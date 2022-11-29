Life Science NewsInvesting News

EC Authorizes a Low-Dose Tablet for HIV Treatment in Virologically Suppressed Children at Least Two Years of Age and Weighing at Least 14 kg, Helping to Address a Critical Unmet Need –

– Biktarvy Provides an Effective Therapy Choice for a Diverse Range of People Living with HIV, including Children with Limited Treatment Options –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has authorized a new low-dose tablet dosage form of Biktarvy ® (bictegravir 30 mg/emtricitabine 120 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 15 mg tablets) and an extension of the indication for Biktarvy to treat HIV infection in virologically suppressed children who are at least two years of age and weigh at least 14 kg. The European Marketing Authorization is the first pediatric approval for Biktarvy in the European Union (EU) and applies to all 27 member states of the EU, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

"The European Commission's approval is a significant milestone to address what is sadly an important unmet need, namely children with HIV requiring new treatment options," said Jared Baeten, MD, PhD, Vice President, HIV Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences. "Additional therapy choices help to ensure children can access care and expand their HIV treatment options, which helps advance the collective efforts to overcome the HIV epidemic. Through the Gilead Global Pediatric Center of Excellence, we are committed to applying our decades of antiviral expertise to drive innovation in pediatric HIV research."

While there have been many advances in the treatment of HIV in children and adolescents, there remains a need to prioritize, evaluate and develop options for the millions of the children worldwide. In 2021, an estimated 800,000 children under the age of 19 living with HIV were still not receiving HIV treatment. Children comprised 4% of people with HIV in 2021 but 15% of AIDS-related deaths, and the gap in HIV treatment coverage between children and adults is increasing rather than narrowing.

The authorization of an extended indication and line extension for Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV in children at least two years of age and weighing at least 14 kg is based on an open-label study ( NCT02881320 ), which found Biktarvy to be effective and generally well-tolerated through 24 weeks in virologically suppressed adolescents and children with HIV. In Study 1474, treatment outcomes with Biktarvy were evaluated in virologically suppressed adolescents between the ages of 12 to less than 18 years weighing at least 35 kg (treatment cohort 1, N=50) and in virologically suppressed children between the ages of 6 to less than 12 years weighing at least 25 kg (treatment cohort 2, N=50). Treatment outcomes with Biktarvy were also evaluated in virologically suppressed children at least 2 years of age and weighing at least 14 kg to less than 25 kg (treatment cohort 3, N=22). At Week 2 or Week 4, select study participants from the three treatment cohorts underwent an intensive pharmacokinetic (PK) evaluation to confirm the dose to be administered in each treatment cohort. All participants from the three treatment cohorts went on to receive Biktarvy for 48 weeks. Beyond Week 48, participants can receive Biktarvy in an active open-label extension phase for up to 96 weeks.

After switching to Biktarvy, 98% (49/50) of participants in treatment cohort 1 remained suppressed (HIV-1 RNA

Biktarvy is indicated in the EU for the treatment of HIV infection in adults and paediatric patients at least 2 years of age and weighing at least 14 kg without present or past evidence of viral resistance to the integrase inhibitor class, emtricitabine or tenofovir. For important safety information for Biktarvy, including dosing and method of administration, special warnings, drug interactions and adverse drug reactions, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for Biktarvy, available from the European Medicines Agency website at www.ema.europa.eu .

Biktarvy does not cure HIV or AIDS.

About Pediatric HIV

Each day in 2021 approximately 850 children became infected with HIV and approximately 301 children died from AIDS related causes, mainly due to inadequate access to HIV care and treatment services. About 72 percent of these mostly preventable deaths occurred among children under 10 years old. Newer formulations with appropriate dosing for children and adolescents represent an unmet need that is an important part of the considerations associated with long-term health and wellness for people who live with HIV. Gilead has partnered with several global organizations and initiatives to ensure that we are optimizing and closing treatment gaps for children and adolescents in need so that ultimately, we can end the epidemic.

