Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek (See Release dated February 7, 2023), east extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence (See Release dated March 1, 2023), the western extension, north extension, southern extension and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on separate occasions.

This release pertains to the western side of the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 -West Side of Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The western side of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of two geologists and a geo technician on July 7th 2022 during the summer field season. Over the course of the traverse a vertical altitude of 158 meters was examined and sampled. A total of 12 float samples were collected, of the 12 samples collected, 11 assayed greater than 0.5% copper, 7 greater than 10% copper and 4 greater than 20% copper. See Table 1, Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - West side of Eagle Creek

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Float sample D-723669 taken at the 1,702-meter elevation consisted of massive sulphides weathered black / brown and brassy yellow and a broken fresh surface with minor white and peacock blue spec's. The sample contained with 95% chalcopyrite and 2% bornite and 3% quartz. This sample returned an impressive 19.55% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2, below.

Photo 2 - Sample D-723669 - 19.55 % copper.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

At the 1,696 meter altitude float sample D-723672 was taken and consisted of white / beige colored quartz with moderate malachite and trace azurite copper alteration, up to 6% chalcopyrite occurs as patches and this sample returned 5.50% copper. See Table 1 below

Float sample D-723674 taken at the 1,704 meter altitude consisted of semi massive sulphides and quartz veining was brassy yellow with white patches and thin seams on a fresh surface. This sample contained 80% chalcopyrite and a trace of bornite and assayed an impressive 18.75% copper. See Table 1 below.

At an elevation of 1,801 meters, 97 meters vertically above the sample described above, float sample D-723675 consisted of massive sulphides and minor quartz veining and brassy yellow on fresh surface with white patches and seams and contained 95% chalcopyrite and trace of bornite. This high grade sample assayed 20.10% copper. See Table 1, Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Sample D-723675 - 20.10 % copper.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Down slope at an elevation of 1,704 meters float sample D-723676 was taken. It consisted of massive sulphides, brassy yellow on a fresh surface with white patches and minor sediment fragments and consisted of 92% chalcopyrite and 3% bornite which returned a very high copper assay value of22.00%.

At an elevation of 1,776 meters the next float sample was taken, D-723678 which consists of massive sulphides, brassy yellow on a fresh surface with peacock blue specs and moderate malachite staining. This sample contained 90% chalcopyrite and 7-8% bornite and returned a staggering 29.30% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 4 below

Photo 4 - Sample D-723678 - 29.30 % copper.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Press release picture

Float sample D-723679 taken at an elevation of 1,710 meters was composed of quartz and iron carbonate and abundant malachite copper alteration with a trace of azurite. Sulphides were composed of 40% chalcopyrite and 2% bornite which returned 22.10% copper. See Table 1 below.

Two meters below of the sample described above float sample D-723681 and was composed of quartz with black siltstone fragments with abundant malachite copper alteration and contained 10-12% chalcopyrite as fracture filling, blebs and disseminations. This sample returned 15.10% copper. See Table 1 below.

Table 1- West Side of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results

Sample No.

Elevation

(m)

Copper

%

Sample Type

D-723668

1,654

1.23

Float

D-723669

1,702

19.55

Float

D-723670

1,644

0.29

Float

D-723671

1,683

0.52

Float

D-723672

1,696

5.50

Float

D-723674

1,704

18.75

Float

D-723675

1,801

20.10

Float

D-723676

1,704

22.00

Float

D-723678

1,776

29.30

Float

D-723679

1,710

22.10

Float

D-723681

1,708

15.10

Float

D-723682

1,802

1.79

Float

  • 1% copper = 22.2 pounds

As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.

An additional releases on the 2022 exploration of the Eagle Vein area of the Muskwa Project will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia. In addition, Fabled has the newly acquired Volt 1, 2 and OHM lithium properties in the Abitibi area of Quebec.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital

on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


