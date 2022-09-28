Precious MetalsInvesting News

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a fixed wing airborne magnetic survey over the Gaspard gold project (the "Property

The Gaspard Property comprises 3 mineral claims, covering 3,955 hectares ("ha") in the Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia (Figure 1). The Property covers similar geology to the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") that hosts Westhaven Gold Corp.'s (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR). The Property has year-round, all-season road access with a good network of active logging roads.

Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani, commented: "We look forward to reviewing the airborne data, and integrating this with the success of our water stream sampling program to focus in on the highest priority targets. We have potentially outlined a large gold source that is supplying six separate drainage systems. We look forward to reporting back once the data has been analyzed."

Falcon Gold Corp, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional geological and structural setting of the Gaspard Project.

The airborne survey covered the entire Gaspard block which included 347- line kilometers of magnetic and radiometric surveying. The purpose of this was to delineate and map subsurface features identified in previous programs. On February 3, 2022, Falcon released results from its 2022 field program receiving heavy mineral concentrates from three creek drainages which assayed 0.236 gram per tonne gold, 1.097 g/t Au and 0.525 g/t Au (see press release dated February 3, 2022). The stream sediment samples were collected over three kilometres southeast of previous and historical anomalous stream samples taken in 1990 from four parallel drainage patterns. Total apparent length of a gold anomaly that would support an extensive drainage system at Gaspard is now five km in length.

The Property

The SBGB forms a northwest-trending belt of Cretaceous-aged, volcaniclastic and sedimentary rocks 430 km long and up to 24 km wide extending in central BC (Figure 2). The relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal gold mineralization. Recent drilling on the Shovelnose gold project by Westhaven Gold reported 614 g/t Au and 2,070 g/t silver over 0.45 m within 41.55 m of 8.17 g/t Au and 34.64 g/t Ag (see press Westhaven press release dated June 1, 2021). The Blackdome Zone located 26 km to the south was a former mine having produced 225,000 tonnes of gold at an average grade of 20 g/t Au. Current National Instrument 43-101-compliant resources completed by SRK in 2010 report 144,500 tonnes indicated grading 11.29 g/t gold and 50.01 g/t silver, and 90,600 tonnes inferred grading 8.79 g/t gold and 18.61 g/t silver, Tempus Resources.

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 14 additional projects: The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina; The Viernes Gold/Silver/Copper project in Antofagasta Chile; The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; the Great Burnt, Gander North/South, Valentine Gold South, Victoria West, and Golden Brook acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland; and most recently Battery Metals projects in Ontario and Quebec, The Timmins West and Outarde Property.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: k@r7.capital

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Falcon Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717783/Falcon-Completes-Airborne-Magnetic-Survey-Over-Gaspard-Spences-Bridge-District

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon GoldTSXV:FGPrecious Metals Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Announces Initial Surface Sampling Results at Gander North and Filing of Drill Permit

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has commenced at the Company's 100% owned Gander North Property, with initial results now available from its reconnaissance exploration program. The project commenced in late June, with initial prospecting and till sampling. Preliminary efforts have identified numerous evidence for quartz veins, including subcrop and float. Surface samples collected to date have been submitted for assay; and initial results have returned values of up to 885 ppb gold from sub cropping quartz veins, up to 0.15% copper, and up to 26.8 gpt silver from quartz float. Several samples have returned anomalous tungsten, and further analysis is required to confirm the content. Initial results for gold are presented in figure 1. Multiple geophysical targets were identified over the project area earlier this year through review of publicly available datasets, and these will be the focus of ongoing reconnaissance. Detailed work, including systematic sampling and geological mapping will commence this fall to better define targets in advance of drilling. Work permit applications have been submitted for the drill program, and approval is pending

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Expands Project Portfolio into Battery Metals in Ontario and Quebec, Acquires Ni-Cu-Co Projects

Falcon Expands Project Portfolio into Battery Metals in Ontario and Quebec, Acquires Ni-Cu-Co Projects

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has entered into two separate arm's-length agreements, pursuant to which the company will acquire a 100-per-cent interest in two battery metals projects in the province of Ontario and Quebec, collectively known as the Timmins West and Outarde Nickel Project northwest of Baie Comeau, Quebec

The first purchase agreement covers 5 mining claims totaling 1,940 hectares within the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex (KGC) located 20 km northwest of Timmins, Ontario (Figure 1). The KGC is a gabbroic to anorthositic intrusive mafic to ultra-mafic body that has documented nickel-copper-cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) mineralization. An outcrop grab sample in 2004 reported 0.44% Ni, 0.64% Cu and 0.033% Co hosted by 10% pyrrhotite. The Property lies 40 km southwest of the Crawford Ni-Co Project being developed by Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Completes Earn in Requirements at Central Canada for 100% Control -Gold-Cobalt-Polymetallic Flagship Asset Newfoundland Exploration Underway

Falcon Completes Earn in Requirements at Central Canada for 100% Control -Gold-Cobalt-Polymetallic Flagship Asset Newfoundland Exploration Underway

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the option and work requirements on the Central Canada project to earn its 100% interest in the project located in the Hutchinson Township, Ontario

Falcon has completed all its cash share and exploration expenditures over the 4-year option. Falcon has the right to purchase half of the 2% NSR (Net Smelter Royalty) for a payment of $ 1,000,000, leaving the vendors with 1%. With annual production pre-payments of $ 10,000 which will be deducted against future royalty payments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Announces Proposed Spin-Out of Latamark Resources Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to spin-out (the "Spin-Out Transaction") its rights, title and interest in and to the option agreement dated January 5, 2021 between Falcon Gold, Esperanza Resources S.A. and Mr. Ivo Rojnica regarding certain mineral claims in Argentina (the "Esperanza Project") into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold, Latamark Resources Corp. ("Latamark

