THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Facedrive Inc. a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is pleased to announce that it has received commitments from all members of its Board of Directors to complete a private placement on a non-brokered basis pursuant to which ...

FD:CA