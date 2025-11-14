Firefly Aerospace Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming investor events:
Event: Baird 8th Annual Defense & Government Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, Virginia
Event: Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Location: Deutsche Bank Center, New York City
Event: 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York City
Event: UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Location: Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, Palm Beach, FL
Event: Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Location: Conrad New York Downtown, New York City
Event: BofA Securities Defense Technology Forum
Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
Location: The Sun Rose Hotel, West Hollywood, CA
Event: Nasdaq London Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Location: The May Fair Hotel, London
Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Firefly's investor relations at investors@fireflyspace.com .
A webcast of the presentation sessions, when available, will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.fireflyspace.com
About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly's engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com .
