FCA US Total Sales Rise 6% Year Over Year in US Third-quarter Report

  • Jeep®, Chrysler, Ram and FIAT brands all see sales growth
  • Jeep brand total sales increase 11% led by Wrangler, Gladiator and Wagoneer, up 18%, 43% and 122%, respectively
  • Ram brand retail sales increase 26%; HEMI® makes powerful return to Ram 1500, with dealerships reporting initial units selling in five days on average, driven by strong consumer anticipation and demand
  • Chrysler brand total sales increase 45%, with Chrysler Pacifica total sales up 49% and Chrysler Voyager total sales up 65% in Q3 year over year
  • Dodge Durango sees its best Q3 in 20 years, up 44% in total sales year over year; brand also revealed SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger lineup, with orders for first model starting production this year; 2026 MY two-door High-output Scat Pack selling out to dealers in less than 24 hours
  • FIAT total U.S. sales increase 2% in Q3 over same period last year
  • For the calendar year through July 31, 2025 , Jeep takes two of top five spots among best-selling plug-in hybrids in the U.S. with Jeep Wrangler 4xe retaining America's best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle crown; Grand Cherokee 4xe is No. 3 ( Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through July 31, 2025 ; most current data available as of Oct. 1, 2025 )
  • Stellantis replicates the federal tax credit for PHEVs and BEVs for existing dealer inventory, offer is applicable for lease or purchase

FCA US LLC reports U.S. total sales of 324,825 vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. Total commercial fleet sales increase 22%. September total sales increase 16% versus the same month last year.

"Fueled by sales growth across the Jeep®, Ram, Chrysler and FIAT brands, our U.S. sales saw strong results in the third quarter, including the month of September, which was our highest monthly market share in the U.S. in 15 months," said Jeff Kommor , head of U.S. sales. "We are taking deliberate actions, including the highly anticipated return of HEMI® V-8 to Ram, the introduction of the all-new 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the return of the all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee, a critical vehicle in the CUV segment, to keep that sales momentum moving forward, with all vehicles set to arrive in dealerships now through the end of this year."

Jeep brand:

  • Jeep brand total U.S. sales increase 11% in Q3 year over year
  • Jeep Wrangler Q3 total sales increase 18%; Jeep Gladiator sees 43% increase in total sales in third quarter year over year
  • Jeep Wagoneer, up 122% in total sales in Q3 year over year, with best ever August and September monthly sales
  • For the calendar year through July 31, 2025 , the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the No. 1 selling PHEV in the U.S. ( Source: S&P Global Mobility U.S. State Registrations database through July 31, 2025 ; most current data available as of Oct. 1, 2025 )
  • All-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee begins arriving in dealerships in Q4 2025; brand launches " Don't Call it a Comeback " marketing campaign in support of the vehicle's arrival
  • Jeep teases new 2026 Grand Wagoneer in August
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever

Ram brand:

  • Ram brand sees U.S. retail year-over-year sales increase 26% in Q3 versus same period last year
  • Light-duty trucks' total sales increase 10% year over year in Q3 versus the same period last year
  • Heavy Duty , Chassis Cab and ProMaster have their best quarter of the year; September is the best month of the year for Chassis Cab
  • HEMI made a powerful return to the Ram 1500 , with dealerships reporting initial units selling in just five days on average, driven by strong consumer anticipation and demand; orders have exceeded production
  • Kaulig Racing becomes the anchor factory team for Ram's return to NASCAR, starting with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026

Chrysler brand:

  • Chrysler minivan U.S. total sales grow 51% quarter over quarter
  • Chrysler Pacifica U.S. total sales increase 49% quarter over quarter
  • Chrysler Voyager reports its best retail sales month ever in September 2025, continues as the value-leading model, starting at $40,995 MSRP
  • Chrysler goes all in on van life with new Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept
  • Chrysler announces marketing partnership with America's beloved PEANUTS gang for the Pacifica that includes a social media video series and a merchandise line that will debut later this fall

Dodge brand:

  • Dodge Durango reports its best total Q3 sales in 20 years; up 44% in total sales year over year
  • The brand announces in August that every Durango ordered will come standard with a HEMI V-8 engine
  • Dodge Durango earns top honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, ranking first in the upper midsize SUV segment
  • Dodge reveals the SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger lineup, with orders for the first model starting production this year; 2026 two-door High-output Scat Pack sells out to dealers in less than 24 hours
  • The 670-horsepower electric propulsion system in the world's first and only electric muscle car, the Dodge Charger Daytona , earns 2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Award

FIAT brand:

  • FIAT sales grow 2% in Q3 year over year in total sales, driven by the Fiat 500e

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan . It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here . Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. Fleet business includes three channels: rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada . For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

FCA US LLC Sales Summary Q3 2025









Q3 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

28,086

34,632

-19 %

82,920

84,474

-2 %

Wrangler

42,450

35,874

18 %

128,054

113,078

13 %

Gladiator

13,113

9,192

43 %

38,513

32,670

18 %

Cherokee

180

435

-59 %

437

2,600

-83 %

Grand Cherokee

54,553

54,188

1 %

154,221

160,939

-4 %

Renegade

104

450

-77 %

694

7,776

-91 %

Wagoneer

16,597

7,486

122 %

30,213

37,329

-19 %

Wagoneer S

4,163

76

5378 %

10,426

98

10539 %

Grand Wagoneer

1,303

2,630

-50 %

4,459

10,185

-56 %

JEEP BRAND

160,564

144,963

11 %

449,973

449,149

0 %

Ram LD PU

44,349

40,265

10 %

143,264

137,701

4 %

Ram HD PU

43,717

48,875

-11 %

119,122

130,965

-9 %

TOTAL Ram PU

88,066

89,140

-1 %

262,386

268,666

-2 %

ProMaster Van

15,633

19,781

-21 %

45,296

41,003

10 %

ProMaster City

18

4

350 %

19

49

-61 %

RAM BRAND

103,717

108,925

-5 %

307,701

309,718

-1 %

300

71

978

-93 %

559

4,669

-88 %

Voyager

4,388

0


11,809

0


Pacifica

28,029

21,504

30 %

78,364

92,386

-15 %

CHRYSLER BRAND

32,489

22,482

45 %

90,733

97,054

-7 %

Dart

6

1

500 %

6

1


Viper

0

0


0

1


Hornet

2,839

3,848

-26 %

8,486

15,566

-45 %

Charger

238

5,104

-95 %

1,868

31,980

-94 %

Charger BEV

2,776

0


7,075

0


Challenger

222

3,657

-94 %

1,723

24,874

-93 %

Journey

13

0


17

0


Caravan

8

0


9

2

350 %

Durango

20,018

13,949

44 %

54,417

46,870

16 %

DODGE  BRAND

26,120

26,559

-2 %

73,601

119,294

-38 %

500

288

235

23 %

1,076

439

145 %

500L

2

0


2

0


500X

31

81

-62 %

158

347

-54 %

Spider

0

0


1

0


FIAT BRAND

321

316

2 %

1,237

786

57 %

Giulia

286

428

-33 %

1,168

1,724

-32 %

Alfa 4C

0

0


0

0


Stelvio

375

499

-25 %

1,501

2,365

-37 %

Tonale

953

1,122

-15 %

2,109

2,737

-23 %

ALFA ROMEO

1,614

2,049

-21 %

4,778

6,826

-30 %

FCA US LLC

324,825

305,294

6 %

928,024

982,827

-6 %

