical, sustainability, compensation, audit, and health and safety committees.

Issuance of Share Purchase Options

In association with this appointment, FireFox also reports that its board of directors has approved the grant of 800,000 incentive stock options to certain staff and consultants. This grant of options is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's incentive stock option plan, which has been approved by shareholders, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities. The options are valid for five years from the date of issuance and exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share, a 9% premium to the closing price of the stock on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a huge portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: maximizing value of the Company's projects; the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740268/FireFox-Gold-Welcomes-Alex-Davidson-as-Special-Advisor-to-its-Board-of-Directors

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox GoldTSXV:FFOXPrecious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
The Conversation (0)
FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX)

FireFox Gold


Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results of the successful fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 22MJ024 and 22MJ025 at the East Target both encountered significant near-surface high-grade gold and extended the East Target mineralization to the northwest, southeast, and downdip. These holes were drilled along two different sections separated by 25m (See Figure 1). Drill hole 22MJ024 further delineated a western lobe of shallow high-grade gold first discovered in 22MJ022 (Company news release dated January 18, 2023). Whereas 22MJ025 further defined the eastern lobe of surface high grade defined by 22MJ006 (Company news release dated September 6, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of results from the 2022 exploration programs at its 100% held Jeesiö, Sarvi, Lehto and Kolho gold properties in Lapland, Finland (see Figure 1

Trenching and bedrock sampling in the southern part of the huge Jeesiö Project returned anomalous gold over a large area, including 33.60 g/t Au from a bedrock grab sample at the Katajavaara Hill prospect. Nearly a kilometre away, FireFox geologists collected a rock chip channel sample at the Kataja South prospect that averaged 1.33 g/t Au over 0.8 metres. Another sample in the area contained 1.43 g/t Au, and numerous other samples in the area were highly anomalous in gold. These are the latest sampling results from the first excavations in the area, which was first identified by FireFox reconnaissance sampling late in 2019. The extent of gold mineralization at both prospects is not known, as the gold anomalies remain open along strike and at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first three drill holes of the fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. These three holes were part of a six-hole program (977.1 metres) that tested a new near-surface high-grade gold zone at the East Target (see Figure 1). All three of the holes returned high-grade gold assays, including some of the richest intercepts yet reported from the project

Drillholes 22MJ021 and 22MJ022 both encountered significant high-grade gold at depths of less than 20 metres below surface. The best intercept in this round of results was 15.5m of 13.09 g/t gold in 22MJ021, which began just below the covering glacial sediments at 11m downhole depth. Importantly, these holes were drilled perpendicular to the drilling orientation favoured in the previous campaigns and appear to have successfully confirmed that the observed cross-structures host significant mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andor Lips to its board of directors. Dr. Lips is an experienced geologist who resides in the Netherlands. Dr Lips holds advisory and board positions across the globe. HCF International Advisories, Western Tethyan Resources, 79th Group, Spectral Industries, and Verde Magnesium are a few of the groups that are benefiting from his expertise in strategic, technical, financial and governance matters

Prior to his current consulting and advisory activities, he worked for Eldorado Gold as VP European Strategy & Corporate Sustainability. He also held prior positions with the Commodity Discovery Fund (Fund Manager), ING Bank N.V. (Senior Banker), Lydian International Ltd (Technical Director), and BRGM (Senior Geologist and Program Manager) whilst also providing external expert advice to the European Commission over the past decade. Dr. Lips earned his PhD and Master's degrees in Structural Geology and Geodynamics at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective December 19th, subject to regulatory acceptance, it will have successfully completed the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on November 21, 2022 ($0.5M) with an oversubscription resulting in gross proceeds of $1,068,480

The first tranche that closed on December 9th raised total gross proceeds of $773,480 by issuing 9,668,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit. The second tranche will raise total gross proceeds of $295,000 by issuing 3,687,500 units at a purchase price of $0.08 per unit when it closes on December 19th. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.12 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to pursue a dual primary listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), the premier listing venue for Asia-based companies, anticipated to occur later in 2023.

The Company believes that a listing of its common shares on the HKEx will assist with historical liquidity and valuation issues and will also serve as a better venue for trading for its Asian based shareholders, as Hong Kong and Mongolia are in the same time zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Santa Maria Option Agreement, Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property, Termination of Private Placement , Resignation of Directors and Appointment of New Director

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Santa Maria Option Agreement, Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property, Termination of Private Placement , Resignation of Directors and Appointment of New Director

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to announce that its option agreement (the "Santa Maria Option Agreement") with Golden Minerals Company ("GMC") (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) with respect to the Santa Maria Project will be terminated as of February 22, 2023

In addition the Company announces that on February 17, 2023 it entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Mecatona Agreement") with an arm's length vendor, Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) ("Kootenay" or the "Vendor") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that Eric Josipovic, MBA, CPA, CA has been appointed as Red Pine's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Josipovic has 25 years of experience in the mining sector, beginning at KPMG, serving mining clients in the firm's audit practice. In 2001, Mr. Josipovic joined an international base metals mining company, where he held progressive roles in the areas of public reporting, budgeting and forecasting. Since 2009, Mr. Josipovic has consecutively held the position of Controller at two producing gold mining companies: gaining experience in treasury, due diligence and tax. Mr. Josipovic also currently serves on the Board of Directors of a local community health centre as chair of the governance committee and treasurer. Mr. Josipovic holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and a CPA, CA designation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated life of mine ("LOM") for the 100% owned ATO Gold Project in Mongolia, comprising a further 1.5 years at the fresh rock expansion ("Phase 2 Expansion"), for a 12 year aggregate mine life.

The results reinforce the Company's current Phase 2 Expansion plans with construction already underway, and existing permitting and infrastructure in place. The Phase 2 Expansion is scheduled to start with first concentrates in Q1 2025. The LOM plan includes the ongoing oxide operations which has a further three years to run, for a total of 14 years of mine life, from January 1, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares and concurrent name and symbol change, as announced on January 27, 2023.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under the name " Aben Minerals Ltd ." and stock symbol "ABM".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

Optimum Ventures Ltd . ("Optimum" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce positive precious and base metal assay results from a Shaw drilling program on the Company's Harry property located near Stewart in northwest British Columbia. The Harry Project is positioned within a 200 Kilometre ("km") long northwest-trending corridor with-in the prolific Golden Triangle, home to multiple high-grade gold deposits and discoveries.

The Harry Property hosts several 500 metre ("m") wide zones of intense alteration that trend northwest along the claim length with several different mineralization types, as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Advanced Critical Metals Portfolio

Charger confirms high-grade lithium at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results, Including Record Net Income, Funds Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

Related News

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Watch This Key Shift to Know When Gold Will Take Off

Potash Investing

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Investing

How to Invest in Uranium (Updated 2023)

Lithium Investing

ACME Lithium Shares Vision to Become Domestic Supplier of Lithium in North America

Zinc Investing

Fireweed Metals Plans Large Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Zinc Project in 2023

Resource Investing

Red Cloud Announces Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 Agenda

Battery Metals Investing

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

×