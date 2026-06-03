Experience the Definitive New Era of Formula 1: EA Sports F1® 25 2026 Season Pack Available Now

Master the MADRING Circuit Before It Opens This September
Check Out a First-Look of the All-New Madrid Track from Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović Here
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) invites players to hop into the driver's seat for the definitive new era of Formula 1® Racing: the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack* , available today on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To mark the launch, EA SPORTS™ F1 has released a special video of the brand-new MADRING Circuit featuring seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and global football icon Zlatan Ibrahimović going head-to-head in-game, giving fans an exclusive first look at the action. Watch the video HERE .
As the official video game of the FIA Formula One World Championship, the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack ushers in the next chapter of the beloved racing game, with all-new rules and regulations, cars, drivers, teams and gameplay features for the 2026 F1® Season, including the highly anticipated arrival of the FORMULA 1 TAG HEUER GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2026. This year, the F1® grid expands to eleven teams, introducing Cadillac, the first major American car manufacturer to join the ranks of F1®, and introducing Audi's iconic brand and motorsport heritage. The competition heats up even more this year with all-new Overtake Mode and Active Aerodynamics, which will have drivers racing wheel-to-wheel to the finish line.
"We designed the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack to truly embody a new era of F1," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director, Codemasters. "We're putting players in the driver's seat to rewrite the grid their way, from strategically leveraging Overtake Mode and Active Aerodynamics to propel yourself to the finish line, to becoming the first to put the pedal to the metal on the new MADRING Circuit, there are so many ways to make the competition your own this year."
EA SPORTS™ F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack introduces the following new gameplay features for the authentic racing experience of the 2026 F1® season, with new teams, drivers, and enhanced vehicles for unmatched competition:
- The Spanish Grand Prix Debuts With The All-New MADRING Circuit - Get ready to race at MADRING, the first new F1® circuit since 2023, available only in the F1®25: 2026 Season Pack. Set in Madrid, this hybrid street and purpose-built track will challenge players in high-speed action across 5.4 km and 22 adrenaline-filled corners. The MADRING circuit is only available to drive with the 2026 cars, as this track was designed specifically for the new season.
- Hit The Track With The New Cadillac and Audi Revolut F1® Teams - The F1® grid expands to eleven teams in 2026, and EA SPORTS™ F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack gives players the opportunity to get behind the wheel with the new challengers. Experience the all-American thrills of Cadillac, the first major American car manufacturer to join the ranks of F1®, or jump into the Audi Revolut machines, introducing Audi's iconic brand and motorsport heritage.
- New Drivers and Returning Fan Favorites - Dive into the latest driver line-ups, with fan favorites Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez headlining the all-new Cadillac team to bring the US team invaluable experience in its inaugural year. At Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad joins Liam Lawson, while Isack Hadjar steps in to partner Max Verstappen at Oracle Red Bull Racing.
- Drive the Next-Generation of F1® - Whether using a gamepad or a wheel, players will feel the thrill of the 2026 F1® grid with lighter, smaller cars** and cutting-edge active aerodynamics for a more responsive drive. This year, players have a bigger role to play than ever before in making even more tactical and strategic decisions throughout a race. Choose when to deploy the new Overtake Mode for a jaw-dropping boost of power, perfect for strategic overtakes and intense battles. Plus enjoy real-time adjustments to your front and rear wings with Active Aerodynamics, optimizing your speed in every corner and straight. For added immersion on the track, the 2026 Season Pack's new assists can help manage everything behind the scenes.
Players will experience new features for the 2026 season across Driver Career, My Team, Grand Prix, Time Trial, Split-Screen, and Unranked Multiplayer modes. In Driver Career and My Team, players can start a new 2026 save to get the latest teams, drivers, rules, fresh objectives, and an updated calendar featuring the new Spanish Grand Prix. In My Team, players can customize their squad to be the twelfth on the grid, as the official grid expands to eleven teams in 2026, with the introduction of the all-new Cadillac and Audi teams.†
As part of the launch of the F1® 25: 2026 Season Pack, all F1® 25 players will see a new in-game takeover and key art highlighting the new content available to purchase from June 3, 2026.
EA Play Pro members unlock unlimited access to the F1 25: 2026 Season Season Pack. Additionally, EA Play members score a monthly 5000 XP boost, and can save 10% on EA digital purchases, including PitCoin, and the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack . More details are available on EA Play .
For more information, visit https://www.ea.com/games/f1/f1-25 .
Subscribe to the official YouTube channel for all trailers and videos, and join the EA SPORTS F1 ® community on TikTok and Instagram . You can also follow us on X at @easportsf1 to stay up to date on the latest news.
PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com
*Requires F1® 25 (sold separately), all game updates, internet connection & EA Account. Internet connection & all game updates required to access certain content.
**Some final car models will release in a post-launch update; internet connection required.
†Custom teams and career saves from the 2025 season do not transfer to the 2026 season. Konnersport or APXGP teams cannot be added to the 2026 season of Driver Career or My Team.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .
EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
F1® 2025 Game - an official product of the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. © 2025 Electronic Arts Inc. EA, EA SPORTS, the EA SPORTS logo, and Codemasters are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, F1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. The F2 FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP logo, FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP, FIA FORMULA 2, FORMULA 2, F2 and related marks are trademarks of the Federation Internationale de L'Automobile and used exclusively under license. All rights reserved.
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