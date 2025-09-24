Fidelity Minerals Announces Upsizing of Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 24, 2025 Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) (" Fidelity Minerals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an increase in the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the " Financing ") of units of the Company (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The size of the Financing has been increased from 12,500,000 Units to 15,000,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,50 0,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half warrant, with each full warrant exercisable into one additional common share at C$0.20 for a period of 24 months after the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance its Peruvian exploration and community relation programs, and corporate working capital purposes.

The Company intends to pay finders' fees to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Financing is subject to approval of the TSXV, and all securities issued under the Financing will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Financing.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. has assembled a portfolio of high-quality mining assets and is targeting large scale copper and gold and aims to delineate major deposits on these properties that could attract the interest of mid-tier and major mining companies. The Company is focused on progressing its most advanced project – Las Huaquillas, which is a gold, copper and silver in Northern Peru. Fidelity is also looking to opportunistically expand its project portfolio with accretive acquisitions. The Company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.


Ian Graham
Interim CEO and Director

Phone: 1-604-671-1353
Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Financing is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's plans with respect to its resource projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, and the Company's objectives, plans and strategies. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Fidelity MineralsFMN:CAFSE:S5GM
FMN:CA
Overview

Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN,FWB:S5GM) is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through a strategic prospect generator (SPG) model. Under the model, Fidelity Minerals identifies and acquires appraisal-stage projects with near-term valuation catalysts that have the potential to provide high-impact M&A opportunities. The SPG model combines the advantages of a prospect generator, mine owner, royalty and streaming company to develop a business model that provides a greater chance of success at a lower cost with a materially enhanced risk-reward profile.

When acquiring new projects, the company looks to find properties with historical mineralization with grades greater than 2 g/t gold, attractive valuation to provide future flexibility, material scale to attract the attention of mid-tier and major players and has the ability to add value. Fidelity Minerals is not an exploration company and prefers to bring its new projects to the drill stage by sourcing and digesting historical data and applying modern exploration tools.

Keep reading...Show less

