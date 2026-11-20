Fiddlehead Resources Corp. ("Fiddlehead," or the "Company") (TSXV: FHR), is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with Fiddlehead's unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 ("2026 Q3 Documents"). Financial and operating highlights for the period include:
- For the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2026, Fiddlehead's petroleum and natural gas sales totaled $3.5 million and $10.0 million, respectively (2025 - $1.7 million and $8.5 million). The Company achieved a Netback of $1.4 million and $4.1 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026 (2025 - $0.1 million and $1.8 million).
- In the three month period ended September 30, 2026 average production was 1,440 BOE/d , an increase of 30.1% over the comparative prior period. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2026, average production of 1,405 BOE per day ("BOE/d") was achieved, a decrease of 1.1% over the comparative prior period. In the comparative three month period ended September 30, 2025, a third party gas processing facility underwent a scheduled maintenance turnaround in the month of September 2025 resulting in the shut-in of associated wells for 29 days.
- Achieved average realized sales price of $26.28 per BOE, for the three month period ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 54.2% over the comparative prior period. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2026, average realized sales price was $26.26 per BOE, an increase of 19.4% over the comparative prior period.
- Generated $1.4 million in cash proceeds through the sale of its minority, non-operated working interest in nine sections of non-core acreage. The disposition reduces Fiddlehead's abandonment liabilities by approximately $0.2 million. The Company recognized a gain for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2026, of $1.3 million. The disposition reduces overall production by approximately 24.7 BOE/d. $0.7 million of the $1.4 million proceeds was used to repay debt principal and the balance retained for general working capital purposes.
- The Company enters natural gas supply contracts to ensure a portion of its revenue and cash flow for the contracted periods, these contracts provided $0.7 million above market price in the nine month period ended September 30, 2026.
- In September 2026, the Company entered a 5-month natural gas supply agreement, commencing on November 1, 2026, to deliver 3,500 GJ/d and receive a price of $2.02/GJ and a 7-month natural gas supply agreement, commencing April 1, 2027, through to October 31, 2027, to deliver 4,000 GJ/d and receive a price of $1.80/GJ, less associated deductions.
The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Manjeet Dhillon has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 18, 2026, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Dhillon had been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company since March 1, 2026.
The table below summarizes selected highlights from the Company's financial and operating results:
(Expressed in $000s, except per share, price and volumes amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND NETBACKS1
|
Average production and sales volumes
|
Light oil (bbls/d)
|
34
|
51
|
38
|
84
|
NGLs (bbls/d)
|
434
|
293
|
409
|
360
|
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|
5,831
|
4,577
|
5,748
|
5,860
|
Total (BOE/d)
|
1,440
|
1,107
|
1,405
|
1,421
|
Average realized sales prices
|
Light oil ($/bbl)
|
106.79
|
82.93
|
103.45
|
85.81
|
NGLs ($/bbl)
|
50.59
|
39.37
|
50.35
|
40.94
|
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|
2.05
|
0.59
|
2.07
|
1.53
|
Total oil equivalent ($/BOE)
|
26.28
|
17.04
|
26.26
|
21.99
|
Netbacks ($/BOE)1
|
Petroleum and natural gas sales
|
29.28
|
17.04
|
26.26
|
21.99
|
Royalties
|
4.06
|
4.99
|
2.62
|
5.60
|
Operating expenses
|
10.81
|
10.54
|
12.68
|
11.77
|
Transportation expenses
|
0.15
|
0.10
|
0.21
|
0.09
|
Operating netback1
|
11.26
|
1.41
|
10.75
|
4.53
|
General and administrative expenses
|
10.64
|
14.36
|
7.93
|
9.47
|
Finance costs (interest on debt)
|
4.26
|
3.85
|
4.04
|
2.87
|
Adjusted Funds Flow Netback1,2
|
(3.64)
|
(16.80)
|
(1.22)
|
(7.87)
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Petroleum and natural gas sales
|
3,457
|
1,701
|
9,953
|
8,451
|
Petroleum and natural gas sales, net of royalties
|
2,919
|
1,192
|
8,946
|
6,278
|
Net loss & comprehensive loss
|
(1,868)
|
(1,068)
|
(3,497)
|
(4,321)
|
Basic per share
|
(0.03)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.07)
|
Diluted per share
|
(0.03)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.07)
|
Cash flow from (used) in operating activities
|
(304)
|
(898)
|
(321)
|
(1,062)
|
Funds flow from operations2
|
(460)
|
(1,111)
|
(406)
|
(2,232)
|
Basic per share
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Diluted per share
|
(0.01)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Dispositions
|
-
|
-
|
1,400
|
-
|
Total assets
|
24,543
|
29,502
|
24,543
|
29,502
|
Total non-current financial liabilities
|
10,052
|
11,614
|
10,052
|
11,614
|
Total long-term debt, including current portion
|
11,872
|
12,408
|
11,872
|
12,408
|
Shareholders' equity
|
(3,149)
|
2,388
|
(3,149)
|
2,388
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) –
|
71,364
|
65,809
|
71,364
|
62,081
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (000s) –
|
71,364
|
65,809
|
71,364
|
62,081
|
Common shares outstanding (000s), end of period
|
71,364
|
66,521
|
71,364
|
66,521
1 "Netbacks" are non-GAAP financial measure calculated per unit of production. "Operating Netback", and "Adjusted Funds Flow Netback" do not have standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards. See " Non-GAAP Financial Measures " section of MD&A.
2 "Funds Flow from Operations" ("FFO") does not have a standardized meanings under IFRS Accounting Standards. See " Non-GAAP Financial Measures " section of MD&A.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, future statements related to anticipated production volumes. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form, which are available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry, such as exploration, production and general operational risks, the volatility of pricing for oil and natural gas, the inability to market natural gas production and changes in natural gas sale prices, changing investor sentiment about the oil and natural gas industry, any delays in production, marketing and transportation of natural gas, drilling costs and availability of equipment, regulatory approval risks and environmental, health and safety risks. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In this press release, all references to "$" are to Canadian dollars.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Fiddlehead Resources Corp.
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