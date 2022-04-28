GamingInvesting News

The fintech to provide tools, resources for leaders of internet culture to engage fans, starting with content integration and giveaways for 'Road to FaZe1' - FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership with Current, a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving Americans working to create a better future for themselves. ...

- FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership with Current, a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving Americans working to create a better future for themselves. The partnership will give FaZe Clan talent including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Booya, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Rug, FaZe Santana and FaZe Swagg new tools and resources to creatively engage their fans using Current's mobile banking products.

FaZe Clan x Current

To launch the partnership, Current is powering the finale episode of "Road to FaZe1," the weekly livestream show that airs on FaZe Clan's Twitch channel and gives fans an all-access, behind the scenes look at the FaZe1 global recruitment challenge. Thousands of creator submissions have been narrowed down to the Top 100 finalists and today at 3pm PST during the finale episode, the top 20 finalists will be announced live and awarded $1,000 on Current, including $250 to give back to their own fans. The winning creators will send the money to their fans instantly using their Current ~tags and in addition, all FaZe fans have the opportunity to win $500 each on Current by entering the code 'FAZE1' in the Current app.

"Over the past decade, we've witnessed FaZe Clan revolutionize gaming and internet culture as true innovators in the creator space," said Adam Hadi , VP of Marketing, Current. "With this new commitment to each other, we're able to work together to create meaningful cultural moments and produce content that's not only engaging but also improves their fans' financial lives, which furthers our mission at Current."

Past collaborations between Current and multiple members of FaZe over the years have included promotions with FaZe Swagg and FaZe Rug, who gave away money on Current to fans on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. Today's 'Road to FaZe1' episode kicks off a deeper partnership between FaZe Clan and Current, including custom content and Current experiences for FaZe fans.

"We are proud to partner with Current as the official fintech partner of FaZe Clan," says Adam Bauer , SVP of Brand Partnerships at FaZe Clan. "The partnership came together through our shared vision for being at the forefront of internet culture through innovative storytelling and supporting next generation financial technology that can benefit our community and our fans."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka "FaZe Offset." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT CURRENT
We are a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving the needs of Americans who are working to create a better future for themselves. Our mission is to enable members to change their lives by creating better financial outcomes. Leveraging the best technology, we deliver inspirational and motivational products as we all move forward in a world of increasing digitization and complexity. To learn more about us, visit http://www.current.com or download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

Current is backed by investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, QED Investors and EXPA.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid's Alpha Test Completed

- On April 28th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD stated that it has completed an alpha test of 'Coin Grid' which will be onboard its blockchain platform, SKY Play.

The three day test took place from April 22nd to 24th , and it drew players from all over the world including the Americas, Europe , and Southeast Asia . Its global service will be released in the first half of this year reflecting feedback from the participants of the test.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates Spirits Are Forever With You Collaboration Campaign

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold a collaboration event featuring characters from Tite Kubo's novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) starting Saturday, April 30 (UTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Players can look forward to special Summons featuring special SAWFY collaboration versions of Kenpachi Zaraki, Kenpachi Azashiro, Kenpachi Kuruyashiki, and great campaigns including a free Summons, a login bonus, and more.

In addition, there will be social media campaigns including the Kenpachi Generations PV Campaign where fifty participants can win a Brave Souls original mask case and the Brave Souls Campaign where participants on Twitter can earn points to get in-game items.

About Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY)

An Arrancar who bears a striking resemblance to Szayelaporro, a notorious criminal who has escaped from the Muken, a group of Arrancar children called the Picaro, Kenpachi Zaraki and the members of Squad 11, and Don Kanonji, the century's premier spiritualist, all converge on Karakura Town in order to capture and eliminate an elusive skull-faced woman.

Check out the Brave Souls x SAFWY Novel special website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/novel_safwy/

Copyright

©Tite Kubo, Ryohgo Narita/Shueisha ©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO , dentsu, Pierrot
©KLabGames

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

FOTA SECURES $8.3M TO BUILD A PHENOMENAL P2E MOBA METAVERSE

It's still the early of 2022, and FOTA: Fight of the Ages - the Play-2-earn blockchain-based project - has raised $8.3M in its angel fundraising. Despite the fluctuations of the market in these days, FOTA makes its way to flourish and thrive with a solid, profound roadmap. According to FOTA's developer - Meta DJINN, the project is merely the beginning of their visionary goals. Meta DJINN also displays four fundamental principles in their development progress, establishing FOTA as the first AAA turn-based RPG and MOBA metaverse in the global GameFi sector.

Team Liquid and Alienware Revolutionize Industry Standards for Esports Athlete Training with Launch of The Pro Lab

Team Liquid and longtime partner Alienware are launching The Pro Lab, a groundbreaking global training program. This initiative aims to quantify and analyze core cognitive skills that define a successful esports athlete, transforming the professional training experience and establishing new industry-wide practices.

Pro Lab will be integrated into current training practices to create tailored performance profiles for each athlete, providing them with a blueprint of personalized core strengths and target areas of growth.

