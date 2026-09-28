Fidelity Minerals Provides Update on Las Huaquillas Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, September 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") advises that a security incident occurred late last week at the Company's Las Huaquillas gold-copper project in northern Peru, during which Mr. Manuel Delfin, Operations Manager for the Las Huaquillas Project, sustained injuries.
Mr. Delfin is recovering and continues to coordinate with Peruvian authorities regarding the incident. Meetings have been arranged with senior government officials and other relevant stakeholders regarding enhanced security measures for personnel and lawful exploration and mining activities in the region.
The Company confirms that the incident has not affected the validity of the permits and authorizations applicable to the current activities being undertaken at Las Huaquillas.
Prior to the incident, the project team had successfully reopened two historical adits providing access to the Los Socavones area of the Las Huaquillas project. Importantly, the underground workings were not damaged during the incident. Damage was confined to surface facilities and certain vehicles and equipment, all of which are easy to replace.
Subject to the implementation of appropriate security arrangements, management has recommended that activities at Las Huaquillas resume as soon as practicable.
The Company continues to cooperate with the relevant Peruvian authorities investigating the incident and is reviewing appropriate measures intended to reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. is a TSX-V listed resource company. Its principal focus is the 44.5%-owned (with a right to earn 50%) brownfield Las Huaquillas project in northern Peru. The Company has a near-term objective to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with an objective of preparing a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Los Socavones brownfield gold opportunity, Las Huaquillas offers copper upside potential through exploration of the two confirmed porphyry systems flanking the Los Socavones epithermal gold zone.
The Company is run by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value. Fidelity's founder John Byrne has over 50 years' experience in the minerals sector with a track record of developing brownfield sites into profitable mines.
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
Ryan Batros
CEO
Phone: +61-472-658-777
Email: rbatros@fidelityminerals.com
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability and timing to resume activities at the Las Huaquillas project; the implementation of appropriate security arrangements; the Company's review and implementation of measures intended to reduce the risk of similar security incidents occurring in the future; the Company's plans to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling; the preparation of a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; the exploration potential of the Las Huaquillas project, including its porphyry and epithermal targets; and the Company's objectives, plans and strategies with respect to its mineral projects. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to security conditions in the areas in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to implement appropriate security arrangements and safely resume activities at Las Huaquillas; the effectiveness of measures intended to reduce the risk of similar incidents; delays or interruptions to exploration activities; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; geological and technical uncertainties; the availability of financing; changes in commodity prices; permitting and regulatory risks; and political, social, regulatory or legal changes in Peru or other jurisdictions in which the Company operates.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company and its operations.
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