Recognized for Advancing the Emerging Esports Industry Esports Technologies, Inc. a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, has won Esport Product of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards . This award recognized the company's strategic efforts in advancing the rapidly growing esports industry. The SiGMA Asia Awards ceremony was held March 21 in Dubai . The other finalists ...

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, has won Esport Product of the Year at the 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards . This award recognized the company's strategic efforts in advancing the rapidly growing esports industry. The SiGMA Asia Awards ceremony was held March 21 in Dubai .

The other finalists nominated in the Esport Product of the Year category were Digitain, EspKings, Oddin.gg, Odds.gg, and GameScorekeeper.

Bart Barden , COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We were honored to join an elite group of industry players as finalists for the SiGMA Asia Awards. Our team is so proud to receive this award for Esport Product of the Year, which further fuels our passion for innovation."

This recognition follows the company's award for Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 Europe Gaming Awards . Esports Technologies was also a finalist for the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards , nominated in the Innovative Use of Technology category for its real-time odds modeling and simulation system .

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Streamline Media Group Adds Former PlayStation Strategy Executive Gabriel Pessah to their Leadership Team

"The Metaverse is the Next Frontier and We're on the Frontlines" - Streamline's Expansion is Prime Positioning for Leading Web 3

Streamline Media Group (Streamline), global video games and Metaverse developer, adds seasoned Strategy and Corporate Development Executive Gabriel Pessah to the expanding  list of high-profile executives bolstering the company's execution capabilities. Pessah is responsible for strategic growth initiatives, refining corporate strategy, and formalizing Streamline's strategic-planning process.

Block Tackle -- a New Game Studio -- Raises $5M Seed Round Led by Play Ventures and Cadenza Ventures

Initial release is SkateX , an immersive extreme sports game where players own their own skateboards, which function as digital assets (NFTs) in the game and beyond

Key Takeaways:

Esports Entertainment Group Hosts First US Skill-Based Wagering Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tournament held on March 19-20 Launched EEG'S LANDuel Platform

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (EEG or the "Company") today announced its LANDuel launch event, held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 19-20, drew more than 290 registrants for the first sanctioned skill-based wagering event in the U.S.

BROADCAST LEGEND MIKE FRANCESA JOINS BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR

Radio Hall of Famer to provide exclusive brand content from his hometown of NYC

- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago -based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of New York sports broadcasting legend Mike Francesa to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

TIME SLIPPERS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM GAMING FOOTWEAR WITH THE WASHINGTON JUSTICE

TIME is proud to announce a partnership with esports team, The Washington Justice, to create impossibly comfortable slippers designed for gaming. The beautifully crafted slippers come with the following luxury features as standard:

Start Your Engines: 7-Eleven Canada and Rocket League Go Full Throttle

The highly anticipated partnership offers fans exclusive access to prizes and in-game items

 7-Eleven Canada is collaborating with Rocket League a popular video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular competition to bring gamers' IRL and virtual set-up to the next level.

