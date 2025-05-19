Astute Metals NL

Exceptional Lithium Intercept Extends Red Mountain Discovery Further to the North

Red Mountain Project in Nevada, USA delivers the highest-grade intersection to date, with lithium now intersected over a 5.6km strike length

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the first of six holes completed as part of its highly successful April 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Drill-hole RMDD003 has returned three high- grade intersections of lithium mineralisation:

  • 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li / 1.74% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent1 (LCE) from 57.2m, including an internal high-grade zone grading 8.6m @ 5,060ppm Li / 2.69% LCE from 67.7m;
  • 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li / 0.71% LCE from 39.6m; and
  • 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li / 0.86% LCE from 94.4m to End-of-hole.

Key Highlights

  • Outstanding lithium mineralisation returned in assays for diamond drill-hole RMDD003, which intersected:
    • 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li from 57.2m, including 8.6m of ultra high-grade mineralisation @ 5,060ppm Li from 67.7m;
    • 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li from 39.6m; and
    • 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li from 94.4m to end-of-hole
  • RMDD003 marks the highest-grade lithium intercept recorded to date at Red Mountain.
  • Mineralisation successfully extended 630m north of previous northernmost intersection in hole RMDD002.
  • Hole ends in lithium, with mineralisation remaining open down-dip to the east and along strike to the north.
  • Assays pending from five other recently completed drill- holes.

To hear CEO Matt Healy discuss this ASX Release click here

The thick zones of lithium mineralisation encountered in the northernmost drill-hole at Red Mountain highlight the increasing scale of the project, with strong lithium mineralisation now intersected in all drill- holes spanning a north-south strike extent of over 5.6km and surface sample geochemistry indicating further potential to the north, south and west of the current drilled extents7, 9 (Figure 3).

Of particular significance in hole RMDD003 is the high-grade nature of the mineralisation. The nearest drill-hole is RMDD002, which intersected 32.1m @ 2,050ppm within a broader 86.9m intersection at 1,470ppm Li from 18.3m. The high-grade zone in RMDD002 has persisted north to RMDD003, and increased in grade significantly to over 3,000ppm lithium.

Assays are pending for the other five holes drilled as part of the April diamond drilling campaign.

Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:

“Our 2025 exploration campaign is off to a fantastic start, with exceptional assays returned for the first step-out diamond hole, RMDD003. We are impressed by the thickness and grade of the mineralisation, with the high-grade intercept returned from this hole showing that the previously identified high-grade zone extends for a considerable distance to the north.

“This provides further indication that Red Mountain is unfolding as a lithium discovery of significance in North America. With mineralisation now defined by drilling over a strike length of almost 6 kilometres, we are looking forward to seeing what the remaining drill-holes will deliver. The information obtained from this round of drilling should put us on a clear trajectory to advance Red Mountain towards a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate later this year.”

Background

Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure 4) adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6), which links the regional mining towns of Ely and Tonopah, the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.

The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2. Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 4) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 62.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project3, American Battery Technology Corporation’s (OTCMKTS: ABML) 15.8Mt LCE Tonopah Flats deposit4 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project5.

Astute has completed substantial surface sampling campaigns at Red Mountain, which indicate widespread lithium anomalism in soils and confirmed lithium mineralisation in bedrock with some exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm Li2,8 (Figure 3).

A total of 13 RC and diamond drill holes have been drilled at the project for a combined 1,944m, prior to this current drilling program. These campaigns were highly successful, intersecting strong lithium mineralisation in every hole9.

Scoping leachability testwork on mineralised material from Red Mountain indicates high leachability of lithium of up to 98%, varying with temperature, acid strength and leaching duration, and proof of concept beneficiation test-work has indicated the potential to upgrade the Red Mountain mineralisation10,11.

Figure 1. RMDD003 interpretative cross-section, lithium geochemistry and (25-35m off-section) rock chip samples

Results

Hole RMDD003 successfully intersected three zones of lithium mineralised clay-bearing mudstones and sandstone, separated by narrow zones of unmineralised rocks (Figure 1). The intersections are as follows:

  • 13.8m @ 1,330ppm Li / 0.71% LCE from 39.6m to 53.4m;
  • 32.4m @ 3,260ppm Li / 1.74% LCE from 57.2m to 89.6m; and
  • 23.3m @ 1,610ppm Li / 0.86% LCE from 94.4m to End-of-hole (117.7m).

The best grades were developed in the most clay-rich zones (Figure 2). An internal very high-grade zone of 8.6m returned a grade of 5,060ppm Li, with a maximum single sample grade of 5,660ppm Li from 69.2-70.7m (227-232ft), which is the drill sample with the highest lithium grade achieved to date at the project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Mosaic-style Australian flag with textured square tiles and vibrant colours.

Gilbert + Tobin: Australia's Mining Industry Must Adapt as Global Shifts Shape Market

2025 is far from over, but Australia’s mining sector is already facing one of its most complex landscapes yet.

