GamingInvesting News

Today, FaZe Clan Inc., the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced the appointment of Zach Katz as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Katz, who has over 20 years of experience in the music content and talent business, will oversee FaZe Clan's content, talent, merchandise, consumer goods, sponsorships and esports businesses. Katz will report to FaZe Clan CEO Lee Trink .

Zach Katz - FaZe Clan President and Chief Operating Officer

"FaZe Clan sits at the intersection of gaming, creator economy and culture, all of which we believe is leading the growth of Web3," says Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan. "We are squarely focused on building the future and by adding Zach to our team, we are gaining a proven leader who has extensive experience in working with innovative, cultural brands. Through my long standing relationship with Zach, I trust that he will help catapult our company into the next phase of growth, and bring operational excellence to FaZe as we become a public company."

As President and COO, Katz will work closely with the senior leadership team to grow the brand, prioritizing global expansion and developing new revenue-driving, innovative verticals. In his operations role, Katz will be focused on building internal systems that maximize efficiency, and foster a company environment that meets the demands and goals of the growing brand.

"Building on FaZe Clan's leadership in youth culture, our goal is to further push the boundaries of gaming to drive innovation in entertainment," says Katz. "I can't imagine a more exciting moment to join FaZe Clan's passionate team and community."

Katz began his career as a music attorney, then moved into music management, representing prominent artists, producers and songwriters. From there, he co-founded and served as CEO of the record label and music publishing company Beluga Heights in partnership with Sony Music, and later, Warner Brothers Records. Katz also served as Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, and then President of Records, Publishing and Operations of artist-centric, global music company BMG and co-founded and served as CEO of music-tech investment fund Raised In Space Enterprises, which focuses on raising the value of music via investments in forward-thinking founders and technology. He earned a J.D. from Loyola School of Law in Los Angeles and a B.A. from The University of Southern California .

FaZe Clan announced in October 2021 , its plans to merge with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to close by July 2022 .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN
FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. FaZe Clan recently announced plans to go public through a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a special purpose acquisition company. Learn more at fazeclan.com/public . For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , https://www.instagram.com/fazeclan/?hl=en , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

ABOUT BRPM
BRPM is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. BRPM began trading on the NASDAQ on February 19, 2021 following its initial public offering. Its shares of Class A common stock, units and warrants trade under the ticker symbols BRPM, BRPMU and BRPMW, respectively. BRPM is sponsored by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY).

Important Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed Business Combination, BRPM has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, BRPM will mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to holders of BRPM's shares of common stock as of a record date to be established in connection with BRPM's solicitation of proxies for the vote by BRPM stockholders with respect to the proposed Business Combination and other matters as described in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. BRPM stockholders and other interested persons are urged to read the preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus and, when available, the amendments thereto, the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and documents incorporated by reference therein, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Business Combination, as these materials will contain important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders are able to obtain copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents containing important information about BRPM, FaZe Clan and the proposed Business Combination filed with the SEC, without charge, once such documents are available on the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov , or by directing a request to: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, 299 Park Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10171, Attention: Daniel Shribman , telephone: (212) 457-3300.

No Offer or Solicitation
This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Business Combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Participants in the Solicitation
BRPM and FaZe Clan and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of BRPM's stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Stockholders of BRPM may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's directors and executive officers in BRPM's Form S-1 filed with the SEC relating to its initial public offering, which was declared effective on February 18, 2021 ("Form S-1") and in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Information concerning the interests of BRPM's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of BRPM's stockholders generally, are set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the proposed Business Combination, the ability of the parties to consummate the proposed Business Combination, the benefits and timing of the proposed Business Combination, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern BRPM's or FaZe Clan's strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of BRPM's and FaZe Clan's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any subsequent definitive agreements with respect to the proposed Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings or other disputes that may be instituted against BRPM, FaZe Clan, the combined company or others; (3) the inability to complete the proposed Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of BRPM, to satisfy the minimum cash condition following redemptions by BRPM's public stockholders, to obtain certain governmental and regulatory approvals or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the proposed Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations, including the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed Business Combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (6) the risk that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of BRPM or FaZe Clan as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management, key employees and talents; (8) costs related to the proposed Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (10) the possibility that BRPM, FaZe Clan or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the impact of COVID 19 on BRPM's or FaZe Clan's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed Business Combination; (12) the inability to complete the PIPE investments in connection with the proposed Business Combination; and (13) other risks and uncertainties set forth in BRPM's Form S-1 and in subsequent filings with the SEC, including the Proxy Statement/Prospectus relating to the proposed Business Combination. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of BRPM and FaZe Clan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan and BRPM may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan and BRPM specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's and BRPM's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-appoints-zach-katz-to-new-role-of-president--chief-operating-officer-301550749.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

vivo S15 Pro Incorporates Pixelworks Visual Processing for Superior Mobile Gaming

