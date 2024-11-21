Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Apollo Minerals Limited

Exploration Update - Visible Gold Intersected at Salanie

Apollo Minerals Limited (ASX: AON) (‘Apollo Minerals’ or ‘the Company’) provides an update on its exploration activities at the Salanie Gold Project (“Salanie”) in Gabon and the Belgrade Copper Project in Serbia. The first round of drilling has now been completed at both projects. Visible gold has been intersected at the A1 Prospect at Salanie, an area that has not seen exploration or modern drilling in 70 years.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Visible gold identified in drilling at the A1 prospect at 19m depth (Figure 1), associated within a broader 13m zone of quartz veining and shearing from 9.6m downhole:
    • Interpreted as extension to system in trench SATR001 (10.3m @ 3.4g/t Au and 1.4m @ 15.7 g/t Au) (Figure 5);
    • Assays for this hole are pending.
  • At P6, a significant quartz veining/shear system over 20m with associated sulphides has been identified along the trend of historical high-grade underground workings that produced at an average of 16g/t Au.
  • The underground workings at P6 represent a priority target that will be further targeted in the 2025 drill season:
    • System displays as quartz veining and associated visual estimates of sulphides (trace to 25% pyrite+/-chalcopyrite) intersected in three principal positions in drillhole SLDD002 (61- 65m; 71-75m and 84-87m).
  • Drilling completed for the current field season, with discussions advanced with a highly reputable new drilling contractor for drilling in 2025.
  • At Salanie, five holes for 328m (two at the P6 prospect and three at the A1 prospect) were completed (two of these did not reach target depth due to drilling performance), with assay results received for 3 holes.
  • In the northern areas around the Mikouma and Binda prospects, infill soil sampling has strengthened existing gold targets in these regions with anomalies up to 200ppb Au. Follow up ground reconnaissance will assist in delineating further the drill targets.
  • Company to undertake a one (1) for three (3) non-renounceable entitlements offer to raise approximately $3.25 million (before costs).

Figure 1: Examples of visible gold identified in SLDD004 – at 19.04m (associated with chalcopyrite (Cpy) and galena (Gn)).

The Company cautions that visual estimates of sulphides or mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory analysis would be required to determine the widths and grades of sulphides, visible gold, or suspected mineralised intervals reported herein. Visual information also potentially provides no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays are expected within 3-5 weeks.

Apollo Minerals’ Managing Director, Mr Neil Inwood, commented:

“The first pass drilling is highly encouraging having identified visible gold associated with quartz veining at A1 and a significant shear/quartz vein system at P6. Assays are pending from the key holes at A1. The Salanie system is interpreted to be in the same regional trend of Archean greenstones as Managem’s 1m oz Eteke deposit; highlighting the potential in the broader system.”

“Unfortunately, a combination of late arrival and poor performance from the drilling contractor and the end of the field season has meant that less than a quarter of the planned holes for 2024 were completed and the P6 target was only partially tested by one drill hole. We are in advanced discussions with another drilling company to commence drilling in the new year. Such a partner will enable a significant increase in drilling rate and quality and enable us to further unlock the untested potential at the Salanie Gold Project.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Apollo Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

