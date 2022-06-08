Gaming Investing News

Valhallan Makes Its Arrival to the Esports Industry Known, Pursuing Aggressive Growth, Plans Global League Expansion Starting with the U.K.

New esports franchise concept Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL), the largest youth (under 15 years old) esports league with more than 100 total teams. The move establishes Valhallan as a leader in youth esports, bringing its exclusive training program and arenas together with high-profile tournament play.

Valhallan plans to build on the NAEL's growth and introduce the league in major markets across the globe, including the launch of the United Kingdom Esports League (UKEL) in the coming months. Valhallan, the NAEL, the UKEL and future international leagues will combine to create Valhallan Holdings (VHH).

The NAEL was founded to create an opportunity for age-appropriate gamers to play against each other in an interactive, competitive environment. Teams play in-person and have pro-style tournaments to showcase their talents. The league hosts events throughout the year, with major events including the Summer and Winter World Series. Players currently compete in Fortnite, Overwatch, Rocket League and Valorant, with more games coming soon. The NAEL and UKEL will continue to welcome teams from LAN centers, clubs, schools, and other organizations and incoming Valhallan teams.

"The acquisition of the NAEL and our global league expansion plans are exciting opportunities for Valhallan, our franchise owners, our gamers and their families and the entire esports industry," said David Graham , chief executive officer of Valhallan and its parent company FranchiCzar . "Valhallan can now offer esports players an established, high-profile platform to compete and test their skills with the best esports training and arenas available. We're continuing to build on the growth of the esports industry with the goal of giving players everything they need to realize their potential."

Given the rapid adoption of the franchise concept, with 13 agreements already finalized within the company's first month of franchising , Valhallan is actively seeking potential franchise owners across major markets in the U.S. and the U.K. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise in the U.S. and valhallan.com/franchise-uk in the U.K.

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX , the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-franchise-valhallan-acquires-north-american-esports-league-announces-plans-for-league-expansion-domestically-and-internationally-301563725.html

SOURCE Valhallan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Appota lands Mirae funding for blockchain initiative

Appota Group announced today the close of a financing round led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment with participation from other strategic partners. The investment is earmarked for developing the company's blockchain ecosystem based on its 10-year gaming publishing business.

Anthony Tran , group co-founder and COO, said in a statement: "We are excited to have Mirae Venture on this journey. As an Appota investor since 2017, Mirae's guidance has been crucial to our focus on continuous innovation. This initiative will make blockchain technology more accessible to gamers, developers, and community members."

Keep reading... Show less

Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces MDA Rivals, A Streaming Event Featuring Special Guests Including Indianapolis Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines and More

One-day competition on Saturday, June 18 , aims to support funding for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

WhatWhereWhen: The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will host "MDA Rivals," a one-day streaming event featuring the stars of the MDA's Let's Play gaming community and professional streamers, including Indianapolis Colts running back and the MDA 2022 National Spokesperson Nyheim Hines, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 7-8pm ET on Twitch .

Keep reading... Show less

Myria has announced free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT for all new and existing community members

  • The Myriaverse asks members to join an Alliance — Federation, Vector Prime or Equinox — to signify their stance against "the Rift", and complete missions to be rewarded with an Alliance Sigil NFT
  • Each Alliance Sigil NFT will also grant holders additional access and utility, which will be revealed at a later date.

Myria Studios the blockchain gaming division of Myria announced that the company is rewarding its community members with its inaugural NFT drop — a free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT . For a limited time, all new and existing Myria community members can claim the exclusive NFT for free.

Keep reading... Show less

The Puzzles & Survival x Discovery Channel World Oceans Day Themed Commercial is Now Live

In line with BLANCOZONE's solidarity with global efforts to protect the planet on which we live, Puzzles & Survival, a post-apocalyptic Match-3 mobile strategy game published by 37GAMES is playing host to a timed event known as "Ocean Defense." The debut of this event on the smash-hit, match-three, 4X mobile strategy game on June 7 th will coincide with World Oceans Day, an international event oriented towards fostering public interest in the sustained management of one of our most precious natural resources. Furthermore, an all-new commercial for this event is also available globally.

Keep reading... Show less

Darewise Entertainment and Concept Art House Announce Life Beyond Partnership

NFT publisher Concept Art House will design a special NFT called DRAP (D.E.E.P. Robot Autonomous Pet) with in-game utility for the Play & Earn MMO Life Beyond

Darewise Entertainment a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and founded by veterans of the AAA video game development, has partnered with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art to create an NFT collection with powerful in-game utility for Life Beyond .  Named DRAP (D.E.E.P. Robot Autonomous Pet), the unique NFT will provide exclusive owner benefits inside and outside of the game.

Keep reading... Show less

Star Atlas and iBUYPOWER Partner to Onboard Gamers to the Metaverse

The leading Solana Metaverse and leading gaming hardware provider partner on custom PC products, unique giveaways and events

- Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today announced its partnership with iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of custom gaming PCs, and now the official computer hardware provider of Star Atlas. This is the first step in a long-term relationship to onboard new gamers to the metaverse.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×