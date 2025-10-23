F5 Appoints Michael Montoya as Chief Technology Operations Officer

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced the appointment of Michael Montoya as Chief Technology Operations Officer. Montoya has transitioned from his position on the F5 Board of Directors, where he has served since 2021. In this new role, he will lead the enterprise-wide strategy and execution to further embed security into every aspect of how F5 operates.
"Michael brings a uniquely broad perspective that combines deep cybersecurity expertise with hands-on operational leadership," said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5. "I'm confident that Michael's transition from the Board to this new role will strengthen our ability to operate with security and resilience at every level of our business."
Montoya's appointment comes as F5 advances a comprehensive security initiative following the security incident disclosed last week. He brings deep experience as an information security executive, having led substantial security programs across multiple industries and geographies. As Chief Information Security Officer for large multinationals, he has overseen incident response, regulatory engagements, and major risk mitigation programs. His teams have earned CSO 50 and CIO 100 awards, and he is a recipient of the CISO ORBIE Award.
Before joining F5's executive team, Montoya served as Chief Operating Officer at BlueVoyant, where he was responsible for Product, Engineering, and Operations. Previously, he held CISO roles at Equinix and Digital Realty, leading enterprise security, product security, physical/OT security, and compliance. He has held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, FireEye/Mandiant, and EMC.
"I am honored to take on this role at F5. Having been a customer for 25 years, and serving on the Board for over 4 years, I've long admired F5's innovation, culture, and commitment to customers," said Montoya. "More than ever, our customers need security and resiliency to address the increasingly sophisticated and expanding digital pandemic of cyberattacks. I am inspired by F5's commitment to advancing the security industry and proud to play a role that will drive how F5 builds, runs, and earns the trust of our customers."