Until now, professional esports training has been informed by disparate game-specific data and rudimentary KPIs. Team Liquid and Alienware saw this as an opportunity to develop an approach rooted in quantifiable game-agnostic data, focusing on cognitive skills synonymous with peak competitive performance such as anticipatory skills, divided attention, emotional regulation, automaticity and more. The Pro Lab is a first-of-its-kind training space backed by esports science, fundamentally changing not only the way these athletes train but how they grow and evolve along with the industry.

Team Liquid and Alienware intend to eventually release findings in an effort to democratize the data and insights, encouraging industry-wide adoption of new best practices. The partners also plan to make the Pro Lab available to select students and academic institutions for additional research to continue enhancing training protocols.

"Team Liquid has always been committed to putting its players first," says Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Team Liquid. "The Pro Lab, in partnership with Alienware, is the next stage in that evolution. Our main focus will be working smarter to provide our players with the resources to learn about themselves, their habits, their strengths, and areas of improvement so we can continue to grow and compete at the highest levels."

"Over the course of the last decade, the core of this partnership has always been a shared desire to empower and elevate not only Team Liquid athletes, but the industry overall. The Pro Lab is an extension of just that," says Chris Saylor , Alienware Marketing Director. "To support Team Liquid and go on this groundbreaking journey with them is what Alienware is all about and we look forward to what's to come."

The Pro Lab is powered by top-of-the-line Alienware and Dell Technologies equipment. Some of the award-winning and best-in-class technology includes:

  • The Alienware Aurora R13 and Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitors.
  • A specially configured Dell Precision 7920 workstation, processing high-volume, real-time reports in AI applications and powering 6 Alienware 25 Gaming Monitors at once.
  • A Dell PowerEdge R740xd2 server to maximize uptime for data-intensive workloads.

Team Liquid's performance scientists and analysts will use these high-performance systems to run NeurOlympics software from BrainsFirst, setting a primary baseline for each athlete.

To identify critical areas of growth for Team Liquid's competitive teams, the core cognitive testing will be classified into four main categories: attention, memory, control, and anticipation. From there, this testing technology ecosystem will allow ThePro Lab team to aggregate and analyze valuable data, pivot the training approach where needed, and ultimately help players optimize their performance through this scientific program of testing, research, and education.

"Similar to the development of our training facilities, we believe The Pro Lab will make waves in the esports industry and beyond," says Victor Goossens , Founder and Co-CEO of Team Liquid. "There are core skills that we look for in every successful competitor, and this program will help uncover new universal guidelines and KPIs that we hope will one day serve as industry-wide benchmarks when it comes to player training."

With the holistic use of Alienware and Dell Technologies hardware, BrainsFirst software and support from aXiomatic Gaming's wealth of sports performance expertise, this comprehensive program will uncover foundational insights that will drive the next generation of esports training.

The Pro Lab will be integrated into the larger Utrecht, Netherlands and Santa Monica, California Alienware Training Facilities, which are also currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Alienware supports Team Liquid's 110+ athletes and 120+ support staff across five continents through providing cutting-edge gaming PCs, monitors, headsets, peripherals and an array of Dell Technologies solutions, delivering the technical power needed to perform at the highest level. Together, Alienware and Team Liquid have launched two Alienware Training Facilities, setting the standard for multiple organizations to follow, won countless championships, become leading industry advocates, working continuously to foster a culture of inclusion and accessibility.

For more information, visit The Pro Lab her e , check out The Pro Lab press kit here , and learn more about the Alienware Training Facilities here .

Follow along on social media:
Team Liquid YouTube , Twitch , TikTok , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook
Alienware YouTube , Twitch , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook

Historically, esports training has been rooted in game-specific data and basic KPIs but, research has shown that there are a vast amount of factors that directly impact an athlete's performance, many of them outside of the game.

The Pro Lab marks a global initiative to deliver the esports industry's first data-informed, insights-driven training program to elevate player performance

The Pro Lab is breaking this tradition and taking an entirely new approach by identifying game-agnostic, cognitive skill sets for esport athletes and will aggregate this testing data to be synthesized and analyzed by a team of scientists and researchers.

Team Liquid's coaches and managers will leverage these insights to inform holistic, more effective training regimens to accelerate the improvement of player abilities.

This is a serious, multi-year project and investment from both organizations, with the goal of setting new, elevated standards for esports training.

"Magic: The Gathering" Designer, Richard Garfield, Partners with WAX Studios to Deliver PvP Gaming Mode for Blockchain Brawlers

WAX Studios Web3 gaming vision is to put the fun back into P2E via new player-versus-player competitions crafted by legendary game designer Richard Garfield

WAX Studios, a gaming and blockchain services studio created by the founders of the WAX Blockchain has partnered with Magic: the Gathering creator Richard Garfield to create a player-versus-player (PvP) gaming experience within WAX Studios' highly successful play-to-earn (P2E) non-fungible token (NFT) game, Blockchain Brawlers.

BIG3 Reaches 100,000 Followers in Ownership Discord in Only 7 Days

Discord channel is home to regular updates on the BIG3's upcoming groundbreaking ownership NFT drop

Today, the BIG3 surpassed 100,000 followers in its ownership Discord channel in seven days as the league's upcoming innovative NFT drop has uniquely connected with fans.

