Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company "), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, announces a change in its senior management team with Nastassia Law resigning as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective March 4, 2022. Ms. Law will be assisting the Company in transitioning, over a three-week period, to Jason Xie, MBA, CPA, FCPA and AICPA, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer going forward. Currently the Company's Vice President of Operations and Finance, Mr. Xie has become a primary figure in the Company's financial reporting system since joining the Company in 2021, leading the establishment of key new internal financial, regulatory and accounting controls while providing critical operational oversight and data-backed analysis to senior management and the Board. The transition is part of a broader initiative by the Company to better integrate finance with operations with a view to aligning its financial management and reporting systems with evolving applications of conventional accounting standards relative to gig-economy based technology platforms, particularly in the delivery and logistics space.

Mr. Xie has over 15 years of accounting, controlling and financial management experience involving listed multinational enterprises dealing with regulators in the United States, Hong Kong and other regions. Prior to joining Facedrive, Mr. Xie served as Vice President of Miniso, North America, Senior Financial Analyst at University Health Network, Head of Finance at Reflex Winkelmann GmbH, and Partner in Management Consulting at a well-known CPA firm. Mr. Xie is skilled in financial reporting, budgeting, treasury, costing and managerial accounting, auditing, tax planning, M&A, project evaluation, financial modeling, pre-IPO business improvement, and strategy execution in a broad base of industries from the more traditional manufacturing, retail, logistics to new-age ones such as high tech, SaaS, and digital economy.

"We are pleased to have Jason Xie assume the role of Chief Financial Officer at Facedrive. Mr. Xie has already been an indispensable member of the team, demonstrating the skill and dedication we need for this position. We are confident that he will successfully lead our finance team. I look forward to working with him in his new role," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Facedrive.

About Facedrive

Facedrive is a multi-faceted "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem offering socially-responsible services to local communities with a strong commitment to doing business fairly, equitably and sustainably. As part of this commitment, Facedrive's vision is to fulfil its mandate through a number of services that either leverage existing technologies of the Company or project synergies with existing lines of business.

Facedrive's service offerings include its: (i) eco-friendly rideshare business, Facedrive Rideshare; (ii) food delivery service, Facedrive Foods; (iii) electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business, Steer; (iv) contact-tracing and connected health technology services, Facedrive Health; (v) e-commerce platform, Facedrive Marketplace; and (vi) e-social platform, Facedrive Social. Facedrive Rideshare was among the first to offer a wide variety of environmentally and socially responsible solutions in the Transportation as a Service (TaaS) space, planting thousands of trees based on user consumption and offering choices between electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles (including, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles on a subscription basis through Steer). Facedrive Marketplace offers curated merchandise typically created from sustainably sourced materials and linked to social causes. Facedrive Foods offers contactless delivery of a wide variety of foods right to consumers' doorsteps, with a focus on doing so in a socially and environmentally-conscious manner. Facedrive Social strives to keep people connected in a physically-distanced world through its HiQ and other e-socialization platforms that invite users to interact based on common interests and by offering gamification and mutual community support features. Facedrive Health strives to develop and offer innovative technological solutions to the most acute health challenges including its proprietary TraceSCAN wearable technology for contact tracing.

Facedrive envisions changing the ridesharing, food delivery, e-commerce, social and health tech narratives for the better, for everyone, and is currently operational in Canada and the United States.

For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events (such as its transition to the new CFO) may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in Facedrive's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on May 31, 2021) and June 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on August 31, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact: Sana Srithas | sana@facedrive.com

Suman Pushparajah
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 1-289-452-0164

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Facedrive Provides Update on Facedrive Foods' Revenue and Expenses

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem announces that, as part of a comprehensive review of its revenue recognition policies with outside consultants, the Company will be reclassing certain of Facedrive Foods' related Sales & Marketing expenses so as to offset the expenses directly against Facedrive Foods' revenue on a net basis rather than report the expenses separately. The Company anticipates offsetting the following amounts against its revenue throughout 2021: $771,882 in Q1 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $2,772,834; $1,005,977 in Q2 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $4,521,548; and $559,211 in Q3 2021, resulting in revised downwards adjustments for the Company's sales and marketing expenses and its revenue such that total net revenues for the quarter was $7,811,810. The cumulative result of these revisions is that an aggregate of $2,337,070 has been netted off of revenue (" Offset Amount ") for the first 3 quarters of 2021 and the Company's reported expenses have also been reduced by the exact same amount. Accordingly, the Company's reclassification of certain sales and marketing expenses in 2021 will not result in any changes to Facedrive's balance sheets, reported net earnings or losses, and the reclassification is not a result of, and did not result in, any changes to Facedrive's business, operations or capital.

In December 2021, the Company retained an independent national accounting firm to advise on an internal review of Facedrive Foods' 2021 sales and marketing expenses with a view to bringing the Company further in line with evolving industry application of accounting standards and practices. Among other things, the Company's review focused on whether periodic promotions to customers already on its platform a common practice in the industry could be treated as an expense or whether, alternatively, they should be recorded as an offset against revenue. The review found that, while some existing reporting standards used by the Company's peers remain less than clear (particularly as some new-age Fintech industries wrestle with IFRS-15), it was most appropriate for the Company to deduct the Offset Amount against both revenues and expenses throughout 2021 and progress the Company's accounting processes, controls and data systems with these practices going forward, which it has done. The review also concluded that no similar action was required for any prior reporting period, when the Company's Foods platform remained in nascent stages of its growth.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Prior to joining Northstar, Ms. Johnston held the role of Vice President, Sustainability & General Counsel at Certarus Ltd., a North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions and prior to that was a member of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's global risk advisory practice and led the environment, social and governance (ESG) practice in Canada . She was also Principal with Zoom Strategic Solutions and has held senior ESG-based roles at Total E&P Canada, and Williams Energy ULC. Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta , a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Laws degree (Distinction), specializing in International Law, from the University of New South Wales in Australia . She holds a certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College . She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Ms. Johnston stated, "I am thrilled to join Northstar, an emerging enterprise committed to being an environmentally responsible and sustainable clean technology company. Northstar has an incredible opportunity to develop and grow its sustainability agenda to create a more sustainable, circular and inclusive economy. I am very excited to continue my lifelong passion and career focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, helping shape Northstar's commitment to the following key priorities: (i) integrating sustainability objectives, (ii) environment, social and governance processes, and (iii) ESG disclosure strategies. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues and stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that creates sustainable value now and into the future."

As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Johnston will be responsible for the development and execution of Northstar's sustainability strategy and internal and external engagement and reporting. In the near term, this will include exploration of the steps to monetize of Northstar's carbon credit benefits, strategic positioning of Northstar's low carbon footprint asphalt, and leading the effective measurement Northstar's environmental footprint for the Empower Pilot Facility and the new scale up facilities as well as the implementation of sustainable practices in the design and installation of the new scale up facilities.

As the General Counsel for Northstar, Ms. Johnston will lead the legal agenda for the company.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are delighted to have Kellie join our team at this important time as we gain momentum with our asphalt shingle recovery process. Her deep experience in leading ESG delivery is exactly what we need as we move the business forward. We are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected individuals to complement the growth of our Company. Kellie's experience and strong leadership skills will be a valuable addition to the team at Northstar."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's growth plans, its sustainability and ESG plans, its disclosure strategies, its ability to move an ESG agenda forward.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-appoints-ms-kellie-johnston-as-chief-sustainability-officer-301477540.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/08/c3310.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

