European Electric Metals Announces Resumption of Trading

European Electric Metals Announces Resumption of Trading

European Electric Metals Inc. (TSXV: EVX) (the "Company") announces that trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will resume shortly. The common shares of the Company were halted on March 1, 2023, in connection with a proposed mineral property acquisition in Europe that did not proceed (see news release dated March 15, 2023, and September 5, 2025).

The Company also advises that it currently does not meet certain Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements of the Exchange. In particular:

  • the Company's working capital is less than the greater of $50,000 and the amount to maintain operations and cover general and administrative expenses for a period of six months;
  • the Company does not have any assets or other operations other than seeking to acquire a new mineral property; and
  • as the Company does not have an interest in a mineral property, the Company has not incurred the required annual expenditures on mineral property.

In order to meet Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements, the Company is actively pursuing a new mineral property to acquire. In conjunction with acquiring such a property, the Company would raise sufficient funds to meet any exploration program as well as ongoing general and administrative expenses of the Company.

The Company also wishes to clarify its disclosure regarding its disposition of its interest in EVX Portugal, Unipessoal, LDA ("EVX Portugal"). EVX Portugal held the Borba 2 license in Portugal. On June 3, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment agreement to definitive agreement with Europacific Metals Inc. ("Europacific" previously Goldplay Mining Inc.), which is an arm's length party to the Company, whereby the Company agreed to option its entire interest, being 30%, in EVX Portugal to Europacific. Europacific exercised the option by paying $50,000 to the Company and issuing 700,000 common shares of Europacific to the Company. The Company no longer has an interest in EVX Portugal. The transaction completed on July 24, 2023.

The Company has submitted the transaction for acceptance of the Exchange and remains subject to the Exchange's acceptance.

Additional Information

Jonathan Richards
Chief Financial Officer
European Electric Metals Inc.
Phone: (604) 802-4447
Email: jrichards@redfernconsulting.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271535

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

European Electric Metals Inc.EVX:CATSXV:EVXPlatinum Investing
EVX:CA
The Conversation (0)
European Electric Metals Inc.

European Electric Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. The automotive industry is the world’s largest consumer of these metals, which among other things are used... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars with engravings.

WPIC: Platinum to Record Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Platinum is heading for a third consecutive annual deficit in 2025, with the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) projecting an 850,000 ounce shortfall as demand continues to outpace weak mine supply.In its latest Platinum Quarterly, the WPIC states that despite a 22 percent year-on-year... Keep Reading...
Toy tank on stacked and scattered US dollar bills.

NATO Defense Spending Pledge Puts Spotlight on Platinum Group Metals

NATO’s decision to increase defense spending is casting fresh attention on the strategic role of platinum group metals (PGMs), a suite of critical minerals essential to aerospace and military technologies.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), in its latest "60 Seconds in Platinum"... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

Precious Metals Investing

Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Tech Investing

Westport to Issue Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

Resource Investing

BC to Curb AI Energy Use, Ban Crypto Mining in Bid to Power Resource Sector

rare earth investing

GreenRoc secures EUR 5m Loan Facility with Danish Export and Investment Fund

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Secures Approval for Record Ridge Mine

gold investing

Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines