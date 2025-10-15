Evaluation of SON-1010 Using a Patient-Derived Tumoroid Platform to Support an Ongoing Phase 1 Study in Patients with Sarcoma

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is collaborating with Spanios on a non-clinical study using New Alternate Methodologies (NAM)-based patient-derived tumoroid (PDT) platforms that emulate the tumor microenvironment (TME) ex vivo to evaluate the effect of SON-1010 (IL-12-F H AB) in soft tissue sarcoma. The study aims to speed up the development of treatments for patients with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers.

This study utilizes Spanios' advanced patient-derived tumoroid COMPASS platform , which is engineered to closely replicate the TME, along with physiological oxygenation that can influence cancer progression and treatment response. In contrast to conventional preclinical models—often based on animal testing and less representative of human biology—patient-derived tumoroids preserve the distinct genetic and environmental attributes of individual tumors. By replicating the different pH and oxygen concentrations ex-vivo, using our COMPASS platform with our NAM-based methodology, we seek to enhance the understanding of SON-1010's efficacy against cancer cells. This approach is anticipated to yield more accurate and dependable predictions regarding the clinical performance of SON-1010 therapy. Through the integration of these innovative techniques, Sonnet intends to expedite the development of effective therapies for multiple rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, ultimately providing new options for patients with limited treatment paradigms.

"We wanted to try this innovative approach that evaluates physiologically relevant tumoroids," said Raghu Rao, PhD, Sonnet's Interim CEO, "to see how SON-1010 might impact the organoid growth and other readouts. This platform has the potential to be used with any type of solid tumor for rapid evaluation of the effects of new drugs and combinations."

About Sonnet Bio

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin-Binding), the Company's technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to the TME. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines. For additional information about Sonnet, please visit Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. (SONN) .

Bhuvanesh Dave, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Spanios noted, "We are excited to collaborate with the uniquely insightful and developmentally effective team at Sonnet to advance therapeutic research for solid tumors. By combining our expertise, resources, and innovative platforms, we continue to deliver on our mission of identifying, discovering, and delivering effective treatments to rare and difficult to treat cancer indications."

About Spanios

Spanios was established with the objective of accelerating the discovery, identification, and development of oncology drugs for rare and challenging cancers. By enabling the ex-vivo recreation of human solid tumors and their microenvironment, Spanios eliminates reliance on traditional animal models that often lack predictive accuracy. In response to the dynamic requirements of onco-therapeutic research, Spanios has developed the proprietary patient-derived tumoroid (PDT) platform, COMPASS (Custom Organoid Modelling Platform for Accurate and Speedy Solutions). This robust set of models offers reliable clinical outcome prediction through precision-focused preclinical research. The three tiers of COMPASS, each relevant to human biology and translation, expedite drug discovery by prioritizing efficacy. For additional information about Spanios, please visit www.spanioslab.com.