About Biktarvy

Biktarvy is a complete HIV treatment that combines three powerful medicines to form the smallest 3-drug, integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI)-based single-tablet regimen (STR) available, offering simple once-daily dosing with or without food, with a limited drug interaction potential and a high barrier to resistance. Biktarvy combines the novel, unboosted INSTI bictegravir, with the Descovy® (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, F/TAF) backbone. Biktarvy is a complete STR and should not be taken with other HIV medicines.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 12 HIV medications , including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, and the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection, and the first, long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships and collaborations, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Gilead was recognized as the number one philanthropic funder of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials, including those involving Biktarvy; the risk that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Biktarvy; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Full Summary of Product Characteristics for Biktarvy are available from the EMA website at www.ema.europa.eu .

Biktarvy, Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @Gilead Sciences ) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Brian Plummer, Media
brian.plummer@gilead.com

abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Envisagenics Announces Research Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Collaboration will leverage Envisagenics' SpliceCore® AI platform for accelerated discovery and development of oncology therapeutic candidates

Envisagenics an Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-driven biotechnology company that delivers therapies for RNA splicing diseases, today announced a research collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The multi-year collaboration will leverage Envisagenics' SpliceCore® AI platform to identify alternative splicing derived targets for therapeutic development to expand Bristol Myers Squibb's vast oncology pipeline. Envisagenics will receive an upfront payment and milestone payments based on development, regulatory, and commercial achievements.

Komo Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Komo Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, today reports financial results for the year ended July 31, 2022.

"We began our fiscal year as a new brand with a mission to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. Thanks to the strength of our team and the love of Komo products, we were successful in achieving sales growth of 935 percent over last year," says Komo founder and CEO William White. "The consistently strong retail sales of our products have allowed us to demonstrate to large retail chains that our products sell well and have repeat customers. We recently completed a national listing with Loblaws and we are in discussions with several other large national chains. As a result, we are anticipating continued significant revenue increases in 2023."

The Gummy Project Announces Grant of Stock Options

The Gummy Project Announces Grant of Stock Options

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYD) ("GUMY" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a total of 2,300,000 stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to consultants which vest on the grant date. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.06 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. Over the past quarter, 1,664,800 options have lapsed or been cancelled.

About The Gummy Project

AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT WCIRDC 2022

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC) at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday Dec. 5, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's R&D team, will discuss the Phase 1 data from AMG 133, a novel bispecific glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist molecule.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

Gilead and Arcus Biosciences Announce Positive Update on Joint TIGIT Program From Interim Analysis of ARC-7 Study in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Fourth Interim Analysis Shows Continued Clinically Meaningful Differentiation Across All Efficacy Measures, Including PFS, in Both Domvanalimab-Containing Arms Compared to the Anti-PD-1 Zimberelimab Monotherapy Arm in First-Line NSCLC Patients –

Data will be Presented on December 20, 2022 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Monthly Plenary Series

The Impact of Inaction - New Publication Reveals Not All of Canada is on Track to Meet Global Hepatitis C Elimination Goal

  • Timing of elimination of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) in Canada's provinces indicates 70% of provinces could reach the World Health Organization's (WHO) HCV elimination target of 2030, however three of Canada's provinces — two of them the most populous in the country — are off track to achieve this hepatitis C elimination goal. 1
  • Timely elimination would save 170 lives and $122.6 million in direct medical costs in these three provinces by 2030. 1
  • The Progress Report developed by Action Hepatitis Canada outlines key metrics on which to evaluate HCV elimination progress in Canada , specific to each province. 2
  • In Canada , there are five priority populations and one age-cohort that carry the largest burden of HCV and are recognized as being affected the most by the virus.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) supports a wide range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination. With a recent publication indicating 70% of Canada's provinces are on track to reach HCV elimination by the World Health Organization's (WHO) initial proposed target of 2030 1 it is important to turn our attention on those affected by the virus and acknowledge that infection with chronic HCV is a global public health concern.

