Experience the Excitement of The World's Game in EA SPORTS FC, Where History Is Playable

Fans worldwide can experience The World's Game like never before with the latest international football update, available at no additional cost* in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 and EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile.
Plus, fans yet to jump into the action in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 can pick up The World's Game Edition to receive a Gold Starting XI Pack and three untradeable Player Picks.
As the summer of international football begins, EA SPORTS FC™ brings fans closer to the drama, intensity, and passion of global competition with The World's Game Update, available now at no additional cost in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 and EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile. History is playable in EA SPORTS FC™, as fans can play, celebrate, and engage with football culture across multiple modes in an experience inspired by the global game.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604134359/en/
EA SPORTS FC The World's Game Edition - Play Now
WATCH THE WORLD'S GAME TRAILER FEATURING JUDE BELLINGHAM, ENDRICK, PEDRI, WESTON MCKENNIE, ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIĆ, AND DAVID BECKHAM
With 53 fully licensed national teams, including 41 qualified nations such as England, Germany, Mexico, Canada, USA, Uruguay, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and more, The World's Game gives fans the opportunity to lead their nation to glory, create their own football lore, and rewrite history. Newly announced licensing partnerships with Brazil, Turkey, Spain, and Portugal further enhance in-game authenticity, allowing players to represent some of the world's most iconic footballing nations with official kits, crests, and player likenesses.
"I'm excited for fans to be able to cheer us on and stay connected to the team through The World's Game," said England Midfielder and FC 26 Cover Star Jude Bellingham. "I know the game holds a special place in everyone's heart during these moments, and that fans all over the globe and back home will be playing along throughout the tournament. I'm really grateful for their support as we compete this summer."
"Representing Brazil on the global stage is something that I've dreamed of since I was a kid. To wear the national team shirt and see myself in FC 26 and FC Mobile is incredible," said Brazil forward Endrick. "It's a special opportunity for me and for fans worldwide to connect with their national teams in EA SPORTS FC, and I hope they enjoy The World's Game as much as I enjoy playing for Brazil."
The EA SPORTS FC 26 update introduces a new 48-team standalone tournament mode that follows the journey from the Group Stage through the Knockout Rounds, culminating in the final. One-off international matchups will also be playable in Kick Off, allowing players to choose from 60 nations and create their own international football stories.
EA SPORTS FC™ 26: THE WORLD'S GAME EDITION
For fans who have yet to jump into the action on console or PC, they can kick off the summer of international football with EA SPORTS FC™ 26: The World's Game Edition, featuring a Gold Starting XI Pack and three untradeable Player Picks from select EA SPORTS FC™ 26 FUT™ campaigns.
The World's Game Edition includes:
- 3,000 Season Points
- Receive 3,000 Season Points for use in the FC Season Pass
- One Gold Starting XI Pack (rated 84 OVR or higher, with at least one guaranteed 86+ rated player)
- Contains 1 Goalkeeper, 4 Defenders, 3 Midfielders, and 3 Attackers. All Items are untradeable
- 1 of 5 Elite Campaign Player Pick (untradeable)
- Choose from 1 of 5 Elite Campaign Players rated 90–93 OVR, from a selection of EA SPORTS FC™ 26 FUT™ campaigns §
- 1 of 5 ICONs or Heroes Player Pick (untradeable)
- Choose from 1 of 5 ICONs or Heroes, rated 90–94 OVR from a selection of EA SPORTS FC™ 26 FUT™ campaigns §§
- 1 of 12 International TOTS Player Pick (untradeable)
- Choose from 1 of 12 International Team of the Season Players rated up to 95 OVR §§§
HISTORY IS PLAYABLE IN FC 26 FOOTBALL ULTIMATE TEAM AND CAREER
The World's Game Update celebrates one of football's greatest talents, Pelé. Fans who log in to Ultimate Team during the Festival of Football event will receive a 93 OVR Festival of Football ICON Pelé and three ‘Choose Your Journey' Evolutions** celebrating his international achievements in 1970.
International football also arrives in FC 26 Football Ultimate Team™ as the new Journey of Nations introduces an Event Hub for the Festival of Football Season. Travelling across all five continents, fans can return each week for new campaigns, earning rewards inspired by iconic players, historic nations, and emerging stars from every region.
Alongside The World's Game Update, Football Ultimate Team™ in FC 26 introduces new Tokens tied to events and campaigns, offering greater choice over how fans play and what they earn, completing challenges and redeeming themed rewards in a dedicated store.
The World's Game Update also extends to FC 26 Manager Career through the addition of the International Men's Tournament, following the same structure and rules as ‘The World's Game' mode. Player Career also benefits from Festival of Football-themed ICONs and Heroes, new Manager Live Challenges, and Season Objectives tied to national teams.
Read the FC 26 Pitch Notes for more information on what's coming to FC 26 with The World's Game update. For more information on EA SPORTS FC™ 26, please visit easports.com/fc26 . Stay up-to-date on all upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC on our social channels .
PLAY THE WORLD'S GAME ANYWHERE ON FC MOBILE
In EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile, players can compete for international glory with the new fully immersive Tournament Mode. ‘The World's Game' Tournament features more than 50 national teams to choose from, with each team matchday-ready featuring national kits, team history, star ratings, flag-themed Player Items, and ICONs and Heroes.
The World's Game Update for FC Mobile also introduces Quick Match, letting players create a dedicated game room and share the code for a seamless, fast setup with friends or new challengers. Choose from your personal squad, or any club or national team, as you compete in Head-to-Head or VS Attack modes.
See more information available in the FC Mobile The World's Game Update Patch Notes . For more news and information on EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile, stay tuned to the official website and social channels across Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube . Download the game on the App Store and Google Play Store to play Anywhere For the Club.
*Requires base game (sold separately) and internet connection. EA Account and/or platform may also be required.
**Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-26/game-disclaimers for details.
§ Picks pulled from Knockout Royalty, Fantasy FC, FUT Birthday, Answer the Call and UEFA Road to the Final.
§§ Picks pulled from Knockout Royalty, Fantasy FC, FUT Birthday and Trophy Titans.
§§§ Picks include 1 player from each of; Argentina, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, USA.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
Category: EA SPORTS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260604134359/en/
EA SPORTS FC Newsroom
FCNewsroom@ea.com