F5 Appoints Michael Montoya as Chief Technology Operations Officer

F5 Appoints Michael Montoya as Chief Technology Operations Officer

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced the appointment of Michael Montoya as Chief Technology Operations Officer. Montoya has transitioned from his position on the F5 Board of Directors, where he has served since 2021. In this new role, he will lead the enterprise-wide strategy and execution to further embed security into every aspect of how F5 operates.

"Michael brings a uniquely broad perspective that combines deep cybersecurity expertise with hands-on operational leadership," said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5. "I'm confident that Michael's transition from the Board to this new role will strengthen our ability to operate with security and resilience at every level of our business."

Montoya's appointment comes as F5 advances a comprehensive security initiative following the security incident disclosed last week. He brings deep experience as an information security executive, having led substantial security programs across multiple industries and geographies. As Chief Information Security Officer for large multinationals, he has overseen incident response, regulatory engagements, and major risk mitigation programs. His teams have earned CSO 50 and CIO 100 awards, and he is a recipient of the CISO ORBIE Award.

Before joining F5's executive team, Montoya served as Chief Operating Officer at BlueVoyant, where he was responsible for Product, Engineering, and Operations. Previously, he held CISO roles at Equinix and Digital Realty, leading enterprise security, product security, physical/OT security, and compliance. He has held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, FireEye/Mandiant, and EMC.

"I am honored to take on this role at F5. Having been a customer for 25 years, and serving on the Board for over 4 years, I've long admired F5's innovation, culture, and commitment to customers," said Montoya. "More than ever, our customers need security and resiliency to address the increasingly sophisticated and expanding digital pandemic of cyberattacks. I am inspired by F5's commitment to advancing the security industry and proud to play a role that will drive how F5 builds, runs, and earns the trust of our customers."

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry's premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world's largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com
Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs
Follow to learn more about F5, our partners, and technologies: Blog | LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Source: F5, Inc.

Media
Dan Sorensen
(650) 228-4842
d.sorensen@f5.com

Investors
Suzanne DuLong
(206) 272-7049
s.dulong@f5.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

F5FFIVNGS:FFIV
FFIV
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into a demand grid promissory note (the " Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender ") for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan ").... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V:SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.10 CAD per Unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary- Sirona Laboratories

Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary- Sirona Laboratories

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is proud to introduce Sirona Laboratories TM - a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of its breakthrough anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMim TM . Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO and founder of Sirona... Keep Reading...
The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

(TheNewswire) November 27, 2023 - TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - On November 20, 2023 Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) (OTC:PNXLF) announced accelerated exploration plans for 2024 , following a $90 million (in ARS equivalent) financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a... Keep Reading...
F5 Provides Cost and Performance Enhancing Technology in Support of Open Source Telemetry Project

F5 Provides Cost and Performance Enhancing Technology in Support of Open Source Telemetry Project

Code contribution improves protocol compression ratio by 2x and reduces bandwidth costs for high-volume telemetry initiatives and AI-driven projects F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced its continued support for Cloud Native Computing Foundation's OpenTelemetry , an open source framework providing... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre