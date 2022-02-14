Facedrive Inc. Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, announces a change in its senior management team with Nastassia Law resigning as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective March 4, 2022. Ms. Law will be assisting the Company in transitioning, over a three-week period, to Jason Xie, MBA, CPA, FCPA and AICPA, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer going forward. ...

FD:CA