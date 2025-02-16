Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Panelists: Gold "Essential" to Own as Volatility Rises and Reserves Diminish

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Excellent 90% recoveries at Cork Tree Well & Board Update

Excellent 90% recoveries at Cork Tree Well & Board Update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Excellent 90% recoveries at Cork Tree Well & Board Update

Download the PDF here.

brightstar resourcesbtr:auasx:btrprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

Download the PDF here.

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Download the PDF here.

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Download the PDF here.

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Announces $1,000,000 Financing

Lode Gold Announces $1,000,000 Financing

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") announces a non-brokered financing for $1,000,000.00.

Each $0.18 unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 23rd, 2024, the Company has completed a third tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 3,135,800 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $940,740. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Many Peaks Minerals (MPK:AU) has announced Amended - Auger Results Define New Drill-Ready Targets

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

Opawica Drill Hole Targets 2D Seismic on the Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 13th 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

Heliostar Fully Repays Acquisition Loan Within 3 Months.

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has repaid the US$5M loan obtained from Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd on November 6th, 2024. The loan was used to acquire the portfolio of operating and development assets in Mexico from Florida Canyon Gold Inc.

Heliostar CEO Charles Funk commented, "Repayment of this loan is another significant milestone for Heliostar. In November 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of producing gold assets with a clear upside for less than one percent equity dilution by taking on debt. Using debt was assessed to be the best outcome for shareholders to minimize dilution. Making the repayment earlier than had been expected, within approximately three months of the asset acquisition, speaks to the free cash flow generation from our operating mines and the Company's fiscal discipline. Looking forward, being debt-free allows all profits generated from operations to be reinvested directly into our Company's growth. This reinvestment will focus on expanding production and growing resources across our portfolio throughout 2025."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$5 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as sole agent (the " Agent "), pursuant to which the Agent has agreed to act as agent on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 8,333,400 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.60 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,000,040 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about February 20, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

Antilles Gold to Raise $1.0M for Working Capital

TVN: TVN completes Speewah contractual arrangements with KRR

RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

Related News

Gold Investing

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold to Raise $1.0M for Working Capital

Gold Investing

TVN: TVN completes Speewah contractual arrangements with KRR

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries

Gold Investing

Deadly Illegal Gold Mine Collapse in Mali Kills Dozens

Base Metals Investing

Amended Appendix 5B

resource investing

Exclusive Cat Coins Offer

×