EVgo and GM Enhance the Charging Experience with New Flagship Sites 

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) ("EVgo"), one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks today announced the opening of its newest flagship charging station in metropolitan Detroit, further advancing the Company's efforts to deploy high-power, customer-focused infrastructure in key markets across the country. With this new site, located in partnership with Midwest retailer, Meijer, more than 40 flagship charging stalls are now open nationwide, and EVgo expects to have over 100 flagship stalls online by the end of 2026. General Motors (GM) has contributed to this expansion to aid EV adoption across the U.S.

EVgo flagships are designed to elevate the EV driver customer experience, with high-power chargers, enhanced lighting and large stall count locations so that EV drivers can easily access charging. Flagship stations will average up to 20 stalls per site and offer convenient access to amenities including shopping, dining, grocery, and other services drivers can take advantage of while they charge.

"The EV-driver customer experience is paramount as American consumers choose whether to drive electric. Through our collaboration with GM, we are meeting EV drivers where they are and seamlessly integrating infrastructure options into drivers' lives," said Dennis Kish, President of EVgo.

This latest station, located directly across from GM's Global Technical Center at the Meijer Warren store, features an overhead canopy with pull-through access to accommodate vehicles pulling trailers, a mixture of 12 CCS and NACS stalls, and 350 kW charging capable of delivering a full charge in as little as 15 minutes, depending on the vehicle. 1

"The flagship charging experience demonstrates what is possible when automakers, charging networks and retailers work together to deliver an elevated customer experience for today's EV driver," said William Hotchkiss, head of public charging at General Motors. "By expanding access to reliable, high-power charging in convenient locations, we're making the choice to purchase or lease GM's twelve different EV models easier."

The newest EVgo station at the Meijer Warren further expands fast charging infrastructure options in Michigan where the number of EVs in operation increased sixfold from 2021 to 2025. 2

"This EVgo flagship charging destination provides Meijer customers with the ultimate charging experience while they shop," said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. "We're proud to offer convenient access to fast charging for our customers."

As part of the flagship program, EVgo will build flagship stations in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. Separately, EVgo has built nearly 2,400 stalls across 32 states with GM's support. EVgo, GM and Pilot Company also recently announced their collaborative fast charging network has surpassed 1,300 stalls at 300 locations across 40 states.

For more information about EVgo's nationwide network, visit www.evgo.com.

Actual charging time will vary based on vehicle's charging speed and settings, battery condition, ambient temperature, and initial state of charge.

2 US VIO Experian

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation's leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Contacts

For Investors:
investors@evgo.com

For Media:
press@evgo.com

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower-emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected number and timing of charging stalls, planned station deployments in additional states, and the anticipated features and performance of EVgo's charging infrastructure. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at investors.evgo.com and www.sec.gov. EVgo disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12c7ff49-0a83-43c4-843c-e23825ac0d7a


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