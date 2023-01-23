FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Ex-Konami Led Sci-Fi MMORPG "Search for Animera" Taps ImmutableX To Offer Unparalleled web3 Experience

Search For Animera launching on ImmutableX will be a gamechanger for web3 users, offering a AAA-level game with seamless NFT minting and trading, backed by Ethereum 's native security

- The development team behind web3-native massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Search for Animera today announces its launch on ImmutableX the preferred platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

Immutable logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable)

By partnering with ImmutableX and leveraging its platform for the project's infrastructure, Animera developers can ensure that players can enjoy the convenience of high-speed transactions and zero gas fee minting and trading combined with the robustness of Ethereum 's native security. The developers will also benefit from Immutable's ZK (zero-knowledge) scaling solution, which has been in production for over two years, allowing them to focus on delivering a well-rounded and refined end product to audiences.

Andrew Sorokovsky , VP Global Business Development at Immutable, said, "We're dedicated to finding the most innovative games to collaborate with to enhance and broaden our web3 ecosystem. Our goal is to bring cutting-edge gaming experiences to players worldwide, and partnerships with projects like Search for Animera bring us closer to achieving that. By seamlessly blending AAA gaming with the speed and scalability of blockchain technology, we're unlocking a world of new possibilities for gamers in the years to come."

Search for Animera is a next-generation AAA interplanetary conquest, exploration, and MMORPG. Set in a far-away galaxy, the game tells a cosmic tale of exploration, conquest, and colonization of unique planets, new life forms, and immense resources — all presented within a graphically superior, highly engaging game environment.

Within Animera's vast universe, players will explore and colonize the Nubera galaxy, full of unique planets and lifeforms; navigate the challenges of an inter-species battle in space; and experience a thriving player economy in an ever-expanding sandbox, all while teleporting into deep space and immersing themselves in a mixture of procedurally generated and handcrafted worlds. There will be three distinct game modes to choose from, each catered to specific personas, including Explore Mode, Story Mode, and Star Siege Mode.

Animera was built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5 by a team of veteran game developers, marketers, and smart contract builders. Prior to working on Animera, co-founder and production lead Thomas Dimi spent a six-year stint contracting for Konami Gaming on franchises, including Metal Gear Solid and Pro Evolution Soccer, while co-founder Adil Khan , spent a decade focused on digital marketing strategy, performance marketing and analytics, mainly at Wunderman Thompson.

Designed to be as accessible to mainstream gamers as possible, the game leverages Magic Link , a set of tools available on ImmutableX that allow developers to make web3 onboarding frictionless, secure, and non-custodial. Magic Link enables seamless onboarding of crypto -nascent web2 gaming audiences by offering a much simpler UX. Users can initiate gameplay by simply logging into their game client, while the tool automatically creates a fully integrated, non-custodial web3 wallet for them.

Leveraging this tech, Animera will be able to offer players true ownership over their assets, as well as the ability to be more directly involved in the creation of new content. This puts the power back into the player's hands and overhauls the microtransaction model of releasing new content that has long frustrated many gamers.

"I believe the pesky prerequisites to actually play most current Web3 games, including gas fees, additional crypto -specific know-how, and glacial transactions, have over-complicated the web3 gaming experience. We're super excited to be partnering up with ImmutableX, a protocol with a very similar ethos as ours, to change this, and take gamers back to what truly matters — the pure and simple thrill of actual, engaging gameplay," said Adil Khan , Search for Animera co-founder and chief growth officer.

In Q1 2023, Search for Animera will also launch its Genesis Character NFT collection on ImmutableX, consisting of ownable in-game characters, each belonging to unique factions from the game's escapist lore, and equipped with customisable cosmetic enhancements, skins, ships, and more. These NFTs will carry the additional perks of early access to the alpha and beta versions of the game, and while the game is free-to-play, Genesis Character Collection NFT holders will have exclusive access to its Story mode gameplay.

Search for Animera will soon reveal its whitelisting experience, Program X, aimed at selectively onboarding quality players and contributors, including gaming guilds, influencers, DAOs, and enthusiastic gamers, into its community.

Players can also look forward to a public beta test of the PvP gameplay, with a full release of the game coming by the end of 2024. Additionally, in Q2, the Search for Animera team plans to release their native token, ANIM, on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

About Immutable

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX - the leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum , entirely carbon neutral and gas-free.

ImmutableX offers unparalleled support to launch a successful web3 game on Ethereum . SDKs and APIs make adding NFT functionality to a game seamless and easy, the wide ecosystem of products and partners manage all blockchain infrastructure needs, and the ImmutableX Global Order Book generates real liquidity for assets.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

About Search for Animera

Full of unique planets and lifeforms, Search for Animera is a next-generation AAA interplanetary conquest, exploration, and NFT-crafting MMORPG being built on Unreal Engine 5 and deployed on a blockchain network. Explore and colonize via strategic gameplay supported by a thriving in-game economy set in an ever-expanding sandbox of procedurally generated and handcrafted worlds — all in the Search For Animera.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ex-konami-led-sci-fi-mmorpg-search-for-animera-taps-immutablex-to-offer-unparalleled-web3-experience-301728292.html

SOURCE Immutable

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

SCIPLAY TAPS RAIN THE GROWTH AGENCY FOR QUICK HIT SLOTS CAMPAIGN FEATURING ACTOR JERRY O'CONNELL

"Winning Day" campaign brings the Vegas casino experience to mobile

Rain the Growth Agency the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has partnered with SciPlay to launch the gaming leader's new Quick Hit Slots app campaign with actor and television host Jerry O'Connell as spokesperson. The "Winning Day" campaign launches on January 23 and brings the excitement of authentic Las Vegas slot machines to users from coast to coast. The campaign builds upon the strong momentum of Quick Hits Slots as one of the fastest growing social casino slot games of 2022.

