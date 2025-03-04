Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Firebird Metals

Firebird Produces LMFP Batteries

Australian-owned Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, Firebird or the Company) is pleased to announce that subsequent to entering into a binding strategic collaboration agreement with Central South University (CSU) of Hunan in October 2024, Firebird and CSU have commenced testing of a combination of solid and co-precipitation methods for the production of lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) cathode active material (CAM).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • LMFP cathode material testwork is underway at Firebird’s state-of-the-art R&D centre, located in Jinshi, Hunan Province, China. Five batches have been completed, with LMFP button batteries already produced from this early round of testing.
  • 100 batches expected to be completed - each batch to be turned into button batteries for full evaluation and analysis. Program being completed with Central South University (CSU) of Hunan, under a binding strategic collaboration agreement.1
  • Production of LMFP fits within Firebirds growth strategy of becoming a near-term, low-cost manganese-based cathode material business, to deliver products into the growing electric vehicle battery market.
  • Substantial cost advantages expected to flow through to manganese sulphate operating costs through this innovative LMFP production process, which retains manganese sulphate in solution, eliminating the need for sulphate crystallisation, packaging and other ancillary costs.
  • Bypassing the packaging and crystallisation steps, combined with reduced handling within sulphate process, will yield a ~32% or US$167/t saving in the projected manganese sulphate operating cost. 2
  • Leveraging its unique processing methods and technology, Firebird expects this streamlined approach will not only significantly reduce costs but will result in a higher-quality LMFP product, strengthening Firebird's position in the market.
  • Testwork results will be used to undertake a Scoping Study and, once completed, Firebird will assess options to expand the current pilot plant to produce approximately one metric tonne per day of LMFP.

Image 1: Button batteries made with Firebird LMFP. Note: Battery industry standard to conduct battery testing on button batteries

Firebird Managing Director Mr Peter Allen commented:“The commencement of testwork and first production of LMFP batteries with CSU is an exciting and transformative step forward for Firebird in the commercialisation of our LMFP cathode materials, which will ultimately be distributed directly into global battery markets.

“This achievement places Firebird in a very small select group of non-Chinese owned companies (first Australian company) to have produced LMFP batteries. Manganese sulphate is a critical element within LMFP and our manganese processing knowledge and IP enables Firebird to drive significant value by co-precipitation.

“We expect our process to translate into substantial cost advantages in sulphate production by bypassing the manganese sulphate crystallisation process, which is the largest component of our operating cost. This streamlined approach not only reduces costs but also results in a superior quality LMFP product, strengthening our position as a cost-effective, high-quality leader in the market.

“The progress we have made in a short period of time is testament to our dedicated and innovative team and partners who have been instrumental in fast-tracking our journey toward becoming a leading manganese chemical business.

“The production of LMFP batteries is aligned with our growth strategy of establishing Firebird as a leading and low-cost manganese-based cathode material business. We are well-positioned to deliver on this strategy and through our sector leading manganese team and proposed, tier-one manganese sulphate plant, the Company is fully focused on establishing operations and continuing to innovate through our leading technology processes to generate strong stakeholder returns.

“The future for Firebird is very exciting and we look forward to delivering on a busy 2025.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