The Impact of Inaction: Timing of Hepatitis C Elimination in Canada. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

In 2016, Canada was one of the 194 countries that committed to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. With the remarkable progress in HCV therapy, offering the ability to cure patients, this goal seemed possible.

"With the decline in treatment across Canada , it is particularly critical we continue to monitor treatment levels to assess Canada's progress to HCV elimination," said Jordan J Feld, MD MPH, Interim Director, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University Health Network, University of Toronto . "We need to continue to pursue novel approaches to case finding and linkage to care, as well as work closely with identified priority populations to ensure that they are able to seek prevention and treatment services without facing stigma and other barriers in the health care system. At the policy level, we need to improve our data sharing abilities across the country to ensure we can track our progress toward elimination."

Populations Most Affected by HCV in Canada 3

  • Indigenous people
  • People with experience in the prison system
  • People born between 1945 and 1975
  • Immigrants and newcomers
  • Gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men (gbMSM)
  • People who inject or use drugs

" Canada has made great strides toward the elimination of hepatitis C. However, there is a lot more work to be done, and the tactics that got us to this point will not necessarily get us to elimination," said Jennifer van Gennip , Executive Director, Action Hepatitis Canada. "Our mandate is to hold the federal and provincial governments accountable to provide the policies and resourced plans to achieve our goal, with focused efforts on priority populations within Canada ."

A look at national treatment data from January 2019 to November 2020 4 confirmed the decreasing trend in treatment levels nationally - a year-over-year decline of 31% in total treatment levels between 2019 and 2020. The report notes that this drop could be due to the disruptions to the healthcare system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but could also reflect the saturation of treatment among those already linked to care and the difficulties with finding and engaging with individuals and populations not well served by our various healthcare systems. 1

"Everyone has a part to play in eliminating viral hepatitis as it will take more than medicine to achieve this goal," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice-president and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "AbbVie is committed to partnering with stakeholders to implement sustainable solutions that allow more patients to be screened, linked to care, and treated in a timely manner, especially for those vulnerable patient populations that have lost access to our healthcare system as a result of the pandemic."

Given the available evidence, Canada's momentum towards timely HCV elimination may be jeopardized if diagnosis and treatment are not maintained at appropriate levels. Improved HCV surveillance to build frameworks and innovative approaches to prevention, testing, linkage to care and treatment to achieve this goal is required.

About Hepatitis C

An estimated 250,000 people in Canada are living with chronic hepatitis C but as many as 44% are not aware that they have the disease. 5 Left undiagnosed and untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure. Currently, hepatitis C is the leading indication for liver transplant in Canada . 6 AbbVie supports a range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize HCV elimination because we know achieving the shared goal of elimination by 2030 will take more than medicine. It will take transparent and collaborative partnerships with all stakeholders – industry, healthcare providers, healthcare systems, patient groups and their support networks. Joint efforts and maximizing the time we have left will enable us to reach this goal.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.


1 Timing of elimination of hepatitis C virus in Canada's provinces. https://canlivj.utpjournals.press/doi/full/10.3138/canlivj-2022-0003 . Accessed November 2022.


2 Action Hepatitis Canada. Progress Toward Viral Hepatitis Elimination in Canada. 2021 Report. https://www.actionhepatitiscanada.ca/uploads/8/3/3/9/83398604/ahc_progress_report_2021.pdf . Accessed November 2022.


3 Action Hepatitis Canada. Priority Populations. https://www.actionhepatitiscanada.ca/priority-populations.html . Accessed November 2022.


4 IQVIA GPM National Audit for HCV/Direct Acting Antivirals Market, January 2019–November 2020.


5 Canadian Liver Foundation. https://www.liver.ca/hepatitis-c-warning/ . Accessed November 2022.


6 Canadian Liver Foundation. https://www.liver.ca/how-you-help/advocate/ . Accessed November 2022.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c4530.html

