September 28, 2025
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources
25 September
Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development
Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Massola has rejoined the Company as Vice President, Business Development to assist with the transition of the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project ") to project finance and development. David Massola is a seasoned mining industry financial executive with decades of experience working for large multinational mining and processing companies, junior mining companies, and developers, including significant work in Canada's northern territories. Dave will be based in Toronto and will help the Company with its strategic and financial planning, assist with joint ventures, corporate and project finance, and he will lead the negotiations for First Nation Participation Agreements and business relationships.
David Massola graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in Accounting before embarking on a twenty-year career with BHP Group Limited (" BHP ") and its predecessors, the world's largest mining company by market capitalization. This included work at the corporate office in San Francisco, the Escondida Copper Mine in Chile, the Island Copper Mine in British Columbia, and the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories (" NWT "), the latter for which he was Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") of BHP Diamonds Inc. David left BHP to become Vice President and CFO of DeBeers Canada Corporation, which was developing two diamond mines in the NWT and Ontario at the time. His recent experience included roles as Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO of GlobeStar Mining Corp., where he was involved with the financing, construction and operation of a copper-gold mine in the Dominican Republic, and for which he also negotiated its subsequent sale. He was also President and Chief Executive Officer (" CEO ") of Continental Nickel Ltd., which was developing a mine in Tanzania, and led the negotiations for its subsequent takeover. David also served as Vice President, Business Development, and later as CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corporation that is developing a gold mine in the Dominican Republic, and he was Fortune's Vice President of Finance and CFO from 2016 to 2020.
David Massola's financial and business acumen will complement Fortune as the Company advances the NICO Project to a construction decision. The NICO Project is a development stage asset comprised of a planned mine and concentrator in the NWT and a dedicated hydrometallurgical facility in Alberta where concentrates from the mine, and other feed sources, will be processed to make cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingots, and copper cement for the energy transition, new technologies and defence. The NICO Project will produce value-added products from three critical minerals, and there is 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold in the deposit as a countercyclical co-product to mitigate metal price volatility.
About Fortune Minerals:
Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in Canada. The NICO Project is an advanced development stage asset consisting of a planned mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and a dedicated hydrometallurgical facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association north of Edmonton. Fortune also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold satellite deposit located 25 km north of the NICO deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.
Follow Fortune Minerals:
Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.
Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.
@FortuneMineral on X.
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans to develop the NICO Project, negotiation of joint ventures and participation agreements, and securing financing. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to complete construction of a NICO Project refinery; the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and the timing thereof; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the NICO Project, the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
For further information please contact:
Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com
23 September
E-Power Provides Management Update
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the appointment of Alexander Haffmans to the Board of Directors.
Michael Danielsson, Director of E-Power commented: Mr. Haffmans is a serial entrepreneur and businessman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Specializing in the food and agriculture industries, Mr. Haffmans has been a senior manager and business developer internationally including ventures and operations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Mr. Haffmans speaks 6 languages and has developed an extensive international network of associates. Mr. Haffmans holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Economics from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands. We welcome Alexander to the Board and his future contributions in our mission to develop our flake graphite assets.
The Company also announces the resignation of Director Gabriel Erdelyi from the Board of Directors. Before being appointed to the Board, Gabriel was a strong supporter of E-Power which contined through his tenure on the Board. Gabriel provided invaluable insight and advice to the Company. The Board of Directors and Management of E-Power wish to thank Gabriel for his contributions to E-Power and wish him continued success in the future.
The Company also wishes to report that James Cross, President and CEO of the Company is currently on a leave of absence while tending to personal matters. In his absence, Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director of the Company has been appointed Interim CEO.
About E-Power
E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.
For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at:
e-powerresources.com
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.
For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at : info@e-powerresources.com
23 September
Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
Key Highlights:
- Crew mobilization is underway to support a 15,000-metre drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada.
- Drilling is focused on advancing the Trapper Zone's 3+ km strike toward a maiden MRE highlighting titanium, vanadium, and iron ore—critical minerals for the global energy transition.
- Ongoing site work includes trench mapping, surveying, and full camp establishment to optimize drill execution.
- Infrastructure is in place with new access trails along the oxide layering strike through the Trapper Zone.
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals, is pleased to announce the mobilization of crews to its 100% owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in southern Labrador, Canada. This mobilization marks a significant step in preparing for a major drill program aimed at expanding known mineralization and advancing toward the completion of a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) on the project.
Preparation begins for a 15,000m Drill Program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project:
Field preparations are underway across the Radar Project's Trapper Zone, which spans over a 3+ km strike of oxide mineralization. Current work is designed to strengthen drill targeting, maximize efficiency, and ensure high-quality geological data accuracy for the MRE, including:
1. Enhanced Trench Analysis
Building on approximately 504 square metres (5,425 ft²) of trenching completed to date, SAGA is conducting additional high-pressure power washing and detailed geological mapping in three trenches within the Trapper Zone. This work exposes clean bedrock surfaces by removing overburden and vegetation, allowing geologists to document rock types, mineral textures, and oxide layering trends with precision. The process will help refine 3D geological models, confirm continuity of vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) mineralization, and identify the most prospective high-grade drill targets.
2. Surveying and Geophysical Preparation
Crews are also executing a comprehensive surveying program to support drill collar placement and spatial accuracy across the Trapper Zone. Using high-precision GPS, total stations, and laser scanning technology, the team is mapping the newly built 4 km Trapper Trail access route, establishing a geophysics baseline, and cutting grid lines (cutlines) through vegetation to enable further geophysical traverses. The geophysics baseline will serve as a calibration reference for magnetometer instruments, ensuring consistent and reliable detection of anomalies that may indicate subsurface mineralization. Collectively, these surveys are designed to eliminate spatial errors in modelling and optimize drill hole targeting
3. Establishing Full Camp Infrastructure
To support the scale of the upcoming 15,000 metre drill program, SAGA has secured land near Cartwright, Labrador, for the establishment of a fully serviced exploration camp. The camp will include accommodations, a kitchen trailer, a core shack for drill core logging and storage, an office for data management, and a cut shack for sample preparation. Utility infrastructure—including power generation, water storage and filtration, and septic systems—is being installed to ensure long-term operational stability. With this infrastructure in place, SAGA is positioned to support long-term stability and efficiency for the crews managing this milestone drill program.
"This mobilization is a pivotal moment for the Radar Project as we move from early exploration success toward defining a mineral resource," said Mike Stier, CEO and Director of Saga Metals Corp. "By investing in thorough trench mapping, advanced surveying, and robust camp infrastructure, we are positioning the Radar Project for a highly efficient 15,000 metre drill program. We believe this campaign has the potential to unlock significant value in titanium, vanadium, and iron—critical minerals essential to the global energy transition. Our priority is to advance Radar toward a mineral resource estimate and deliver value to our shareholders."
The preparation phase is expected to conclude in the coming weeks, with the 15,000m drilling program scheduled to commence in early November 2025.
Figure 1: Radar Project's Trapper Zone depicting a 3+ km magnetic anomaly and oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will be the target of the planned 15,000 m diamond drilling program aimed at establishing Saga's maiden mineral resource estimation.
Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada:
The Radar Property benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including all-season road access, a nearby deep-water port, hydroelectric power, and an airstrip with claims just 10 km from Cartwright, Labrador. Spanning 24,175 hectares, the Property covers all the Dykes River intrusive complex—an extensive (~160 km²) Mesoproterozoic layered mafic intrusion. Unique amongst Western exploration companies, SAGA controls its entire intrusive complex.
Grenville-age mafic layered intrusions of Québec and Labrador represent a significant but underdeveloped titanium–vanadium–iron resource province. These layered intrusions, emplaced during the Grenvillian orogeny, locally host thick oxide-rich cumulate zones dominated by titanomagnetite and hemo-ilmenite with accessory vanadium and phosphorus. Their scale and metallogenic affinity are directly comparable to major Fe–Ti–V deposits such as Lac Tio (Quebec), Panzhihua (China), Tellnes (Norway) and Bushveld (South Africa), which supply a major share of global TiO₂ feedstock and vanadium for steel alloys and emerging energy storage markets. The combination of large tonnage potential, favourable logistics, and critical mineral content positions the Grenville intrusions, such as Radar's Dykes River complex, as strategic candidates for development in the context of growing North American demand for titanium, vanadium and high-quality iron.
Early geological mapping, government magnetic surveys and ground-based geophysics of the Radar property have identified oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralized zones remaining open for expansion. Vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") is the principal oxide and occurs as cumulate and intercumulus mineralization over large thicknesses of the Dykes River layered intrusion.
Figure 2: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill program in the Hawkeye zone. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid by ground-based geophysics as shown. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.
SAGA's 2025 Winter Drill Program at Radar:
Saga completed its maiden drill program in early 2025, featuring a 2,209-metre, seven-hole diamond drill campaign across the Hawkeye Zone—a combination of 3D magnetic inversion modeling and surface VLF-EM results guided drill targeting. The program intersected broad zones of titanomagnetite-rich oxide layering, with cumulative intersections displaying consistent grades of titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ), vanadium pentoxide (V 2 O 5 ) and iron (Fe).
Similarities in the ratios of TiO 2 and V2O 5 to Fe 3 O 4 across multiple drill holes serve to identify discrete igneous layers. Within the 600 m tested thickness of the layered gabbronorite, the chemistry delineates a very promising 300-400 m thickness, referred to as the Lower Cumulate Layer. The highest V 2 O 5 assays are in the lower 100-200 m, coinciding with the highest-grade intervals of VTMs. The layer is comprised of interlayered gabbronorite and bands of semi-massive to massive VTM.
Drill holes R25-HEZ-01, -07, -04, and -05 intersect this Lower Cumulate Layer. The chemistry indicates that the layer was deposited from a large-volume pulse of Ti-V-Fe-enriched magma. Saga will be targeting this same discrete intrusive horizon along the Trapper Zone's 3+ km strike length.
