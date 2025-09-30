FanDuel and Amazon Announce Exclusive Odds Provider Partnership for NBA and WNBA on Prime Video

FanDuel Extends Their Relationship with Amazon in Live Sports with Innovative Bet Tracking Experience and Creative Campaigns with NBA on Prime's Blake Griffin in new multi-year partnership

FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America today announced a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to become the oﬃcial odds provider and an oﬃcial partner of NBA & WNBA on Prime Video.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders to enhance basketball fans' viewing experience starting this upcoming NBA season. Fans who opt in to NBA on Prime's new bet tracking and Odds View features will experience compelling narratives surrounding the game's biggest moments with FanDuel's unique insights from its market-leading sportsbook. As a premier sponsor of the NBA on Prime, FanDuel will play a key role in providing dynamic betting content during NBA action accessed via Prime Video.

"Our partnership as the official odds provider for NBA and WNBA on Prime Video represents a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans," said Mike Raffensperger , President of Sports at FanDuel. "By integrating custom content into Prime Video's NBA broadcasts, we will enhance the fan viewing experience and connect with new audiences."

"It's important to partner with brands that are invested in enhancing the fan experience. We're helping to transform how brands reach highly engaged consumers," said Danielle Carney , Head of U.S. Video and Live Sports Sales, Amazon Ads. "By prioritizing innovation and storytelling we can create unique opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences that are more meaningful."

As part of the partnership, Blake Griffin , an analyst for NBA on Prime, will also serve as an ambassador for FanDuel's best-in-class NBA offering. Griffin will be featured across FanDuel creative campaigns, on-air integrations, social media, and live events, bringing his unique perspective and personality to FanDuel's basketball content.

Bet Tracking
Prime Sports' new, opt-in personalized bet tracking experience with FanDuel brings together the leading streaming service for live sports with America's #1 Sportsbook. The personalized bet tracking feature presents a dynamic, real-time integration of betting information during live game action. When a fan links their Prime Video profile to their FanDuel account, their active NBA bets will be displayed and updated on the screen, along with relevant progress and won/lost status, providing an exciting new way to connect plays on the court with active bets. The bet tracking feature does not offer the ability to place bets directly on Prime Video.

In addition to tracking personal bets, an immersive Odds View experience (available on supported devices) can be activated that presents a rotating feed of live odds, lines and probabilities associated with popular bets, including moneylines, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, game props, and more. The overlay adds context to the game and highlights how players and teams are performing relative to betting markets.

Responsible Gaming
Responsible gaming is a core principle of the bet tracking and Odds View experience for FanDuel and Prime Video. The bet tracking feature is optional and can be disabled in the Prime Video mobile app settings. FanDuel is deeply committed to promoting responsible gaming and has developed comprehensive tools to help our customers set appropriate limits and engage safely with our platform. FanDuel supports initiatives that encourage fans to enjoy sports responsibly while ensuring entertainment remains the primary focus of the experience.

