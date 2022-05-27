Gaming Investing News

----- Howe to be interviewed by CNBC host Contessa Brewer ----

Amy Howe the CEO of FanDuel, will discuss the current state of play and her vision for the future of mobile gaming during a special keynote session at July's SBC Summit North America 2022 conference and tradeshow. FanDuel Group is the largest mobile gaming operator in North America across mobile sportsbook, casino, racing and daily fantasy sports platforms.

The fireside chat forms part of the agenda for the first full day ( Wednesday July 13 ) of the leading sports betting and igaming industry event in North America , which takes place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey .

Howe and CNBC's Contessa Brewer will discuss the present and future of FanDuel and the wider industry, as well as address the issue of how to create more career opportunities for women in the sports and gaming sectors.

Howe's thoughts are certain to be of huge interest to Summit delegates, as she has emerged as one of the most influential senior executives in the industry since joining FanDuel as President in February 2021 and then becoming CEO five months later.

Prior to moving to the sports betting, igaming, and daily fantasy sports operator, Howe was Global Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Entertainment's Ticketmaster business, where she led the transformation and modernization of the company's ticketing platform, doubling its growth in gross ticketing value, and growing its mobile app customer base by 400 percent.

Her background in the entertainment industry and in delivering technological transformation in order to grow mobile audiences will be highly relevant to Howe's second involvement at the Summit, when she joins fellow operator senior executives for the ' Wave 2.0 - U.S. Sports Betting Innovation ' SBC Leaders panel.

"The growth of the legalized mobile gambling sector over the past four years has exceeded even the rosiest of forecasts," said Howe. "We've enjoyed incredible success, however, we are entering a crucial period in which the decisions taken around issues such as the illegal market and the technological innovations that protect consumers while promoting commercial success will shape the long-term future of the industry. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on what the next steps should be for the wider industry with the audience at SBC Summit North America."

Rasmus Sojmark , the Founder and CEO of event organizer SBC, said: "We're excited that Amy will be joining us at SBC Summit North America for a fireside chat and leaders panel. FanDuel is one of the businesses that is really driving innovation and growth in the rapidly-changing U.S. market, so it will be fascinating for our delegates in New Jersey to hear from the executive in charge of formulating its strategies."

The SBC Summit North America conference and tradeshow takes place on July 12-14 . Its central theme is the converging worlds of sports betting, igaming, media, professional sports, and entertainment, while there will also be content about the next generation of industry technology, investment opportunities, marketing strategies, payments technology, and the latest developments in regulation.

Passes for SBC Summit North America are now available via the event website .

Notes:
About SBC Summit North America 2022

SBC Summit North America, at Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey on July 12-14, 2022 , is the leading conference and tradeshow for the U.S. and Canadian sports betting and igaming industries.

It will feature an eight-track conference focused on the future of the high-growth online gambling industry, with a speaker line-up of 250 senior executives and experts. There is also an exhibition of 50 suppliers showcasing their latest innovations, and a program of evening networking events.

The Summit is the centerpiece of a week of sports betting and igaming industry events in New Jersey and New York . The others include:

  • The Player Protection Symposium - a responsible gambling conference on July 12 at the Midtown Loft and Terrace, Manhattan
  • Online Gaming 101 - an educational conference focused on the fundamentals of sports betting and igaming on July 12 at the Midtown Loft and Terrace, Manhattan
  • The Sports Betting Hall of Fame Ceremony - at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment on July 13
  • SBC First Pitch - a competition for innovative startups at Meadowlands Exposition Center in East Rutherford on July 14
  • The SBC Awards North America - at Pier Sixty in Manhattan on July 14 .

Find full details at the SBC Summit North America website .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827878/SBC_Summit_North_America_1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanduels-amy-howe-to-participate-in-keynote-fireside-chat-at-sbc-summit-north-america-301556833.html

SOURCE SBC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Wemade Connect Officially Launching Mobile P&E Game 'EVERY FARM'

'Every Farm' featuring diverse entertaining elements through farm management and social activities and an independent token system for actual profits

Delivering joy of P&E through actual economic environment and independent token system simulating business management involving production, sales strategy, etc.

Keep reading... Show less

Saintilway Productions Releases Numbrail, an Analytical Puzzle

A fun, thoughtful, and challenging game to sparkle interest in the field of computer science.

Saintilway Productions, the publisher of Numbrail.

Keep reading... Show less

Antonline to Attend and Participate in 2022 MomoCon Convention

Gaming community to connect with Antonline and influencer Tygarlily in-person at leading animation, anime, gaming, and comic convention in Atlanta

Antonline America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, today announced that it is attending and participating in the 2022 MomoCon Convention in Atlanta, GA from May 26-29 .

Keep reading... Show less

TECNO's Electrifyingly Stylish POVA 3: A Stunning Player That Delivers the Ultimate Gaming Experience for Unlimited Fun

The stylish new addition to the existing POVA series will feature a combination of hardware and software enhancements aimed at redefining the mobile gaming experience.

- TECNO, the innovative global smartphone brand, released the POVA 3 today, representing TECNO's latest phone in its popular POVA series. Bringing together all of the series' innovative features, groundbreaking hardware and software enhancements, a stylish design language featuring electrifying color options with a unique power light, and massive 7000mAh battery, the POVA 3 delivers the ultimate gaming experience right to your fingertips.

Keep reading... Show less

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Entitled to Vote on Merger in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with FaZe Clan

- B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("BRPM") today announced that its board of directors has set the close of business on May 26, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for BRPM's special meeting of its stockholders to be held to, among other things, vote on the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") among BRPM, FaZe Clan Inc. ("FaZe Clan"), a gaming lifestyle and esports company, and BRPM Merger Sub, Inc. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote their shares at the special meeting.

A proxy statement/prospectus relating to this special meeting, as well as the registration statement of BRPM of which it forms a part (the "Registration Statement"), has not been declared effective. Once effective, the proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed together with a proxy card to BRPM's stockholders and will include the date, time and location of the special meeting.

Keep reading... Show less

AviaGames Announces "Blockolot" Mobile Game, a Unique Blend of Sudoku and Block Puzzle Classics

"Blockolot" Unites Mobile Players with Unique Puzzle Matches and Multiplayer Tournaments to Win Real Cash

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its newest mobile game, "Blockolot." A unique hybrid of popular block puzzle and sudoku grid games, the new "Blockolot" title challenges players to strategically solve blended puzzles with a chance to win cash and other real prizes.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×