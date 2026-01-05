FCA US Fourth-quarter Total Sales Increase 4% Year Over Year; Reports Full-year 2025 US Sales Results

-
- Second consecutive quarter of total sales increases in 2025
- December total sales increase 4% year over year
- Jeep® posts its best December retail sales in three years and delivers year-over-year total sales growth in the U.S., based on full calendar-year results
- Ram brand retail sales increase 17% for calendar year; reveals 1500 SRT TRX and Power Wagon Jan. 1
- Dodge Durango has best total sales year since 2005, up 37% year over year
- Chrysler minivan total sales are up 32% Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024
- Company investment of $13 billion over four years to launch five new products plus 19 additional product actions powers long-term growth strategy
FCA US LLC reports sales of 332,321 vehicles in the fourth quarter, the second consecutive quarter in 2025 of sales increases in the U.S. Overall, total fourth-quarter U.S. sales increased 4% versus the same period in 2024. In December 2025, the company sold 121,170 total vehicles, growing 4% compared to the same month the prior year.
"With consecutive quarterly sales increases and market share growth, it's clear that we are taking the right steps to reset our business in the U.S.," said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. retail sales. "There is still work to do, but we made progress this year with a diversified powertrain lineup, highlighted by the return of the HEMI® to the Ram 1500, the all-new Jeep® Cherokee hybrid and the all-electric Jeep Recon. We ended 2025 on a high note and will keep that momentum in 2026 with five new models entering the showrooms now: Jeep Cherokee, Recon, refreshed Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Charger SIXPACK."
In October, the company announced a $13 billion investment over four years in the U.S. This largest single investment in its 100-year history will expand U.S. production by 50% with five new vehicle launches and 19 product actions, adding more than 5,000 new direct jobs at plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
For the full 2025 calendar year, the company reports total sales of 1,260,344 vehicles, a decrease of 3% year over year.
Sales Highlights
Jeep:
- Wrangler has its best December retail sales since 2021, helping propel Q4 2025 sales up 3% over Q4 2024
- Grand Cherokee has its best December retail sales since 2021 and is up 2% in December 2025 versus 2024
- Gladiator Q4 total sales are up 93% year over year
- Wagoneer sees 67% increase in total sales Q4 2025 over Q4 2024
- Better equipped and better priced, Jeep SUVs deliver features customers want most, strategically placing the right Jeep content where it matters in the lineup
- Accelerated momentum with four new launches in four months, part of a $3.2 billion investment that introduced the 2026 Cherokee turbo hybrid, refreshed Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer and the all electric Recon
- New 2026 Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee began shipping to dealerships
Ram:
- Best December for total sales since 2021, up 6% year over year
- 1500 total sales are up 23% in Q4 versus the same period in 2024
- Year-over-year retail sales improve across all nameplates: light duty 27%; heavy duty 7%, chassis cab 11% and ProMaster 9%
- 1500 HEMI V-8 eTorque and Ram 2500 Heavy Duty named finalists for North American Truck of the Year
- On Jan. 1, the brand revealed the return of 1500 SRT TRX with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 and the first Power Wagon with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output (HO) turbo diesel
Dodge:
- Durango has best quarter of 2025 with retail sales increase of 34% over Q3 2025 and total sales up 114% compared to Q4 2024
- Charger SIXPACK production began at the Windsor (Canada) Assembly Plant in December
- Charger SIXPACK named the TopGear.com vehicle of the year in the U.S., Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year while the multi-energy lineup wins the 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year
- Charger SIXPACK also named a finalist for the North American Car of the Year awards
Chrysler:
- Minivan retail sales increase 12% in the second half of 2025 versus the first half
- Chrysler brand retail sales show four months of consecutive growth
- In 2025, the brand celebrated a century of being at the forefront of automotive innovation, redefining mobility through iconic design, engineering breakthroughs and unwavering commitment to customers
FIAT:
- 500e has 18% increase in total sales year over year
- 500e is named the 2026 Urban Green Car of the Year, the third consecutive year receiving the award from the Green Car Journal
- Announced Topolino will be available in the U.S. in 2026, the company's first U.S. entrant into the growing micromobility segment
Alfa Romeo:
- Debuts 2026 Tonale and 33 Stradale at the Los Angeles Auto Show
FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.
