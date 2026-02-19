Fidelity Minerals Announces Las Huaquillas Ground Access & Appointment of Contractor

(TheNewswire)
Critical milestone for activation of exploration program at large-scale gold-copper project, Peru
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 19, 2026 Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on February 4, 2026 the Company executed a surface access and land use agreement (the "Agreement") with a local landowner at its flagship Las Huaquillas gold-copper project located in northern Peru.
The Agreement grants the Company the right to construct and utilize an access road across the property to facilitate safe and efficient access to the Los Socavones historical underground mine workings (including Adits S1 and S2 and the Los Socavones high-grade gold zone) and planned exploration areas. The access will enable the Company to mobilize personnel and equipment to advance sampling and exploration activities at the project in preparation for underground drilling later this year.
The Company has engaged an independent local contractor to commence construction of the access road. Initial work will include road clearing, grading and improvements to allow vehicle access to the historic underground infrastructure. Construction is expected to begin immediately and is anticipated to be completed the first week of April 2026, subject to weather and site conditions.
Ryan Batros, Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity, commented:
"This is a critical milestone to launch the Company's confirmation and exploration program for the accelerated development of Las Huaquillas. Over the coming months Fidelity will seek to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with the intent to prepare a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate."
As part of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to make the following payments:
-
USD $22,400 upon signing the Agreement (paid)
-
USD $22,400 30 days after Agreement date
-
USD $44,800 one-year after Agreement date
-
USD $895 per month for 36 months
About Fidelity Minerals Corp.
Fidelity Minerals Corp. is a TSX-V listed resource company. Its principal focus is the 44.5%-owned (with a right to earn 50%) brownfield Las Huaquillas project in northern Peru. The Company has a near-term objective to confirm previous underground sampling results and prepare for drilling with an objective of preparing a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. In addition to the Los Socavones brownfield gold opportunity, Las Huaquillas offers copper upside potential through exploration of the two confirmed porphyry systems flanking the Los Socavones epithermal gold zone.
The Company is run by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed, and sophisticated investors focused on building long-term value. Fidelity's founder John Byrne has over 50 years' experience in the minerals sector with a track record of developing brownfield sites into profitable mines.
Dean Pekeski B.Sc., P.Geo., a Director of Fidelity and Qualified Person in the context of National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.
On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.
For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:
Ryan Batros
CEO
Phone: +61-472-658-777
Email: rbatros@fidelityminerals.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations and assumptions as at the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the construction and completion of the access road; the timing of mobilization of personnel and equipment; the advancement of sampling and exploration activities; preparation for underground drilling; the confirmation of previous underground sampling results; the preparation of a new NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; development objectives; copper exploration potential; and the Company's ability to advance or expand its project portfolio.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation: continued access to the project area; timely receipt of any required permits or approvals; availability of contractors, equipment and labour; favourable weather and site conditions; accuracy and reliability of prior sampling data; continuity of mineralization; the Company's ability to secure adequate financing; and general economic and market conditions.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to: delays in construction or exploration; adverse weather conditions; permitting or regulatory delays; changes in laws or regulations; inability to secure or maintain surface access; geological or technical challenges; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; failure to obtain sufficient data to support a mineral resource estimate; fluctuations in commodity prices; capital market conditions; and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.
Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.