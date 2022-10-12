Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it has received preliminary data from the 2002 underground LIDAR Survey conducted in August 2022 on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " It has been a pleasure working with the CAN Office of Applied Research and Innovation with this ground breaking underground LIDAR survey on the Muskwa Project and look forward to the next stage once all surface and underground point clouds have been meshed together."

The Concept

The object of the underground LIDAR survey was to develop and test a work flow process for the use of autonomous UAV systems or mounted systems to create and continuously update an as-built 3-D model oof the underground development of the Eagle and Harris veins specifically levels 6400' and 6950' of the Eagle deposit using "Simultaneous Localization And Mapping (SLAM) optimization methods to create a 3D point cloud data set.

A less that 10 cm georeferenced accuracy was accomplished in past process trials. The output data will be available in .las, .csv, or .ply format with all files georeferenced.

The exynpak and geoslam discovery pack systems, note books and geomatics surveying equipment such as robotic total station, YPS backsight, RTK GPS system, etc..

From August 1 to August 5, 2022, CNA Office of Applied Research and Innovation (OARI) employees Blair Bridger, Charlie Dalton, and Dr. Gary Thompson were at Fabled Copper's Muskwa mine site in northern British Columbia.

The purpose of this trip was to test whether Mobile Mapping Systems (MMS) could be used to generate an accurate georeferenced dense point cloud of old underground workings. The resulting 3-D model would then be used to collect geospatially referenced samples for assay, which then could be used to generate a 43-101 compliant resource. The MMS used were the GeoSLAM Zeb Horizon and the ExynPak, in both the Eagle vein and the Harris vein.

The Reality

The initial plan was to install control points inside the Eagle Vein using traditional survey techniques and use these controls points to geo-reference the collected scan data. This proved to be impossible due to ice buildup in the first 100 m of the adit that reduced the effective height to less than 1.3 m.

The total station used and to establish control points it requires a minimum of 1.5m to operate. To overcome this issue, control was established outside the entrance of the Eagle vein and used to geo-reference an initial scan that subsequent scans would be aligned with during post-processing. This same procedure was applied to the Harris vein.

Photo 1- 6400 Level portal base stations set up

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - 6400 Level LIDAR Survey at Audit, note definition of portal base station set ups

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

A total of 913.93 meters horizontally was surveyed at the 6400 level of the Eagle Vein. See Figure below.

Figure 4 - Plan View of LIDAR Survey of 6400 Level, Eagle Vein

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

During post-processing, the team encountered some issues when aligning subsequent scans of the Eagle vein to the first georeferenced scan. The scans were roughly aligned manually in Veesus's Arena4D software, and a fine registration algorithm was run in the same software.

It was found that a combination of manual and automated registration was most effective for this application. While the registration is not perfect the error observed should not be an issue when identifying coordinates of drill targets.

In areas measured, the maximum error was 3.61 cm. Had there been no ice buildup on the interior floor of the mine, a traverse could have been run, placing coordinated points throughout the vein. This would have greatly improved both the accuracy and efficiency of registration, and should the opportunity arise, this is the method that will be used in future scans.

The Harris vein was able to be completed in one georeferenced scan, so there were no alignment issues present as can be seen by the high-resolution shots below in Figures 5 and 6.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Figure - 5 2021 Photo of end of drift Location, Figure - 6 2022 Same underground Location by LIDAR

In preliminary processing, it was found that mineral veins are partly visible in the scans as seen below. Note comparison between photograph and LIDAR scan at same location showing the strike and dip in Figure 7.

Figure 7 - 6400 Eagle Vein with exact GPS location.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Below in Figure 8 the copper bearing vein is clearly visible on the back or roof by LIDAR on the 6400 level of the Eagle Vein with the exact location of mineralization plus structures at an accuracy of 3.61 cm.

Figure 8

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Below in Figure 9 the mineralized veining continues to be visible on the back or the roof of the 6400 level but as seen by the GPS coordinates this location is 248.012 meters East and 172.39 meters north with an elevation change of plus 1.99 meters from the shot in Figure 8.

Figure 9

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 10 is at the bottom of the adit entrance of the 6400 level. Note the ladder for reference. Press HERE for LIDAR video of entrance into the adit and the first part of a two parts LIDAR survey thru the level.

Figure 10

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

In closing, using this cutting-edge technology and now having the 3-D point cloud we can integrated this with our surface UAV drone missions over the Davis Keays Eagle Vein plus add our 2021 and 2022, sampling results, structural mapping and geophysics.