Frank's RedHot® Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava

Be the last player standing to win it all or dive into delicious doom

Frank's RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world* and a brand best known for spicing up game day foods, is kicking off its very own game in Fortnite, 'The Floor is Flava,' on January 30 . 'The Floor is Flava,' a flavour-packed version of Fortnite's Floor is Lava challenge that is inspired by the classic kid's game, is set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island and centres around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot sauce (a.k.a. flava, because Frank's + Lava = Flava!) everywhere.

Syntech Unveils Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans for 2023

Syntech a leading brand of electronic accessories market, showcased its latest offerings and announced its global expansion plans at the CES 2023, drawing strong attention from consumers, collaborators, and media. The company's focus on user experience, aesthetic design, and environmental sustainability set the stage for the introduction of a new era of accessories.

Professional VR user Jasmine with Syntech founders Edward and Armi

The highlights of the Syntech booth at CES was their gaming series, which received excited feedback from visitors. The VR Head Strap with Battery Pack and Steam Deck Multifunctional Docking Station were particularly popular, with global visitors expressing interest and engaging with the brand's founder to discuss the needs of gamers and their hopes for future gaming products.

In 2023, Syntech will keep expanding its focus to the interactive entertainment and office sectors. The upcoming spring new products conference will feature a camera and microphone with structural innovations and LED lighting effects. The camera is designed to provide better design and quality options for customers in the remote office market, while the microphone is tailored to meet the needs of new live gaming scenarios and business environments. This entry into the interactive entertainment and office space by Syntech will bring a new consumer experience.

As the company expands into new markets, Syntech is dedicated to providing the best possible global consumer experience. The company places a strong emphasis on the consumer experience and is committed to continuously improving it. Syntech will be expanding into Europe , the Middle East , and East Asia in 2023, enabling consumers around the world to experience Syntech's superior product design and process aesthetics. "We understand that to meet the needs of our customers, it is important to not only improve product design but also enhance the overall user experience. We are constantly seeking feedback from our global customers and using it to inform our product development," said Edward (Weiran), founder of Syntech.

For more information about Syntech and its revolutionary new products, please visit https://syntechhome.com/

About Syntech

Syntech is a leading brand of electronic accessories, with a focus on innovative design and exceptional performance. Established in 2017 and headquartered in the technology hub of Shenzhen , the company's mission is to enhance the user experience of digital content through its products. Syntech has a rapidly expanding presence in over 80 countries and is committed to becoming a globally recognized brand.

Media Contact:
Kingsley Cheng
+8613802212539
352362@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntech-unveils-consumer-focused-expansion-plans-for-2023-301727181.html

SOURCE Syntech

Helpshift Awarded Patent for Innovation Breakthrough in Customer Support: Bridging Mobile Phones, Console Gaming, TV Set Tops, and More

New capabilities enable users the ability to solve their problems instantly through self service or by connecting them with an agent

Helpshift the established leader in in-app customer service and user support for mobile-first brands, recently acquired by Keywords Studios, announced today that the company has been awarded a patent for its innovation breakthrough in mobile app support. With Helpshift's patented technology, consumers can use their mobile phone as a bridge to conveniently secure customer service for console gaming, TV set tops, and real world environments.

Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming launches Closed Beta with rewards for participants

The upcoming free to play strategy game, Battle of Kingdoms, is currently accepting players for Closed Beta testing, and is offering a limited edition NFT & other rewards for those who join in.

Battle of Kingdoms closed beta

Players can apply to join the Closed Beta by visiting 5x5 Gaming on Twitter, Facebook, or their website and filling out this form .

Battle of Kingdoms is a free to play strategy game that combines the best elements of Auto-Chess and Card Collecting Games with an accurate historical theme that allows you to play, collect, and battle, completely for free. Progress through a challenging historical campaign, join a guild, and compete with other players in multiple PvP and co-op modes to earn more warrior cards and currency that will open up new options and features.

Launching in Closed Beta, Battle of Kingdoms will be fully released on mobile devices in Q2 2023.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B .C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

  • Real warriors and events from history
  • Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability
  • Competitive multiplayer
  • Free to play
  • Deck building

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin , 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures,  Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries : media@5x5gaming.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battle-of-kingdoms-5x5-gaming-launches-closed-beta-with-rewards-for-participants-301727506.html

SOURCE 5X5 Gaming

Web3 Gaming Studio InfiniGods Launches First Game, InfiniMerge

InfiniMerge combines simple mechanics and straightforward progression with Web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards

InfiniGods, the innovative Web3 gaming studio founded by social and mobile industry veterans, today announced the public launch of InfiniMerge a free-to-play merge game set in an ancient Greek landscape with a focus on building and adventure.

