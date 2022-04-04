GamingInvesting News

Multiple Operators Launch Everi Digital iGaming Content - Everi Interactive LLC dba Everi Digital, the online gaming subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it holds a supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario . This license allows Everi Digital ...

Multiple Operators Launch Everi Digital iGaming Content

- Everi Interactive LLC dba Everi Digital, the online gaming subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it holds a supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario . This license allows Everi Digital to expand the reach of its content to multiple operators serving the newly regulated Ontario iGaming market.

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)

Over the past three years, Everi Digital has extended the footprint of its proprietary Spark™ Remote Game Server ("Spark RGS"), which houses its iGaming content, to include Connecticut , Michigan , New Jersey , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia in the United States , as well as to British Columbia, Manitoba , Ontario , Quebec , and Atlantic Canada . After launching in Ontario with OLG.ca in October 2021 , Everi Digital will now deliver its top-performing slot content to multiple online operators as Ontario significantly expands its regulated online casino market access.

"Everi Digital is excited to partner with several new operators in Ontario to provide our award-winning gaming content to a continuously growing audience of online players throughout North America ," said David Lucchese , Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Digital for Everi. "With the expansion of our digital catalog to include progressive games, the Spark RGS now supports over 50 distinct titles, with a footprint stretching across four Canadian provinces. Our growing library of games have proven popular with Canadian audiences since we entered Quebec in 2020 and we are confident that players in the newly expanded Ontario market will agree."

Industry-recognized titles now available to a wider audience in Ontario include: the award-winning Cash Machine®, the classic three-reel, 9-line video title Double Ruby®, and El Dorado The Lost City® – a five-reel, 40-line game featuring a "reel match" bonus.

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Contacts:

Everi Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or dona.cassese@everi.com

Mike Young
Corporate Communications Specialist
(702) 518-9179 or mike.young@everi.com

Everi Investor Relations
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
(702) 676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR
Richard Land , James Leahy
(212) 835-8500 or evri@jcir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everi-digital-expands-high-performing-onlineslot-and-gaming-content-in-ontario-301516987.html

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NICKELODEON'S NOGGIN DEBUTS BUBBLE GUPPIES: DIVE INTO THE MET TODAY AS PART OF PLATFORM'S EXPANDED LEARNING PROGRAMS

Share it: @ Noggin #nogginandthemet #noggin #nogginkids #nogginlearning

Click HERE for art.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TransPerfect Chosen by OliveX to Localize Zombies, Run! in Four Languages

MediaNEXT and Applanga Solutions Simplify Localization Workflows

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by OliveX to support the international launch of its award-winning Zombies, Run! game. Services provided include casting and voice talents and app UI string localization into Spanish, Korean, French, and Japanese.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dexioprotocol Announces Several New Games Along with Major Utilities Updates

Dexioprotocol, a blockchain innovation company focused on developing an ecosystem of GameFi applications on its own blockchain network, announced today a significant update to their wallet, DexiWallet 2.0, as well as a schedule of product launches over the next six weeks. With this application update, the wallet now includes a swap feature, dashboard to manage all your digital assets, and up-to-date market information. According to the Dexioprotocol team, DexiWallet is the "backbone of our ecosystem and provides users with a friendly, and aesthetically beautiful interface to manage their digital assets." The integrated swap feature, which allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency through a decentralized exchange, is one of the most sought-after components of digital wallets by users.

Pioneers of the blockchain revolution

DexiWallet 2.0 is available as a web-based application or browser extension. A mobile version will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play no later than 4/18, pending application store approval. You can find more information on Dexioprotocol.com or by joining their Telegram community: https://t.me/dexiochat

In addition to DexiWallet 2.0 COO Greg Gould announced today via the company's Telegram channel and a YouTube interview the redeployment of DXG GameEmporium, the company's gaming assets marketplace. The relaunch will feature a special presale of NFTs for both DexiDragons (a yet to-be-released mobile game) and DexiKnights (nearing beta testing exit.) The NFTs will be collectible items that can be used in-game and will go on sale on 4/16/2022 – exact time to be announced.

DexiKnights has been in beta since its release in early 2022. Meanwhile, the team has made numerous updates to reduce in-game bugs, enhance graphics, and improve gamer experience based on user feedback. It's expected that Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Player-vs-Player (PVP) mechanics will be introduced to the game in the next major update. The next update for DexiKnights will be released on Itch.io on Thursday, April 21 . DexiDragons will be the second game released by Dexioprotocol and will allow players to raise, train, customize and battle pet dragons with P2E and PVP mechanics. The introductory beta version of this mobile game is set to be released for download on Friday, May 13 . DexiCarnival, a boardwalk-style carnival mobile game app, is also expected to be released for on- and off-blockchain amusement on Wednesday, May 25 .

The Dexioprotocol team has been busy as of late. According to COO Greg Gould , "April and May are going to be very big months for Dexioprotocol and our community," alluding to several releases the company has planned over the next eight weeks. Although no formal dates have been announced the team has shared previews of their flagship mobile gaming app DexiHunter, which will allow users to collect bounties throughout their city and earn real cryptocurrency rewards.

Dexioprotocol team members will be attending both Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL , as well as the CoinDesk Consensus 2022 conference in Austin, TX. The team aims to showcase their latest releases to the crypto world and network with some of the top crypto and gaming companies in attendance.

Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexioprotocol-announces-several-new-games-along-with-major-utilities-updates-301516802.html

SOURCE Dexioprotocol

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING IN ONTARIO

Launch marks first international expansion for leading gaming operator

- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in Ontario, Canada . Ontario is BetMGM's first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Completes 'Soft Play' Phase Ahead of Full Launch of Betting Operations in New Jersey

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully completed the 'soft play' phase of New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process for betting in the state. The Company's VIE.gg esports betting platform will debut its full launch today, allowing registered bettors across the state of New Jersey to place wagers on approved professional esports events.

Esports Entertainment Group is the first operator to be granted the right to launch full esports betting operations in the state of New Jersey. The Company's VIE.gg platform allows bettors across the state of New Jersey, the 11th most populous U.S. state, to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time as part of a seamless and immersive experience. Players are able to leverage their esports prowess across games such as Call of Duty™, Overwatch™, CS:GO™, League of Legends™ and DOTA 2™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Quantum International Corp. Provides Updates on the LootUp App and Features

Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN) today is providing updates on the LootUp App and its functionality.

LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With LootUp, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for a 3rd party settlement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×