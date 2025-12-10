Exploits Appoints Guy Bédard to Board

Veteran Mining Engineer Brings Technical Expertise and Deep Experience in Québec

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) today announced the appointment of Mr. Guy Bédard to its Board of Directors, effective December 10, 2025, as the Company advances its refocused growth strategy in Québec and Ontario.

"Guy brings exactly the kind of project development experience and Québec insight we want at the board table," said Doug Cater, Chair of the Board. "As we pivot our efforts toward advancing our Québec gold projects, including drilling at Fenton, his experience prioritizing and advancing projects with disciplined capital allocation will be a significant asset for Exploits and its shareholders."

Mr. Bédard is a Québec-based mining engineer with more than 30 years of underground and open-pit experience spanning operations, projects, and senior leadership roles across the Americas. Most recently he was the Mine General Manager at First Majestic Silver Corp. and previously served as Underground Mines Director at Calibre Mining and General Manager with Lundin Gold Inc. at the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador, following a period as Principal of GB Consulting.

Mr. Bédard holds a B.Eng. (Mining) from Université Laval and has completed senior leadership studies at the Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto). He brings deep expertise in technical execution, HSE stewardship, and team leadership, with particular strength in Québec and Latin America.

Stock Option Grant
The Company also announces that it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,425,000 common shares, exercisable on or before December 10, 2028, at a price of $0.065 per share. The options are fully vested and exercisable as of the date of grant.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.
Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Québec and Ontario, anchored by approximately 680,000 ounces of historical gold resources across its Fenton, Wilson, Benoist and Hawkins projects. The Company also holds a strategic equity position and royalty exposure to New Found Gold Corp. in Newfoundland following the sale of its Newfoundland claims in 2025. Exploits' strategy is to unlock district-scale potential across its balanced Québec-Ontario portfolio through systematic, data-driven exploration and strategic partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Jeff Swinoga"
President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