The Company will keep the shareholders informed as data becomes available.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720044/Fabled-Copper-Presents-Preliminary-Underground-LIDAR-Survey-Findings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that from mid-June - Early September 2022 they were successful in securing 4 adit entrances on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that in August 2022 the legacy site clean-up was successfully accomplished under time and under budget on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Wraps Up 2022 Muskwa Exploration Discusses Accomplishments for the Season

Fabled Wraps Up 2022 Muskwa Exploration Discusses Accomplishments for the Season

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the completion of the 2022 field exploration programs on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Surface Sampling on Fabled Copper's Toro Property Reports 1.46% Copper

Surface Sampling on Fabled Copper's Toro Property Reports 1.46% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Surface Sampling on Bronson Copper Occurrences Reports 23.10% Copper and 36.50 g/t Silver

Fabled Surface Sampling on Bronson Copper Occurrences Reports 23.10% Copper and 36.50 g/t Silver

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

Victory Adds to Its Stingray Property Claims South of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property

  • Victory has acquired and staked additional claims, adding to its Stingray property array in Quebec on ground adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals, (CSE-PMET) Corvette lithium discoveries
  • Expanding from 44 claims announced in July, Victory has now in total acquired, staked, and filed 49 non-contiguous claims in the highly prospective James Bay Lithium District
  • Victory's exploration team is actively pursuing additional property in the region and other promising Lithium areas in both Canada and the USA

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has increased its land claim holdings in the James Bay Lithium District in Quebec, bringing the total claims acquired, staked, and filed to 49. The Company's Stingray Properties are non-contiguous to the south of Patriot Battery Metals (CSE:PMET) Corvette lithium property in Quebec

Victory's exploration team has dealt with technical issues with the Quebec mining registration system (GESTIM) and added to and relocated some if its claims to, expanding from 44 claims announced in July to a total of 49 claims. The array of Stingray Properties as per the map below indicate 4 non-contiguous holdings, south and adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Finalizes Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Drill Program Team

Usha Resources Finalizes Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine Drill Program Team

Usha Resources Ltd. Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the finalized team for its near-term drill program at its Jackpot Lake lithium brine project (the "Project") in Nevada

  • Qualified Professional: Michael Rosko
  • Drilling Company: Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. ("Harris Exploration")

Michael Rosko is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience, spending significant time assessing aquifer conditions in arid environments throughout the southwestern United States and South America. He has extensive experience with world-class lithium brine projects including Tier 1 projects such as Galaxy's Sal de Vida Deposit, Millennial Lithium's Pasto Grandes Deposit, and Lithium America Corp's Cauchari-Olaroz Deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel To Amend Technical Report

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announces that, as a result of a review by the staff of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify disclosures regarding its Technical Report on the Nisk Project previously filed on SEDAR on August 30, 2022

The Company's technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nisk Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec" (the "Technical Report") does not comply with certain technical requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Products ("NI 43-101"). The Company's mineral resource estimates provided in the Technical Report do not comply with NI 43-101 and such mineral resource estimates, as disclosed in the Technical Report and Power Nickel's related news releases since July 19, 2022, may not be relied upon, until they are supported with a compliant report.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

Pan Global Reports Multiple High-Grade Polymetallic Drill Intercepts at the Aguilas Project, Spain

7.3% LEAD+ZINC AND 9.1 G/T SILVER OVER 5.25 METERS
37.6% LEAD+ZINC AND 6.8 G/T SILVER OVER 0.55 METERS

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to report results for ten new drill holes on the 25-kilometer long Zumajo faultbreccia zone and historical mine trend at the Company's 100%-owned Aguilas Project in the Cordoba Province, southern Spain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Presents Invest in Canada's North Featuring: Snowline Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Fireweed Metals, Gold Terra, & Strategic Metals

BTV Presents Invest in Canada's North Featuring: Snowline Gold, North Arrow Minerals, Fireweed Metals, Gold Terra, & Strategic Metals

On national TV Sat. October 8 & Sun. October 9, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) (OTCQB: SNWGF) - With a seventeen-project portfolio and their flagship projects covering ~72,000 hectares in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin, Snowline tells BTV about being a first mover in the region.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) - Orange is rare when it comes to diamonds, but this company is finding them in Canada's far north. BTV explores North Arrow's drill-ready and fully permitted projects looking to take advantage of today's diamond market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF) - Zinc and Tungsten are two critical minerals in high demand due to their essential usage in galvanizing and hardening steel. BTV learns of Fireweed's two sizable projects geared to help supply that need in a sustainable manner.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQX: YGTFF) - The high-grade gold camp Gold Terra is in has produced 14 million ounces of gold in the past and Gold Terra has 1.2 million ounces and growing.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV: SMD) - BTV meets this large-scale project generator with interests in more than 120 properties, including stakes in an innovative company that's aiming to eliminate ~4% of worldwide CO2.

About BTV:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV highlights emerging companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 8 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 9 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Oct 16 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139701

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Signs Option Agreement With Europa Metals to Develop the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Leon Province, Northern Spain

Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent for an option and joint-venture arrangement (the "Letter of Intent") with Europa Metals Ltd. ("Europa") (AIM: EUZ), pursuant to which Europa granted Denarius the right to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project (the "Toral Project"), Leon Province, Northern Spain in two stages (the "Proposed Transaction").

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Denarius, commented, " We are extremely pleased to have agreed the commercial parameters for this proposed farm-in transaction subject, inter alia, to definitive documentation which will enable Denarius to lead the development of this high-grade polymetallic project located in a well-mineralized historic mining area and proactive jurisdiction that also offers potential further exploration opportunities. The high-grade concentrates that could be produced at Toral in the future make this a unique opportunity for Denarius to seek to develop a high-quality base metal project in the heart of western Europe."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×