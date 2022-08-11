GamingInvesting News

Franchise Signing Marks First since Joining Unleashed Brands

XP League an emerging youth esports franchise brand, has signed an owner with connection to the professional esports community as one of its first franchisees since joining Unleashed Brands a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands. South Florida entrepreneur Jennifer Vilela will launch the brand's first Florida franchise this fall.

XP League (PRNewsfoto/XP League)

Jennifer has spent almost 20 years as a successful realtor and is mother to professional Fortnite player Jake, AKA BullyWYD .  Jennifer's involvement with esports doesn't end there, she currently sits on the advisory board for COPE (Coalition for Parents in esports), an organization aimed at providing more knowledge to parents in the esports world and sees the amazing opportunities owning a youth esports franchise can bring to young gamers.

As a single mother of four boys, Jennifer has always had a deep passion and drive to help children and provide them with tools to have a successful and positive future, including working in the foster care industry. Choosing to launch a youth esports franchise like XP League is something Jennifer is not only excited for, but she says the inclusiveness of the XP League model will allow her to continue work on a broader scale to help many children achieve success.

"Gaming is not going away. I love that it's being acknowledged as a sport and there are so many college opportunities out there. XP League is amazing since we are bringing a team environment, coaching and education to the sport, which is what sold me on opening a franchise," said Jennifer. "So many towns are eager for esports to be in their communities and trying to figure out how to make it work. There is so much demand for these programs right now."

Opening her location in Palm Beach County, Florida , Jennifer expects her son, Jake, will be involved in the business, likely coaching higher-level high school students and that eventually some of her other children, ages 13, 15 and 22, will also be involved in the franchise, making this a family business.

Launched in 2020, XP League helps students with an interest in esports to further their passion at a competitive level like traditional sports. Each league offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our franchise family with her extensive business knowledge and background in understanding professional gaming and how it can lead to tremendous opportunities for kids," said Jay Melamed , CEO and Brand President . "We feel fortunate Jennifer chose our brand to align with during this exciting time of growth for esports programs."

Jennifer expects a mid-October start with the first season to start Nov. 28 .

To continue to grow the industry and impact more kids, XP League is seeking individuals who are committed to their mission and who are ready to make a positive change in their community. Franchisees don't need to be an expert in esports or have a ton of familiarity with the industry. The program provides coaching guides and all tournament management is done at the corporate level. With notable recognition of the larger esports community, XP League comes with a positive reputation for anyone interested in investing. The initial investment for interested franchisees ranges from $37,800 - $73,660 . For more information about owning an XP League franchise, visit https://franchise.xpleague.com/ .

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020 , XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept the U.S. and Canada .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym , XP League , Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts . and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-franchise-xp-league-to-debut-brand-in-florida-with-mom-of-pro-gamer-301604347.html

SOURCE XP League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CMGE Ventures into Sport Games with Code: Basketball 3V3 under Development

Recently, CMGE a leading global IP-oriented game-based ecological company, announced that it has completed the investment in Continents Sport, and now CMGE holds 51% of the shares of Continents Sport and officially becoming its controlling shareholder. The flagship development project of Continents Sport is Code: Basketball 3V3 a cross-platform (pc, console and mobile phone) sport game jointly developed by Zhao Yongshuo (Korean), the "Father of Street Basketball" and Liu Jingbin (Chinese), the R&D head of Chinese version of Freestyle A popular basketball game on PC.It is expected that the game will be tested by the end of 2022 and officially launched in mid-2023. In the meantime, CMGE will build a "street basketball game ecology" featuring Chinese style.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, has attached great importance to sports. In order to further the Healthy China Strategy and the national fitness strategy, China has accelerated its journey towards a leading sporting nation, and built public service systems for national fitness with higher level to give full play to national fitness in improving people's health, promoting human development, driving economic and social development and presenting the soft power in culture. For that purpose, the State Council has launched the National Fitness Program (2021-2025) , with the aim to build better public service systems for national fitness, provide more convenient public fitness and increase the size of the national sport industry to CNY 5 trillion . In addition, as 3×3 basketball, a mode of street basketball, has been officially included as an official Olympic sport since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it is recognized as the world's most popular team sport in cities worldwide as an emerging sport style.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKYPlay opens pre-registration for Coin Grid prior to the platform's debut

On August 11th, 2022 SKYPlay Inc . opens global pre-registration of Coin Grid, an eP2E(easy play-to-earn) game before the beta release of its blockchain platform, "SKYPlay" at the end of this month.

All pre-registered participants will receive commodities and game characters which can be used in the game, Coin Grid. There will be an air-drop event for additional goodies, such as SKP tokens to those participants who take part in friend invitation activities. The given game characters are the top picks from the poll on SKYPlay's official community which had taken place last month. Players can receive up to four characters per person.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Asetek - Q2 2022: Prolonged Market Headwinds, Focus on Cost Optimization and Product Development

  • Q2 revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in Q2 2021
  • Gross margin of 42%, level with Q2 2021
  • Q2 EBITDA adjusted of $1.3 million , compared with $3.2 million in Q2 2021
  • First-half 2022 revenue of $30.8 million , and EBITDA adjusted of $0.4 million
  • SimSports revenue of $1.0 million in the first full quarter of sales
  • Organizational rightsizing implemented to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency
  • Temporary shift of development resources to drive SimSports product development
  • Full year guidance temporarily suspended due to reduced visibility on customer demand as rising inflation and interest rates add to a continued uncertain and challenging business climate

- Asetek reported second-quarter revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in the same period of 2021. First-half 2022 revenue was $30.8 million compared with $48.2 million in the same period of 2021. The change in both periods mainly reflects fewer shipments of Gaming and Enthusiast products.

Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter and 40% in the first half of 2022 compared with 42% and 43% in the same periods of 2021. Second quarter margin improved from the first quarter due to the mix of product shipments and reduced cost prices. Margin for the first half was impacted by higher component costs due to continued shortages, changes to exchange rates, increased shipping costs from supply chain disruptions and changed product mix.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sensorium Releases World's First Metaverse Streaming Channel In Run-Up To Global VR Launch

Today, Sensorium is premiering the world's first in-engine metaverse streaming channel . Designed to introduce people to the vastness of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, now only accessible in Beta mode, this 247 livestream experience showcases a series of exclusive Empyreal Parties featuring the company's original AI artists.

Sensorium releases world's first metaverse streaming channel. (PRNewsfoto/Sensorium Corporation)

Accessible from any web browser, the first Empyreal Parties take viewers on tour to the Meteor Vortex, a far-off location in the metaverse where AI-driven DJs Natisa Sitar, Kàra Màr, and Ninalis host original performances.

Last year, Sensorium pioneered the development of virtual artists powered by artificial intelligence with the debut of Kàra Màr's " Anthropic principle " music album — the first-ever created entirely by an AI-driven character and made available on Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. The generative music engine behind Sensorium Galaxy virtual artists allows them to create distinctive tracks combining 60+ genres.

Aside from their ability to generate high-quality music, all virtual performers combine genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, enabling them to interact with the audience by establishing surprisingly natural, fully unscripted conversations through the Sensorium Galaxy Mobile App. The company's virtual beings are already regularly featured at some of the world's most influential conferences and festivals — from WebSummit to SXSW and Sonar — and were tested with intricate dialogs by journalists from VentureBeat and PC Gamer.

Following the Meteor Vortex event, two other Empyreal Parties will be released, displaying the volcanic surface of PRISM world and the visually appealing interiors of Sensorium Starship. Every new party is an opportunity for people to preview a full-fledged version of the metaverse without needing a VR headset. In addition to the browser version, the audience will soon be able to tune in to Empyreal Parties via Sensorium mobile app.

With the global launch of Sensorium Galaxy's VR mode, metaverse users will gain access to the shows of chart-topping artists like David Guetta , Black Coffee, Steve Aoki , and Armin van Buuren among others.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators and virtual beings.

Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is being built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The exclusive performances featured in Sensorium Galaxy are developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta , Armin van Buuren , Steve Aoki among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs and communicate with them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875030/Sensorium_Release.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensorium-releases-worlds-first-metaverse-streaming-channel-in-run-up-to-global-vr-launch-301603828.html

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, reaches 30,000,0000+ followers

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that its owned and operated network has reached over 30,000,000 followers. Owning the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, Gamelancer owns marquee channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat including @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer, @EGirl among others, totaling 29 channels across the aggregate network.

Gamelancer Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Since 2019 the company has focused on building the largest gaming network on TikTok, with over 25,600,000 of Gamelancer's network being on the world's fastest growing social platform - ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ ).

TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America , Europe , Asia and Australasia. 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females.

TikTok usership is heavily consolidated in the GenZ and Millennial demographic, with 43.7% of users between the ages of 18-24, 31.9% between 25-34, and 13% between the ages of 35-44. Gamelancer's multi-channel network, which is the largest gaming network on TikTok globally, follows similar trends and has an average user growth rate of over 40,000 new people per day.

"It's been an incredible journey building Gamelancer's massive gaming community alongside our creator network and partners. We've hit the 30,000,000-follower milestone by utilizing our unique creator-first approach that has put us at the forefront of the entire gaming culture. We will continue to collaborate with our network and community to provide gamers with all the content, games, tools, and experiences needed to enhance their lives both in-game and IRL. TikTok has been the most downloaded app in the world since March - ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ ). The ebbing of media dollars chasing consumers on other major platforms has witnessed a mass budget migration guided by agencies and their brands towards TikTok, as the GenZ demographic has resoundingly chosen TikTok as the social media platform of the future. – Darren Lopes , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 29 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000+ followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-the-largest-multi-channel-gaming-network-on-tiktok-reaches-30-000-0000-followers-301603774.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c6081.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fashion League Partners with Concept Art House to Create First Web3, Female-Centric Gaming Experience Caters to Gen Y, Z Gaming, Metaverse Adopter Demographic

Animoca Brands, Riot Games, YGG, Unity Make Up Advisory Board

Fashion League the first free web3 play-and-own game designed to create a mobile fashion empire, today announced that they are partnering with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, to create animation, characters and NFTs for a new era in fashion-and-own gaming that is launching in beta end of this year and going live in Q1 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

