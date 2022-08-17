Artificial Intelligence Investing News

BigCart Brings Electronic and Early Payments to the OpenText Business Network

BigCart , a FinTech company that provides a broad portfolio of innovative, secure B2B electronic payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a leader in information management, on a globally integrated supply chain information platform for small to medium-sized companies and middle-market suppliers.

BigCart's payment solutions will now be offered to the OpenText Business Network, giving more than 1.1 million trading partners the opportunity to accelerate cash flow and reduce finance costs for suppliers. This offering is a brand-new option for those companies operating under BigCart's system, bringing payment flexibility, all while paying suppliers in a fraction of the time.

"Working with BigCart, the first of our funding partners, OpenText is securely offering our entire trading partner community the ability to source alternative funding opportunities through custom solutions, saving them both time and money," said Ted Harrison, EVP Global Sales at OpenText. "Building on OpenText clients' existing applications, this new offering can help our partners ensure financial health for their supply chain and strengthen their relationships with suppliers, something we are working to offer even more of for the mid-market in the future."

Unlike traditional supply chain finance solutions, BigCart's unique financing solution is geared towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), minority business enterprises (MBEs), and middle-market suppliers and does not demand a buyer guarantee. These new secure B2B electronic payment solutions analyze existing data through the OpenText Active Access Portal , a secure, collaborative portal for users across the business ecosystem, creates relevant offers to support suppliers and is automatically deployed with little involvement from either buyers or suppliers. These offerings enable all suppliers to access low-cost accelerated cash flow.

"Our goal for any client is to make money easily accessible," said Rodney Schansman, CEO of BigCart. "Because OpenText already does so much to help their network of customers organize, integrate, and protect their data, our payment solution was an easy add-on. The OpenText Active Access portal is a natural fit for us, and we expect any OpenText enterprise client who signs on to use BigCart to see an immediate impact on their bottom line."

About BigCart

BigCart is a FinTech company that provides a broad portfolio of innovative, secure B2B electronic payment solutions. Founded in 2021, BigCart's goal was to simplify the outdated methods of traditional supply chain finance that no longer suit today's business needs. By leveraging vast amounts of data, BigCart's custom payment solutions help buyers and suppliers streamline financing and gain access to the most competitive financing options available.

Elizabeth Lampton, elampton@bigcart.io

News Provided by Business Wire

OTEX:CA

OpenText Unveils Cloud Editions 22.3, Unleashing Exponential Innovation as Project Titanium Roadmap Takes Off

New innovations build off the successes of FY22, drive the information advantage and provide frictionless, automated and simplified experiences in today's dynamic environment

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 22.3 (CE 22.3). Building on its 90-day release cycles for new capabilities, this new set of innovations from OpenText on their Project Titanium roadmap is fueling the future for more integrated information management in the cloud.

News Provided by PR Newswire

OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Record Total Revenues, Annual Cloud Revenues and Annual Recurring Revenues

Fiscal 2022 Annual Highlights Y/Y

News Provided by PR Newswire

OpenText Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard for Communications Experience Platform and AnyPrem CCM Software

OpenText marks fifth year as market leader underpinned by investments in AI, content services and customer data platforms to drive Customer Experience Management (CXM) integration

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced OpenText Experience Platform for Communications solution has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Aspire Leaderboard™ for Communications Experience Platform (CXP) . Additionally, OpenText market leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) product, OpenText Exstream has been named a leader in AnyPrem CCM Software . This is the fifth year OpenText ™ has been named a leader on the Aspire Leaderboard.

News Provided by PR Newswire

SensOre

Quarterly Activities Report to 30 June 2022

SensOre (ASX: S3N) aims to become the top performing global minerals targeting company through deployment of big data, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning technologies and geoscience expertise. AI-targets are leveraged through SensOre’s three business divisions: Technology, Services & Exploration.

SensOre

SensOre Quarterly Cash Flow Report

SensOre (ASX: S3N) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

OpenText Launches Three New Solutions on Salesforce AppExchange

Companies will benefit from access to OpenText information management solutions on the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the addition of three new solutions on the Salesforce AppExchange, bringing its total number of AppExchange offerings to six and enabling customers of any size to benefit from the governance, productivity, and efficiency of the OpenText content services platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire

