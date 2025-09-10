Executing WA Gold Strategy

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.
- Terms agreed to acquire the gold assets of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (HAS), including the Whiteheads Project, for MBK shares, subject to binding documentation and other conditions precedent
- Livingstone Scoping Study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits is underway
- Livingstone and HAS’ Whiteheads projects well placed for further exploration and fast-tracking to production
Expanding MBK’s WA gold portfolio – HAS to vend its WA gold assets into MBK for shares*
In accordance with the Term Sheet, MBK is to acquire:
- Great Western Gold Pty Ltd (GWG), the holder of a 75% interest in the Whiteheads Gold Project JV tenements and other tenements 100% held by GWG (refer Appendix 1), covering ~380km2 located approximately 80km NE of Kalgoorlie (Whiteheads Project);
- Ark Gold Pty Ltd (Ark), the holder of the Ark gold project, comprising two exploration licences located approx. 40km southeast of HAS’ Yangibana Project, 250 km northeast of Carnarvon in Western Australia (Ark Project); and
- The Darcy’s gold project comprising 3 exploration licenses covering an area of ~ 100km2 situated adjacent to HAS’ Brockman Niobium and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia (Darcy Project).
*The Proposed Acquisition is subject to satisfactory completion of mutual due diligence, which is currently in progress, signing of binding documentation, MBK shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1 and other necessary approvals, including ASX review pursuant to Listing Rule 11.1.
As consideration for the Proposed Acquisition, MBK will issue to HAS MBK Shares (Consideration Shares) for a total value of $2,300,000, at a share price of $0.014373, being the 10 day VWAP at the date of signing the term sheet. The consideration comprises $2,000,000 for the HAS Gold Assets plus $300,000 for the cash balance to be held by GWG at Completion.
A deferred consideration of $800,000 to the vendors of Whiteheads and subject to defined resource milestones being achieved remains payable by HAS over the next five years1.
It is the intention of HAS to seek approval of its shareholders to the distribution of the Consideration Shares in-specie to its shareholders, following completion of the acquisition.
Charles Lew will join the board of MBK as a non-executive director and the Board has agreed to appoint Tim Gilbert, currently Chief Operating Officer with HAS, as MBK’s new CEO following completion. Ines Scotland will remain as MBK’s Chair in a non-executive role.
Mr Gilbert is a mining engineer with more than four decades of experience in a range of senior roles in the resources sector across multiple commodities, including battery and base metals, diamonds and gold. His expertise covers a range of strategic, operational, construction and technical roles for major contractors including Theiss, as well as global mining companies including Rio Tinto, Newmont and Gold Field Australia where he was VP Operations and previously General Manager, Agnew Gold Mine.
A summary of the agreed terms for the Proposed Acquisition is set out later in this release.
Fast-tracking Livingstone and Whiteheads to production.
MBK has commenced a scoping study for the Homestead and Kingsley deposits at Livingstone. These projects hold JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimates2 from surface of:
- 1.68Mt @ 1.35g/t Au for 73.0koz Au, 100% Inferred at Kingsley;
- a total of 1.00Mt @ 1.35g/t Au for 43.4koz Au at Homestead, comprising 83% Indicated – 821Kt @1.37g/t Au for 36.2koz Au and 17% Inferred – 183Kt @1.22 g/t Au for 7.2koz Au;
Mark Cossom and Peter Lester are managing the scoping study for MBK and a mine services group has been engaged to undertake the necessary pit design and technical work. Mark is a consultant geologist and was formerly managing director of Gateway Mining Ltd and prior to that General Manager – Geology and Exploration with Doray Minerals Ltd. Peter Lester is a consultant mining engineer to MBK with over 40 years’ experience in the mining industry.
In addition, MBK has engaged the services of Stuart Stephens to provide exploration management services for the Livingstone project, including progressing mining proposals and necessary approvals required to proceed to production. Stuart is a geologist and former Exploration Manager at Gateway Mining with extensive experience in the WA mining and environmental regulatory framework.
