FAZE CLAN WINS INTEL GRAND SLAM IN COUNTER STRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE - A RECORD-BREAKING ACCOMPLISHMENT AS THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL ROSTER TO REACH THIS MILESTONE

THE GRAND SLAM COMES AFTER BRINGING HOME EPL SEASON 17 AND OVER $1,000,000 IN PLAYER WINNINGS

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, is celebrating FaZe's Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports team winning ESL Pro League Season 17 and accomplishing the highest prize in competitive CS:GO, an Intel Grand Slam . A Grand Slam is awarded to the first team that wins four S-Tier events organized by ESL during a window of 10 consecutive events. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team secured this feat with a dominating run through 2022 and into 2023, bringing home wins at IEM: Katowice 2022 EPL Season 15 IEM: Cologne 2022 and Sunday at EPL Season 17 .

FaZe Clan CS:GO Team From L to R: Coach Robban, FaZe Karrigan, FaZe Broky, FaZe Rain, FaZe Ropz, FaZe Twistzz

Prior to yesterday's tournament, only three teams had ever completed this major milestone in CS:GO history, making it one of the most coveted prizes in competitive esports. With their win, FaZe Clan's CS:GO team was awarded a $1,000,000 prize for the Intel Grand Slam plus $200,000 in tournament cash prizes. FaZe Clan's CS:GO team is comprised of Finn " FaZe Karrigan " Andersen, Håvard " FaZe Rain " Nygaard, Helvijs " FaZe Broky " Saukants, Russel " FaZe Twistzz " Van Dulken , Robin " FaZe Ropz " Kool, and coach Robert " FaZe RobbaN " Dahlström.

For most players, one Intel Grand Slam win would be the hallmark of a highly successful CS:GO career, but today, Russel "FaZe Twistzz" Van Dulken became the first player in CS:GO history to win an Intel Grand Slam twice in his career, notching his first with Team Liquid in 2019.

The EPL Season 17 championship brings FaZe Clan to 38 total world championships across all 15 esports pro teams.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 15 competitive esports teams who have won 38 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Govee Elevates the Gaming Experience: Announces the Availability of the First AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and a Brand New Neon Rope Light for Desks

Govee an innovator in the smart home industry, today announced the availability of its AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and an all-new product the RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks both of which are designed for elevated and customizable setups to provide the ultimate gaming experience. To create an immersive environment and for maximum enjoyment, the AI Gaming Sync Box Kit leverages Govee's proprietary CogniGlow AI technology to learn and identify on-screen moments and bring them to life via corresponding real-time lighting effects. In addition, the brand new RGBIC Neon Rope Light for Desks (available April 10, 2023 ) can work in tandem with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box and other lights in the Govee ecosystem to make gaming setups even more captivating.

StartPlaying Announces Partnership with The Adventure Zone's McElroy Family

The McElroys will support the platform in building community among tabletop roleplayers

StartPlaying the largest platform for tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPG) and professional Game Masters (GMs), announced today that it is partnering with the McElroys of The Adventure Zone . The McElroys will support the StartPlaying team in growing the platform through marketing, content creation, and creative strategy.

EK Boosts Gaming Experiences and Partnerships at PAX EAST 2023

Showcasing the latest product and partner innovations, releases, and liquid-cooled PCs

EK®, the leading manufacturer of premium-grade liquid cooling solutions, will be present at the PAX EAST 2023 event in Boston March 23-26 at Booth #16055. The EK team, along with EK's partners TeamGroup, BeQuiet!, MountainGG, and AMD will present their powerful portfolio of premium pre-built liquid-cooled gaming PCs, custom loop components, AIOs, professional workstations and other innovative solutions that are changing the current gaming landscape.

VisitBritain releases online accent game using AI voice technology to inspire visitors to 'See Things Differently'

National tourism agency VisitBritain has today launched an online game as part of its new multi-million pound international campaign in Canada for 2023 to drive tourism to Britain .

VisitBritain's new consumer campaign plays with the idea of the 'shared language' between Canada and the UK. Photo credit: VisitBritain/Nadine Sykora (CNW Group/VisitBritain)

The campaign, called Fake (Br)it Till You Make It , highlights the richness of Britain's regional diversity. A new online game on VisitBritain's consumer website uses machine learning, testing players as they have a go at mastering a variety of accents from across Britain , and then sharing links with destination information to drive bookings. Participants in the game are encouraged to share their results on social media and challenge their friends using the hashtag #FakeBritChallenge.

The multi-media marketing campaign uses a mix of on- and-offline channels including content across social media, influencers, custom content partners, digital display and audio advertising, driving online traffic to
a landing page on VisitBritain.com with ideas and links to activities, attractions and experiences. Branded content features a variety of local phrases alongside destination images, and a series of short films sees Brits sharing a warm welcome in local accents and dialects promoting their destinations, encouraging visitors to come and explore for themselves.

VisitBritain Executive Vice President, The Americas, Australia and New Zealand Paul Gauger said:

"Our priority is to harness the strong recovery and growth we have seen from Canada , and we are delighted to be running this dedicated and playful campaign, tapping into motivations to travel right now.

"This innovative game puts Britain's diversity front and centre, using modern technology to engage players, tell the story of our dynamic destinations and inspire Canadian visitors to discover more, stay longer and explore year-round."

The international GREAT Britain marketing campaign invites visitors to 'See Things Differently', showcasing Britain as a dynamic, diverse and exciting destination, packed full of activities to come and enjoy now, with a warm British welcome at its heart.

The campaign will also capture major events in 2023 including the Coronation of King Charles III and Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest , on behalf of Ukraine , both taking place in May, valuable opportunities to show Britain's welcome, creativity and ability to host events of the highest calibre.

The 'Fake (Br)it Till You Make It' campaign has been developed to play on the idea of shared language between Canada and Britain . VisitBritain's research shows that feelings of welcome and connection are top motivators for Canadian travellers in choosing a holiday destination, and the campaign builds on existing cultural ties by inviting visitors to learn more about the accents they have heard through British film and TV and by highlighting the personal connections and fun, unexpected experiences to be found on their next trip to Britain .

VisitBritain's 'See Things Differently' campaign is part of the UK Government's GREAT campaign .

Fenix Games Selects Polygon to Power its Portfolio of Web3 Games

Fenix Games today announced it has selected leading blockchain protocol Polygon to power its forthcoming portfolio of web3 game development partners. Leveraging the Polygon blockchain, Fenix Games aims to usher in a new wave of blockchain enabled games that provide rich and seamless experiences for the mass market consumers.

"There are a myriad of technical and infrastructure choices that a game developer must vet and then integrate in order to build games in web3. This takes valuable time and resources away from what they do best, which is creating unmissable games that leverage the unique attributes of blockchain," says Rudy Koch , Chief Business Officer of Fenix Games. "We're looking to build a simplified playbook for go-to-market by curating a list of strategic partners so developers can move smarter and faster. We have known the Polygon Labs team for a long time, and we've been consistently blown away by their top-tier capabilities. It made perfect sense to us at Fenix Games to forge this partnership so that game teams looking to enter the space can benefit from all that Polygon has to offer."

AI NPCs are the future of gaming: Parametrix.ai leads the way with its revolutionary GAEA system

"Advanced AI NPCs will bring more diverse storylines, providing players with an immersive and unpredictable game experience-just like Westworld."

This is a report from PingWest:

