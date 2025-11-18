Ethiopian Airlines selects RTX's Collins Aerospace for premium seating solutions across multiple fleets

Ethiopian Airlines selects RTX's Collins Aerospace for premium seating solutions across multiple fleets

Africa's largest airline expands in-flight comfort with Collins' Elevation suites and Parallel Diamond business class seats

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, signed an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines at the Dubai Air Show to provide premium lie-flat business class seating solutions across Ethiopian's number of fleet of Airbus A350 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines' 11 new A350-900 aircraft will feature Collins Elevation suites, offering premium privacy, comfort, and ample space to work, relax and dine. The agreement builds on the strong relationship between the African leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines and Collins, which is also providing Elevation suites for the airline's recently announced 777-9 order. Together, the collaboration ensures a consistent and seamless passenger experience across both fleets.

Fifty-six Ethiopian 737 MAX aircraft will be outfitted with Collins' Parallel Diamond business class seats, bringing elegant design and enhanced wide body comfort for longer range aircraft.

"Collins' suite of premium business class solutions not only provide luxury air travel accommodations but are distinctly tailored to reflect and amplify Ethiopian's rapidly expanding brand to travelers across the globe," said Cynthia Muklevicz, vice president of Global Airlines & Lessors at Collins Aerospace. "Collins' focus on quality and function, aligned with Ethiopian's commitment to delivering world-class service and innovation, result in an elevated inflight experience that will delight passengers from Addis Ababa and throughout the world."

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Retta Melaku, on his part remarked, "As a customer-centric airline, we are thrilled to collaborate with Collins Aerospace and invest in products that would take our customers' comfort and overall flight experience to the next level. By combining Collins' technology such as the Elevation suites and Parallel Diamond seats with our onboard services, we are enhancing our passengers' in-flight experience with superior comfort, privacy, and truly reflecting the essence of Ethiopian hospitality and innovation."

The reverse herringbone Elevation suite provides travelers exceptional living space, a privacy door and intuitively integrated stowage areas, perfect for storing and accessing personal items during flight. Thoughtful design and engineering provide increased in-suite living space for hips, knees and elbows, without impacting cabin densities.

Collins' Parallel Diamond seat incorporates advanced kinematic design and is angled toward the windows to maximize passenger space, privacy and cabin density on a single-aisle aircraft. The seat features adjustment and transforms into a 78" lie-flat bed, serving as an ideal place to rest as narrow body aircraft continue to fly longer missions.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines Group (Ethiopian) is a true African success story, transforming a visionary dream into a globally renowned reality for nearly eight decades. Operating flights to more than 160 domestic and international passengers, and cargo destinations across five continents, Ethiopian bridges the gaps between Africa and the world. Emphasizing passenger comfort and environmental sustainability, Ethiopian utilizes ultra-modern aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900, A350-1000 and De Havilland Q400.

Ethiopian, the Star Alliance member airline, champions in various coveted awards including Skytrax's 'Best Airline in Africa Award' for eight consecutive years, APEX 'Best Overall in Africa' award and 'Leadership in Connecting Africa through Transport' Award among others. Ethiopian aims to further excel in its success through a strategic plan dubbed 'Vision 2035' and become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world. Embracing a Pan-African spirit, Ethiopian is pursuing multi-hub strategy through hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY, in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines, in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways, and in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with Air Congo.

For more information, visit our website at  www.ethiopianairlines.com  email us at CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com , or call us at (251-11)517-8913/8165/8907.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethiopian-airlines-selects-rtxs-collins-aerospace-for-premium-seating-solutions-across-multiple-fleets-302618047.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Lithium Investing

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Gold Investing

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Gold Investing

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

Gold Investing

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up