Since acquiring Whiteheads earlier this year, HAS has developed a strategy of fast-tracking the Seven Leaders and Blue Poles deposits to open pit. HAS will commence drilling at Whiteheads in the coming weeks for a maiden JORC Resource and small mining proposals and associated approvals will follow.
MBK’s Chair Ines Scotland commented: “Adding the HAS gold assets plus experienced management to MBK provides MBK with scale for future gold production. The HAS gold projects complement our strategy for the Kingsley and Homestead projects at Livingstone that we are now advancing to Scoping Study stage. The HAS acquisition furthers our strategy of building a gold portfolio in WA with assets that have the potential for near term production utilising nearby third- party processing infrastructure, as well as significant exploration upside. We are looking forward to welcoming Charles Lew to the Board and Tim Gilbert joining as CEO to assist us in implementing our strategy.”
Commenting on the Term Sheet for sale of Hastings’ gold assets, Hastings Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Lew said:
“I am pleased to see the strategic integration of our Whiteheads Project with Metal Bank’s Livingstone Project, creating a promising pathway toward early cash flow through the Seven Leaders deposit. The addition of Hastings gold assets, complemented by experienced management and a clear focus on near-term production opportunities in WA, positions the enlarged company well for future growth. Capitalising on the strong gold price and a talented management team, we aim to realize the full potential of these assets and to advancing our shared strategy for building a robust gold portfolio."
19 February
Metal Bank
Investor Insight
Metal Bank Limited (MBK) offers a compelling investment opportunity driven by its copper-focused growth strategy, targeting high-demand projects across the Middle Eastern region.
Overview
Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) is a growth-focused explorer engaged in copper and gold exploration and development across Australia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.
The company’s near-term focus is on optimizing and divesting the Livingstone gold project to generate capital for expanding its copper projects in the Middle East. Metal Bank's strong regional presence, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, is underpinned by deep industry relationships and extensive operating experience.
In the near term, MBK is executing its Middle East and North African (MENA) strategy focused on Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The strategy includes securing copper and other critical minerals projects in Saudi Arabia, through its joint venture company, Consolidated Mining Company (CMC). CMC is 60 percent owned by MBK and 40 percent by Central Mining Holding Company. Its first project, Wadi Al Junah, has been awarded exploration licences in November 2024. MBK has also identified several new areas of interest and exploration licence applications have already been submitted. MBK is also in discussions with third parties holding exploration licences for potential cooperation/joint ventures.
In Jordan, key agreements have been secured for copper exploration within historic mining areas. The three copper project areas granted in Jordan are Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65. Two of these projects are in areas with historic mining activities, while the third is highly prospective for large-scale copper under cover.
The leadership team brings a proven track record of exploration success and project execution, positioning the company for long-term value creation in the critical minerals market.
Company Highlights
- Strategically focused on copper exploration and development, leveraging extensive experience and partnerships in the MENA region. Aiming for long-term growth from copper assets.
- Focused on the Livingstone gold project divestment, with ongoing JORC resource optimization, and strong corporate acquisition interest. If divested, proceeds are earmarked to fast-track exploration on the company’s copper projects.
- Expanding in Saudi Arabia by progressing the Wadi Al Junah copper project through a joint venture with Central Mining Holding Company.
- Disciplined capital allocation approach focused on low overheads and in-ground exploration investment.
- The company’s leadership team brings a proven track record in Saudi Arabia and Australia of exploration success and project execution, positioning the company for long-term value creation in the critical minerals market.
Key Projects
Livingstone Gold Project (Western Australia)
Multiple prospects at Livingstone gold project
The Livingstone gold project is an advanced gold exploration project located 140 km northwest of Meekatharra in Western Australia. The project spans 395 sq km within the Bryah-Padbury Basin. The project hosts a JORC 2012 resource of 40,300 oz gold (Homestead) and 30,500 oz gold (Kingsley). Exploration efforts include geophysical mapping, RC drilling, and over 40 km of strike target assessments. The company is updating resource models and conducting pit optimization. Strong corporate interest has led to discussions to expedite divestment, with proceeds to fund MENA operations.
