Exelixis to Webcast Virtual 2025 Research & Development Day on Wednesday, December 10, 2025

- Event to Review R&D Progress and Outline Exelixis' Strategy for Building Next-generation Oncology Franchises -

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that it will webcast its virtual event, Exelixis 2025 R&D Day: Building Next-generation Oncology Franchises, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. During the event, featured speakers will review the progress of Exelixis' R&D activities and outline the company's strategy to advance future oncology franchises. These efforts underscore Exelixis' continued focus on raising standards of care, helping more patients with cancer and generating long-term value for shareholders.

The live webcast and a recording of the event will be available at EXELRDDay.com , as well as www.exelixis.com on the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading, where the content will remain accessible for one year. To register and access the webcast, please use the registration code: EXELR&D. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to ensure timely access on the day of the event.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules and biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX ® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com , follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks.