For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Jeep®, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT and Maserati. In 2025, the company celebrates 100 years of influencing culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.
|
Q4 Sales
|
Vol %
|
CYTD Sales
|
Vol %
|
Model
|
Curr Yr
|
Pr Yr
|
Change
|
Curr Yr
|
Pr Yr
|
Change
|
Compass
|
19,077
|
27,223
|
-30 %
|
101,997
|
111,697
|
-9 %
|
Wrangler
|
39,268
|
38,085
|
3 %
|
167,322
|
151,163
|
11 %
|
Gladiator
|
18,277
|
9,453
|
93 %
|
56,790
|
42,123
|
35 %
|
Recon
|
22
|
0
|
56
|
0
|
Cherokee
|
90
|
239
|
-62 %
|
527
|
2,839
|
-81 %
|
Grand Cherokee
|
55,861
|
55,209
|
1 %
|
210,082
|
216,148
|
-3 %
|
Renegade
|
27
|
664
|
-96 %
|
721
|
8,440
|
-91 %
|
Wagoneer
|
9,694
|
5,796
|
67 %
|
39,907
|
43,125
|
-7 %
|
Wagoneer S
|
438
|
133
|
229 %
|
10,864
|
231
|
4603 %
|
Grand Wagoneer
|
674
|
1,774
|
-62 %
|
5,133
|
11,959
|
-57 %
|
JEEP BRAND
|
143,428
|
138,576
|
4 %
|
593,401
|
587,725
|
1 %
|
Ram LD PU
|
60,875
|
49,312
|
23 %
|
204,139
|
187,013
|
9 %
|
Ram HD PU
|
50,798
|
55,142
|
-8 %
|
169,920
|
186,107
|
-9 %
|
TOTAL Ram PU
|
111,673
|
104,454
|
7 %
|
374,059
|
373,120
|
0 %
|
ProMaster Van
|
12,295
|
24,866
|
-51 %
|
57,591
|
65,869
|
-13 %
|
ProMaster City
|
1
|
1
|
0 %
|
20
|
50
|
-60 %
|
RAM BRAND
|
123,969
|
129,321
|
-4 %
|
431,670
|
439,039
|
-2 %
|
300
|
15
|
626
|
-98 %
|
574
|
5,295
|
-89 %
|
Voyager
|
3,983
|
1,266
|
215 %
|
15,792
|
12,033
|
31 %
|
Pacifica
|
31,642
|
25,737
|
23 %
|
110,006
|
107,356
|
2 %
|
CHRYSLER BRAND
|
35,640
|
27,629
|
29 %
|
126,373
|
124,683
|
1 %
|
Dart
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
Viper
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Hornet
|
879
|
4,993
|
-82 %
|
9,365
|
20,559
|
-54 %
|
Charger
|
273
|
2,774
|
-90 %
|
2,141
|
34,754
|
-94 %
|
Charger BEV
|
346
|
0
|
7,421
|
0
|
Challenger
|
77
|
2,182
|
-96 %
|
1,800
|
27,056
|
-93 %
|
Journey
|
0
|
0
|
17
|
0
|
Caravan
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
2
|
350 %
|
Durango
|
26,751
|
12,487
|
114 %
|
81,168
|
59,357
|
37 %
|
DODGE BRAND
|
28,326
|
22,436
|
26 %
|
101,927
|
141,730
|
-28 %
|
500
|
66
|
531
|
-88 %
|
1,141
|
970
|
18 %
|
500L
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
500X
|
18
|
211
|
-91 %
|
176
|
558
|
-68 %
|
FIAT BRAND
|
84
|
742
|
-89 %
|
1,321
|
1,528
|
-14 %
|
Giulia
|
198
|
596
|
-67 %
|
1,366
|
2,320
|
-41 %
|
Alfa 4C
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Stelvio
|
371
|
797
|
-53 %
|
1,872
|
3,162
|
-41 %
|
Tonale
|
305
|
646
|
-53 %
|
2,414
|
3,383
|
-29 %
|
ALFA ROMEO
|
874
|
2,039
|
-57 %
|
5,652
|
8,865
|
-36 %
|
FCA US LLC
|
332,321
|
320,743
|
4 %
|
1,260,344
|
1,303,570
|
-3 %