The project has multiple advanced gold targets, inadequately tested to date, including Hilltop, Stanley, Winja, Winja West, VHF and Kirba, Additionally, independent experts have identified more than 10 regional greenfields targets with 40km prospective strike length.
Wadi Al Junah Project (Saudi Arabia)
A 427 sq km VMS copper-zinc-gold-silver project, Wadi Al Junah is a joint venture through Consolidated Mining Company (CMC, MBK 60 percent). Exploration activities include regional geochemical surveys, surface mapping, and shear-zone anomaly identification. Phase 1 drilling is planned for Q2 2025.
The Wadi Al Junah project is 35 km east of the Al Hajar gold-silver (copper-zinc) deposit that was previously mined by Saudi’s state-owned mining company, Ma’aden, and is close to the major regional centre and airport of Bisha. The project has received very limited rock chip sampling as part of regional scale mapping work in the 1960s and 1970s. with results of up to 1.53 percent copper, 0.44 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 160 g/t silver. MBK aims to define drill targets in preparation for initial drill programs.
Metal Bank is leveraging its extensive history in Saudi Arabia, and pursuing additional tenement applications and joint venture partnerships. The country has enacted a new mining code in 2021, establishing mining-friendly regulations and a system of refunding exploration expenditure for approved projects.
Jordan Copper Projects – Malaqa, Area 47 and Area 65
This three-project portfolio is aimed at large-scale copper exploration. The Malaqa project has shown copper mineralization over an 800-meter strike through chip and channel sampling. Area 47 features a 4 sq km geochemical anomaly indicative of porphyry-style mineralization, while Area 65 is a bulk-tonnage copper-oxide target. Metal Bank is planning a drilling campaign during 2025 and also assessing local joint venture opportunities to progress these three projects.
Millennium Project (Queensland)
Rock sample from the Millennium project
This cobalt-copper-gold project holds a JORC 2012 Inferred Resource of 8.4 Mt at 0.09 percent cobalt, 0.29 percent copper, and 0.12 g/t gold. Recent reanalysis of historic cores revealed high-grade graphite intersections (e.g. 56 m at 18.29 percent graphite). Located on granted mining leases, the project offers polymetallic potential. Metal Bank is planning further metallurgical testing and drilling to expand both the copper and graphite resource base.
Management Team
Inés Scotland – Executive Chair
Inés Scotland has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry, having worked with major gold and copper companies across Australia, Papua New Guinea, the USA, and the Middle East. Her career includes roles with Rio Tinto companies such as Comalco, Lihir, and Kennecott Utah Copper. Notably, she was the managing director and CEO of Citadel Resource Group Limited, where she led the development of the Jabal Sayid Copper Project in Saudi Arabia. Under her leadership, Citadel grew to a market capitalization of $1.3 billion before its acquisition by Equinox Minerals in January 2011. She also served as the managing director and CEO of Ivanhoe Australia, an ASX-listed company with a market capitalization of $500 million. Scotland was appointed as chair of Metal Bank Limited on August 13, 2013.
Guy Robertson – Executive Director
Guy Robertson brings over 30 years of experience as a chief financial officer, company secretary, and director for both public and private companies in Australia and Hong Kong. His previous roles include serving as chief financial officer and general manager of finance for organizations such as Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Colliers International, and Franklins. He has over a decade of experience with ASX-listed mineral exploration companies and currently holds directorships with Hastings Technology Metals, GreenTech Metals, Artemis Resources, and Alien Metals. Robertson was appointed as an executive director of Metal Bank on September 17, 2012.
Sue-Ann Higgins – Company Secretary and Executive Director
Sue-Ann Higgins is an experienced company executive with over 25 years in the mining industry. She has held senior legal and commercial roles with companies including ARCO Coal Australia, WMC Resources, Oxiana, and Citadel Resource Group. Her expertise encompasses governance and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, and mineral exploration, development, and operations. Higgins was appointed as company secretary on August 21, 2013, and became an executive director on February 24, 2020.
Copper and gold-focused exploration in Australia and the Middle East
North American Mining Conferences Presentation
