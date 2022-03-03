Fintech Investing News
Key facts: Fintech startups and growth-stage companies are encouraged to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and the opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovative solutions. Ten companies will be selected to present their solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants. April 15 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech ...

Key facts:

  • Fintech startups and growth-stage companies are encouraged to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and the opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovative solutions.
  • Ten companies will be selected to present their solutions to more than 100 leading financial institutions, potential investors and industry participants.
  • April 15 is the deadline to apply for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator, now in its seventh year.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that applications are being accepted for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program , now in its seventh year.

The FIS Fintech Accelerator, in collaboration with The Venture Center (of Arkansas) and the State of Arkansas, is focused on finding and helping high-potential fintech startups and growth-stage companies accelerate the development of innovative solutions that advance the financial services industry.

Past participants of the Accelerator program have deepened relationships within the FIS network and won numerous industry awards, including Finovate's Best in Show. They have also raised tens of millions of dollars in capital to advance their businesses and established partnerships with leading financial institutions to bring their solutions to market.

The 16-week program, consisting of a four-week incubator and 12-week Accelerator, provides a unique opportunity for ten selected fintech companies to engage and share their innovative solutions with more than 100 of FIS' leading financial institution clients. At the conclusion of the program, each selected company will receive a monetary investment and can pitch their ideas to potential investors and industry participants at the 2022 FIS Demo Day on October 26.

The Fintech Accelerator is open to all fintech startups with established customers and recurring revenue. The program encourages applications from startups and growth-stage companies owned or operated by women and underrepresented minorities.

The 2022 program will begin in-person at The Venture Center in Little Rock, Arkansas on June 29. Applications can be completed online through April 15 and technology submissions should fall into one of these categories: Distributed Ledger Technology, Banking as a Service and Embedded Finance Solutions, AI and Machine Learning Analytics, Innovative Digital Payments, Wealth Tech, Consumer Lending Tech, and Financial Wellness.

"We're excited to begin accepting submissions for the 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator and encourage early- to growth-stage fintech startups to apply and pitch their ideas. The Accelerator is fueled by FIS Impact Ventures, the corporate investment division of FIS, which provides some of the best advocacy and support for fintech startups and allows selected participants to leverage the FIS distribution network and global technology ecosystem," said Rob Lee, President, FIS Impact Ventures.

"Fintech has allowed Arkansas to be globally recognized as a hotbed of innovation and financial technology," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. "Thanks to the FIS Fintech Accelerator program, Arkansas will welcome the next group of minds who will aim to stir the coals of innovation."

"FIS is the premier industry leader driving innovation in the way the world banks, pays and invests," said Wayne Miller, Executive Director of The Venture Center. "We are honored to produce the FIS Fintech Accelerator for the seventh consecutive year. Under Rob Lee's leadership, FIS continues to widen its lead as the best advocate for fintechs seeking to leverage its global platform to improve the success of its clients. This year, 10 selected companies will have the opportunity to tap into limitless growth by working with hundreds of financial industry decision-makers, and we're excited to explore the new cohort's potential."

Learn more about the FIS Fintech Accelerator at www.venturecenter.co/fisfintech .

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278
Senior Vice President
FIS Global Marketing and Communications
kim.snider@fisglobal.com