It is anticipated that the Spin-Out Transaction will be completed pursuant to a plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") and will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange, regulatory and court approval, as well as shareholder approval by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of Falcon Gold shareholders expected to be held in July 2022. Full details of the Spin-Out Transaction will be included in the management information circular to be sent to Falcon Gold shareholders in connection with the Meeting. It is anticipated that Falcon Gold shareholders will be entitled to receive one common share of Latamark for every 3.5 common shares of Falcon Gold held as of the effective date of the Arrangement. No Falcon Gold options or warrants will entitle the holders to receive any shares or other convertible securities of Latamark, except to the extent such holders exercise such options or warrants, as the case may be, to acquire common shares of Falcon Gold prior to the effective date of the Arrangement. There will be no change in shareholders' holdings in Falcon Gold as a result of the Arrangement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Appoints Glayton Dias Exploration Manager for BC & South America

Falcon Appoints Glayton Dias Exploration Manager for BC & South America

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (GR:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Glayton Dias as Exploration Manager for our British Columbia and South America portfolio

Mr. Dias is a geologist with 12 years experience both domestically and internationally, developing managing and exploring mineral deposits from early-stage to mine development and 3D ore estimation. Most recently his work has been focused on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, having been posted as a project manager for the Shovelnose Deposit currently developed by Westhaven Resources with a resource of 791,000 ounces of gold and 3,894,000 ounces of silver Indicated (Reference below). Prior to being a Project Manager for Westhaven he worked as a consulting geologist for Ximen Resources on its multi-metallic Treasure Mountain deposit, Exploration Manager for Avant and Gdgeo, leading projects in world-class deposits as Andrade (Arcelor Mittal), Germano (Samarco) and Serra das Eguas (Magnesita SA).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its existing option agreement with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") to expand the scope of the Kerrs Gold Deposit by an additional 137 hectares. The Kerrs Gold Deposit located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, now comprises mineral claims with a total area of 802 hectares

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts an historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WALKER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has re-started at the Lapon Gold Project, located some 60 km SE of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling started at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Project, a seven-to-ten-hole program is planned here. Significant historical mining activities are present at Pikes (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper and gold environment. A previous regional sampling and prospecting program by Walker returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.2% Cu from bedrock. (see news release 9/04/2019)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from the first seven reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The seven drill holes, totaling 1,710 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault and northerly step-out drilling from the Slab pit. Historic drilling in both areas had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources. Highlights include

  • 25.9 metres grading 2.55 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (2.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-006R. This is the farthest north step-out drill hole from the Slab pit, with gold mineralization starting at a depth of only 68.6 metres down-hole (please see map and table below).
  • 47.2 metres grading 0.78 gpt Au and 1.3 gpt Ag (0.80 gpt Au Eq) in drill hole CAL22-002R including 32.0 metres grading 1.04 gpt Au and 1.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization down-dip along the Calvada fault, further expanding the envelope of oxide gold mineralization along this important structure (please see map, cross section, and table below).

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited about these first results from our 2022 Phase Two drilling campaign. The results from drilling the northern extension of the Slab pit confirm that gold mineralization remains wide open in this direction with excellent grades. The Calvada fault drilling continues to impress, with thick intervals of oxide gold mineralization extending at depth along this district-scale structure. Drilling continues and Lahontan will integrate these results into our upcoming maiden resource estimate for the entire Santa Fe Project".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Mobilizes Drill Rig to Gowganda West to Commence Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Mobilizes Drill Rig to Gowganda West to Commence Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization of a drill rig to Gowganda West ("GW") for the fall 2022 drilling campaign. GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle

The objective of the 2022 program is to follow-up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program: 0.37 g/t gold over 29.4 metres, 0.32 g/t gold over 30.25 metres, and 0.41 g/t gold over 19.5 metres. A review of the IMR database by our revamped technical team has identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends where geophysics suggests a potential continuation or splay structure from the Juby Fault may be striking onto GW. Where it is adjacent to Aris Gold Corp's property, GW is underlain by the same basement metasediments that host two of the four main zones of the Juby Deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon's Shareholder's Approve Plan of Arrangement Of Subsidiary Latamark Resources

Falcon's Shareholder's Approve Plan of Arrangement Of Subsidiary Latamark Resources

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's news release of August 10th, 2022, the Company provides the following update on its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Spin-Out

At the Company's special shareholders meeting held on September 8, 2022, shareholders approved the Spin-Out and the Company's Arrangement Agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, Latamark Resources Corp. ("Latamark"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will transfer its interest in the option agreement concerning the Esperanza gold project to Latamark in exchange for (i) Latamark issuing to the shareholders of the Company, one common share in the capital of Latamark (each, a "Latamark" Share") for every 5.8 common shares held in the Company, (ii) Latamark issuing 5,000,000 common shares to Falcon and (iii) Latamark assuming certain liabilities incurred, exploring or maintaining the property ("the Property Liabilities").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Copper receives TSX-V approval for Stateline Option Agreement

Allied Copper receives TSX-V approval for Stateline Option Agreement

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the " Company " or " Allied Copper "), is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of February 10, 2022 and August 25, 2022, the Company received TSX-V approval of the option agreement (the " Agreement ") dated February 9, 2022 (as amended August 5, 2022) for the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest (subject to a 2% net smelter royalty) for the Stateline Property, COUT USA from Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (" Cloudbreak " (LSE: CDL), Cloudbreak Discovery Canada Ltd., Tarsis Resources US Inc. and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (" Alianza ") (TSX-V: ANZ) (collectively, the " Vendors ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×