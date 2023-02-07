Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

The Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek, south part of Eagle creek, north part of Eagle Creek, West part of Eagle week and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on sperate occasions. The release pertains to the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 and Photo 1 below

Figure 3 - Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Photo 1 - Eagle Vein Exposure from Eagle Creek

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 2-person field team consisting of a geologist and geo technician on two occasions during the summer field season. A total of 10 samples were collected, 1 grab and 9 float samples. Of the 10 samples collected, 8 or 80% assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Eagle Creek Team

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

On the first survey, the area was sampled over a vertical altitude of 118 meters and 5 float samples were collected, four of which assayed greater that 0.50% copper.

Float sample D-723551 taken at the 1,553-meter elevation consisted of dark brown to rusty brown quartz on a weathered surface with minor green malachite. On a fresh surface the rock is mottled gray - white and brassey yellow consisting of 60% quartz, 39% chalcopyrite and 1% bornite. This sample returned an impressive 19.85% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 3, below.

Photo 3 - Location of Sample D-723551 - 19.85% copper.

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

A further 2 meters vertically float sample D-723552 of the same vein float material returned 0.57% copper. Continuing vertically another 106 meters float sample D-723553 of iron-stained quartz carbonate with trace malachite and weathered orange brown with 1% chalcopyrite as disseminations and blebs was sampled and reported 6.08% copper. See Table 1 below

Downhill at 1,594 meters another sample of the vein material consisting of the same iron quartz veining was sampled and returned 3.27% copper and the final sample of the days traverse reported 0.35% copper. See Table 1 below.

Table 1- Eagle Creek Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

(m)

Copper

%

Sample Type

D-723551

1,553

19.85

Float

D-723552

1,555

0.57

Float

D-723553

1,661

6.08

Float

D-723554

1,594

3.27

Float

D-723556

1,671

0.35

Float

D-723596

1,620

0.05

Grab

D-723598

1,678

0.77

Float

D-723599

6781,

21.90

Float

D-723600

1,476

0.87

Float

D-723602

1,476

1.27

Float

  • 1% copper = 22.2 pounds

On the second day of traverses, a total of 5 additional samples were collected, 1 grab and 4 floats over a vertical altitude of 202 meters. Of the 5 samples, 4 assayed greater that 0.50% copper.

Grab sample D-723596 taken at the 1,620-meter altitude contained minor sulphides and returned 0.05% copper. See Table 1 above, Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 - Location of Sample D-723596

Fabled Copper Corp., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Press release picture

Float sample D-723598 taken at 1,678 meters returned 0.77% copper whereas sample D-723599 taken at the same elevation and consisting of iron quartz carbonate weathered green - black with fault movement slickensides on the surface. On a fresh broken surface, the rock was brassey yellow with moderate malachite with 70% massive chalcopyrite and 1% bornite returned an impressive 21.90% copper.

Sample D-723600 taken 200 meters below of similar iron quartz carbonate returned 0.87% copper. The final sample of the traverse 2 meters below of similar float material assayed 1.27% copper.

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