Elevates Gaming Performance of vivo S15 Pro with Immersive Visual Quality and Advanced Game Display Filters

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the latest vivo S15 Pro smartphone incorporates Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, providing users with authentic and silky-smooth visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with newly introduced game display filters, users can now further personalize the immersive viewing experience to enhance their competitive skills and enjoyment in the gaming world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BLOCKLORDS Chooses Leading Layer 2 Scaling Solution Immutable X To Power Its Medieval Metaverse on Ethereum

BLOCKLORDS an upcoming asset powered economy game built by gamers for gamers, today announced they have chosen Immutable X the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, to hyper-scale its medieval metaverse with fully gas-free and carbon-neutral NFTs. The partnership will ensure BLOCKLORDS' player community will have a robust NFT experience while immersing themselves in a fun and dynamic game that will stand the test of time.

BLOCKLORDS is led by its creator, David Johansson , who has previously built successful titles in the gaming world, such as Liberators and Seascape Network . It's operated by a growing team of artists, designers, and developers from highly reputable gaming studios like EA , Ubisoft, Paradox, and Creative Assembly.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom Invites Players to its 21st Anniversary Celebration from May to October

US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom is turning 21 and inviting all players to a special party featuring lots of giveaways, huge tourneys with low buy-ins and a lot more. It's called the 21 st Anniversary Celebration and it runs May through October.

"We're sure our players remember turning 21 and the excitement it brought with their newfound freedom," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We know you'll find equal excitement in our Anniversary Celebration whether it's at the Preparty, Party or Afterparty section."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FSP, the Top Brand of Power Supply in Five Application Fields

-Edge Computing/Medical/Smart Energy/Gaming/PD Charger-

FSP Group, the world's leading high-performance ODM & Modified STD power supply manufacturer, today unveils the next wave of products designed with bleeding-edge technology that outperforms their rivals.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New NFT Game - MetaSpets will rise to offer players real values and benefits even while the market is in a bad shape.

This is the statement of Mr. Tom Bui , BA in Game Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco , U.S., working on many game projects for 9 years. He is the founder of Wise Balance and MetaSpets, a Play & Earn NFT game. Through MetaSpets, the Wise Balance team will revive the community's trust in the GameFi.

- In recent years, the trend of Game-Fi or NFT Game has become one of the world's popular keywords, especially in Southeast Asian countries. This is considered a money-spinner job and financial stability during the pandemic.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer records $182,010 in monthly recurring OTT video revenue in the month of April

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has generated $181,010 in monthly recurring revenue from its curated, in-house produced online video content. With custom Gamelancer video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl" content, Gamelancer now produces 8 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with recently acquired JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in the month of May.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

OTT, or "over-the-top" media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer curates custom short-form video content which is submitted to OTT platforms, which are subsequently featured on the platform for subscribers to view. Gamelancer therein received a 50% revenue split with the OTT platform hosting the content.

"Gamelancer's growing network of over 28,000,000 followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming. Our audience increasingly views our video content on subscription-based OTT platforms, which charge viewers a fee and generate advertising revenue, providing Gamelancer with a vital monthly recurring revenue stream. Our OTT video revenue continues to demonstrate that Gamelancer is a new media company, focused on short-form video content and direct media sales. Gamelancer will continue to build multiple short-form video series', featuring content derived from our daily videos posted across our 27 channels. Our walled-garden approach to owned and operated channels on platforms such as Tiktok, allows us to host hundreds of daily short-form videos and choose the best material to build into TV-style series." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-records-182-010-in-monthly-recurring-ott-video-revenue-in-the-month-of-april-301551039.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c3489.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×