In a report, Australian law firm Gilbert + Tobin discusses economic, political and technological changes in the sector following recent events such as the US tariffs, declining nickel and copper prices and miners’ ESG goals.

In the overview, the firm says Australia’s miners are being forced to rethink their strategies, with the prevailing theme being that the Land Down Under needs to start upping its game.

Tariffs reshaping Australian minerals trade

The current uncertainty around trade policy is causing inconsistencies in investment confidence globally.

Major miners such as BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP)are already flagging concerns, with CEO Mike Henry recently expressing worry about slower growth and the consequences of disrupted trade.

"Despite the limited direct impact of tariffs on BHP, the implication of slower economic growth and a fragmented trading environment could be more significant. China's ability to shift toward a consumption-led economy and for trade flows to adapt to the new environment will be key to sustaining the global outlook," he said.

Gilbert + Tobin states in its report that Australian lithium and rare earths companies are facing "significant" questions.

While the US Inflation Reduction Act had boosted demand prospects, the outlook is now less certain. At the same time, China is increasing its own output and may need to buy less from Australia.

The firm notes that companies may have to find new or additional trading partners for these reasons.

A potential bright spot for Australia is China's critical minerals export restrictions to the US. Australia has a chance to prove its capacity as a minerals supplier, especially for countries seeking alternatives to Chinese supply.

The report cites Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF) and Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU,OTC Pink:ILKAF) as “well-positioned” companies, with the former recognised as the world's largest non-Chinese producer of separated rare earth materials, and the latter currently developing Australia's first fully integrated rare earths refinery.

“Despite these headwinds, Australia is benefiting from new strategic alliances,” Gilbert + Tobin wrote.

“The Australian Government’s partnerships with the EU and Japan on critical minerals are opening doors for investment and export growth. However, miners must carefully navigate regulatory challenges and shifting trade policies to secure long-term stability.”

Miners facing low metals prices

While the gold price remains high, other metals have sloped downward in 2025.

Copper prices have faced weakness this year, as have nickel prices, prompting asset pauses and shutdowns.

WIN Metals (ASX:WIN) pivoted from nickel to gold this year, and in 2024 BHP shut down its Nickel West operations in Western Australia following increased capital costs and uncertain price recovery.

Gilbert + Tobin recommends that Australia use its strong regulatory framework to maintain its position as a country worth investing in, saying miners should focus on production costs, leverage and hedging strategies.

Is ESG still important to Australian mining?

Looking at ESG, Gilbert + Tobin notes that it shifted away from being just a buzzword in 2020, becoming key to business as the country pushed nationwide ESG goals in a bid to decarbonise by 2050.

Major diversified miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), for example, is aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and plans to invest US$5 billion to US$6 billion in decarbonisation projects.

For its part, BHP has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 24.1 percent since December 2022, and is progressing towards a 30 percent reduction by 2030. Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) is targeting net-zero emissions by 2040, with initiatives like the development of a zero-emissions Infinity Train.

Other miners, such as AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG), have had a more complicated time with ESG.

In September 2024, Financial Times reported that the company was restructuring its portfolio to align with ESG goals, including plans to divest from coal assets, when a fire broke out at its Grosvenor mine in Queensland.

This event could reduce the valuation of its coal assets by up to $1 billion, highlighting the financial risks companies may encounter when ESG objectives intersect with operational challenges.

But what is the state of ESG in Australia's mining industry as global turmoil takes centre stage?

Gilbert + Tobin believes it still remains relevant, but could lose some traction.

“In our view, it is too early to call the end of ESG as a major driver of activity in the metals and mining sector. Carbon emissions remain a focal point, with mining companies under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints through renewable energy adoption and electrification of fleets," the report reads.

"However, we may begin to see a reduction in some initiatives on the edge of the ESG equation for miners, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, preservation and enhancement of biodiversity and responsible procurement, particularly if these become a focus of retaliatory trade action in the United States," it continues.

The firm believes if ESG progress stalls Australia could face major setbacks, and notes that the mining industry will likely need to boost spending and effort in order to maintain momentum.

Australia's next steps

For Gilbert + Tobin, Australia's mining companies will have to be more open than ever to change.

“One thing is clear: the mining companies that thrive will be those that balance profitability with sustainability, efficiency with responsibility and innovation with adaptability," it states in its report, adding that while the road ahead may be uncertain, opportunities remain vast, especially for those who are willing to evolve.

The Minerals Council of Australia makes its own recommendations in a recent statement on tariffs.

It breaks down its suggestions into three parts: strengthen global competitiveness, accelerate free trade deals and secure supply chain partnerships with like-minded economies.

“Australia has long been a reliable and trusted global supplier of minerals and critical materials, with our enduring trade and defence partnership with the United States forming the backbone of decades of economic and strategic collaboration,” the council notes. “These trade tariffs undermine this crucial alliance, destabilising supply chains and increasing costs to consumers. It is a race to the bottom.”

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