Magnetic and VLF-EM Survey to Extend the ‘Trapper Zone'
As crews prepare for the 15,000 m drill program, a small geophysics team will continue a ground-based magnetic survey over the northern and southern extensions of the Trapper Zone. The survey utilizes a GSM-19 magnetometer to collect magnetic-field and VLF-EM data (using VLF Transmitter Cutler).
The survey is conducted using a grid of N-S lines, spaced 50 m apart, with observations made at stations spaced 20 m apart along the lines. The tightly gridded stations will be used to map the extent to which the oxide layering strike continues to the NE-E at the top of the zone and SE-E at the bottom of the zone, both trending back towards the Hawkeye Zone.
Figure 3: Radar Project's prospective oxide layering zone extends for an inferred 20 km strike length, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs .
Saga Metals' Corporate Video
Please find below Saga Metals' corporate video, produced by Pinnacle Digest, providing an overview of the Company as well as highlighting the key characteristics and developments of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in Labrador, Canada.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
Qualified Person
Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project disclosed in this news release.
About Saga Metals Corp.
Saga Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.
The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).
Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.
With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, contact:
Rob Guzman, Investor Relations
Saga Metals Corp.
Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638
Email: rob@sagametals.com
www.sagametals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the exploration of the Company's Radar Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company's assets, and the risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/845d6c26-2715-41ee-8e06-4f4f489b1aca
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/877329ca-ebde-4a91-bad4-950efb5f8eb8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7aaccd0-d157-48b9-874f-f04e0b512563
22 September
Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the latest research and development efforts for the CERENERGY(R) cell and battery pack have resulted in the design possibility of a higher-capacity battery system. Development has focused on an expanded module concept that delivers greater energy within the same casing. By shifting from the current 48-cell configuration to a beehive arrangement of 72 cells per module, each pack-comprising five modules-now achieves an energy capacity of 90 kWh (from 60 KWh) while maintaining the existing battery casing structure.
About Altech Batteries Ltd:
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.
The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.
Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd
Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com
Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com
17 September
RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, and Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (“AEMC”) (TSX.V: AEMC | OTCQB: AKEMF | FRA: V7F) are pleased to announce that RecycLiCo’s new wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, RecycLiCo US Mineral Recovery, Inc. (“RUMR”) and AEMC have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”), effective September 16, 2025, to assess the ways in which RecycLiCo’s hydrometallurgical processing technology could be used in the refining of metal concentrates derived from AEMC’s polymetallic Nikolai deposit in Alaska. The Nikolai deposit contains seven U.S. Government-designated Critical Minerals, including nickel, cobalt, copper, chromium, platinum, palladium, and gold (along with the non-critical mainstay metal iron).
Highlights:
- RecycLiCo to test the amenability of its hydrometallurgical processes to create refined metal products from Alaska Energy Metal’s Nikolai deposit, Alaska.
- Successful application of hydrometallurgical refining of metal concentrates on site at the Nikolai deposit in Alaska would create a wholly American, secure supply chain for nickel, cobalt and a variety of other critical and strategic metals.
As a first step in structuring the parties’ working relationship, AEMC will supply RUMR with metal concentrate samples derived from previously collected drill core samples from the Nikolai deposit, along with assay data, mineralogical data and metallurgical testing data. RUMR will test the amenability of recovering nickel and the other accessory metals from the concentrate samples, utilizing RecycLiCo’s expertise in hydrometallurgical refinement. Following the successful completion of testing, the partnership’s goal would be to advance to the development of a co-located hydrometallurgical processing facility at the Nikolai project site.
“This partnership perfectly aligns with RecycLiCo’s transition from a venture-stage battery recycler to an important contributor to North America’s domestic supply chain for the critical minerals underpinning 21st Century industrial needs and national security,” said Richard Sadowsky, Interim CEO, RecycLiCo, adding: “The U.S. is fortunate to have significant critical mineral deposits – like the Nikolai Deposit – but its supply chain’s missing link is the lack of domestic capacity in the mid-stream processing segment. We are confident that by partnering with AEMC, RecycLiCo US Mineral Recovery can help close that gap.”
Gregory Beischer, AEMC President & CEO, commented: “We are excited to partner with RecycLiCo to explore the opportunity of leveraging their hydrometallurgical expertise and proprietary processes. AEMC would like to produce refined metal products from our Nikolai deposit on-site rather than having to ship metal concentrate to Asian smelters for refining – particularly at a time when the United States is heavily reliant on countries officially designated Foreign Entities of Concern to meet U.S. demand for nickel and other critical minerals.”
The MOU announcement aligns with national objectives set forth in Executive Order “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production” (March 20, 2025) and “Executive Order on Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential” (January 20, 2025) and comes at a time when the Trump Administration is stepping up its efforts to work with stakeholders to strengthen domestic critical mineral supply chains against the backdrop of surging geopolitical and trade tensions.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.
About Alaska Energy Metals
Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.
AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk-tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers – Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.
For more information, please contact:
|Paola Ashton
|Gregory A. Beischer
|PRA Communications
|AEMC President & CEO
|Telephone: 604-681-1407
|907-677-7479
|Email: pashton@pracommunications.com
|info@alaskaenergymetals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
17 September
$14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration
Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced $14M Placement to Fund Acquisition & Exploration
