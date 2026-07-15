Figma to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIG), a leading design and product development platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Figma will host a conference call to discuss its results and guidance at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

Access to the live webcast of the call and related earnings materials will be available through the Investor Relations page on Figma's website at investor.Figma.com. Following the call, Figma will make a replay and transcript of the webcast available at the same website.

If you would like to submit a question to be answered on the call, please reach out to ir@figma.com .

Disclosure Information

Figma announces material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Investor Relations page on its website (investor.Figma.com), its blog ( www.figma.com/blog ), its newsroom ( www.figma.com/newsroom ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, its social media accounts on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and TikTok as well as Dylan Field's X account (@zoink) and LinkedIn profile in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Figma

Figma is where teams design and build the world's best digital products. Founded in 2012, Figma's intelligent canvas brings teams, agents, code and design together to go from idea to shipped product, all in one place. Whatever you're building, Figma makes your workflow more collaborative and efficient—while keeping everyone on the same page.

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press@figma.com

Investor Relations:
ir@figma.com

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