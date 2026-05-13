Euro Sun Announces Board Changes

Euro Sun Announces Board Changes

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM,OTC:CPNFF) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Charles Wachsberg has been appointed as a director of the Company and a member of its audit committee, effective immediately.

Charles Wachsberg is the Founder and CEO of Apollo Health and Beauty Care, Inc., a premium developer of private label health and beauty products servicing Fortune 50 retailers across North America and Fortune 500 retailers internationally. Apollo's market leadership has earned the Company Platinum Award status with 20 consecutive years' acknowledgment as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Apollo negotiated 2.5x return to shareholders based on last public trading day and top 10 premium return in the history of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company is now privately owned.

Mr. Wachsberg's appointment follows the resignation of Neil Said as a director of the Company. The board and management of Euro Sun express their gratitude to Mr. Said for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper & gold deposit in Europe. Already granted European strategic status, the Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and will deliver critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Euro Sun Mining Inc.ESM:CCtsx:esmgold investing
ESM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Keep Reading...
Clem Chambers, gold bars.

Clem Chambers: Gold is for War — But That's Not What I'm Buying Now

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains how he's adjusted his strategy since the Iran war began, emphasizing that what works during "normal" times won't work now. "The best protection for what's coming up ... is to be economically active in some way or other — as much as you can — because... Keep Reading...
Two white puzzle pieces on an orange background, with text reading: M&A.

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) have agreed to an all-stock merger to forge a US$18.5 billion North American gold titan.Under the terms of the definitive arrangement, Equinox shareholders will retain a 67 percent stake in the combined entity, which will... Keep Reading...
New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK,OTC:NBRKF) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has completed the first round of diamond drilling in 2026, comprised of 3,376 metres in 22 drillholes at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray"). This round of drilling traced the Zavitz... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of Mineral Resource Estimate - Tonopah West Silver-Gold... Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals

Excalibur Metals

Keep Reading...
US$100 bill lies over a gold bar.

US Debt Surpasses GDP: Potential Catalyst for Gold’s Next Leg Higher

Soaring US debt may provide a significant tailwind for gold and set the stage for another record price rally.US debt held by the public hit US$31.27 trillion in late March, eclipsing 12 month gross domestic product (GDP) of US$31.22 trillion. This is the first time since World War II that the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q1 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Trading Halt

Supplementary Prospectus

Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

Related News

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR GOLD REPORTS Q1 2026 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

base metals investing

Trading Halt

precious metals investing

Supplementary Prospectus

precious metals investing

Boundiali 3.22 Moz gold - Indicated up 24% to 1.70 Moz

cobalt investing

Supra Elemental Targeting Critical Minerals Gap with Recovery Tech

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. Announces Filing of Form 15F to Terminate Sec Reporting Obligations

critical metals investing

New Brunswick Scraps Old Mining Act to Fast Track Critical Mineral Projects